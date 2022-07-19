5 Best RV Parks With Boat Access

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Campgrounds With Boat Access

Sometimes, an RV road trip needs to be near water. Whether it’s for fishing or recreation, a good boat outing is just a must. While there are plenty of lakeside RV parks with boat access, five of the top-rated locations are highlighted below. You can find more campgrounds and resorts with boat access on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your trip with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

Between the beachfront RV resort and full range boat launch services, this California-based resort really does offer it all. More than a marina, Newport Dunes supplies ocean access, clubhouse amenities, and storage facilities, along with Orange County’s premier boat launch.

Not traveling with your boat? No worries. There are plenty of options for watercraft rentals, ranging from kayaks to pedal boats and Duffy boats. Gather up your crew (up to eight passengers) and head out for some sightseeing via a Duffy boat. Choose a two- or four-hour rental of one of the 21-foot electric boats. The waterfront resort also has a giant inflatable water obstacle course that is fun for all ages.

Venture out of the harbor and head over to Balboa Island for some small-town atmosphere. Take a stroll down the boardwalk, explore the old-fashioned mom and pop stores, and ponder the beauty of the seafront cottages before heading back to Newport.

Back at the resort, you can take in a movie on the beach; swim some laps in one of the four pools; relax in a hot tub; or be pampered at the spa. The resort offers spacious RV sites as well as beachfront cottage rentals.

2. Ike Kinswa State Park

Located in Mossyrock, Washington, this state park really seems to have thought of everything. Situated mere steps from Mayfield Lake, with spacious, wooded sites, this campground is a popular destination for boating and water sports.

If you fish, you’ll love casting for tiger muskie, rainbow trout, and largemouth bass. Add in two horseshoe pits, short hiking trails, and birding and wildlife viewing opportunities, and you have the perfect nature getaway.

Get those reservations in early because running from September to June 2023, the park will be closed for construction. Even the best find room for improvement.

Read some honest reviews from other RV campers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. Based on 38 reviews, this state park has an average rating of 9.3 out of 10.

3. Cape Cod RV Resort

Skipping over to the East Coast, this next resort is located in East Falmouth, Massachusetts. Though the resort has changed its name to Sun Outdoors Cape Cod, it is just as amazing now as when it was known as Cape Cod RV Resort. Spacious, wooded sites allow plenty of room for your rig and personal vehicle, all while providing some privacy.

In addition to boat access, this RV resort has lots to offer:

More than 55 acres

A lake with sandy beaches that encourages swimming

Boat rentals

Three swimming pools and a hot tub

Mini golf, game room, and a playground

Paddleboards and rowboats for rent

Fishing

Pet-friendly

They also provide themed events and a military discount.

With a solid 7.8 average score based on 75 reviews, it’s a safe bet you will want to return to this resort again and again. Read more reviews here.

4. Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA

This KOA resort is also on the East Coast in Currituck, North Carolina. Be relaxed by the breeze coming from the Currituck Sound’s half-mile of private coastline. Bring your own boat and launch from one of two ramps.

Also on property is an activities center, golf cart rentals, a large jumping pillow for the kiddos, and a large, fenced park just for the fur babies. Take a complimentary water taxi to do some shopping or taste the local cuisine.

For a breathtaking view (and possibly breath-taking hike), climb the 220 steps to the view deck of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse.

To date, the KOA has an average 6.8 rating from 30 reviews on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. See what other RVers are saying here.

5. Cooper Creek Resort

Moving away from the coast, this last resort is in the heart of the nation. Cooper Creek Resort is located on the banks of Lake Taneycomo in Branson, Missouri.

This destination is a fisherman’s dream. Lake Taneycomo is famous for world-class brown and rainbow trout, along with bass and crappier. Each year, the lake is restocked with 750,000 10- and 12-inch rainbow and brown trout. Hire a fishing guide for a little bit of extra help and luck with catching the next trophy fish.

Use the boat ramp to release your boat or enjoy one of the rentals. The beauty of the Ozark Mountains, friendly atmosphere, and wide variety of entertainment and attractions in Branson will make this destination one for the books.

There are 75 full hook-up sites throughout this campground. Two swimming pools are also on-site for those who would rather not do same lake swimming. Bring your fur babies, as there is a dog park on site, as well as a playground for the kiddos. There is also a basketball court and horseshoes pit.

For activities and attractions outside of this campground, the city of Branson is less than a mile away. Spend some time at the Branson Landing, also situated alongside Lake Taneycomo. Do some shopping, eat at one of the numerous restaurants, and make time to stop in the old school downtown shops like Dick’s 5 & 10.

Of course, another mile up the road is the heart of Branson, complete with multiple music theaters, mini golf attractions, helicopter rides, and many other activities found within a traditional tourist town.

Cooper Creek Resort & Campground has received 57 reviews and a 7.9 average score. See what other RV travelers have said on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Find more RV parks with boat access

While these boat-friendly destinations might sound intriguing, perhaps you were looking for some water fun in another state.

