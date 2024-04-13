Best Campsite Gear For Spring

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to start gathering your campsite gear. Having been on the road for quite a while now, we have all of the RVing essentials already. But that doesn’t mean we don’t like to make a fun purchase once in a while.

Here’s some of the best campsite gear for those wanting to add a bit of fun to their camping trips:

GCI Outdoor Compact Camp Table

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

First on the list, an item that is both functional and fun: the GCI Outdoor Compact Table.

I love how tiny this table gets when folded down, making it super easy to store. It is perfect for holding your drinks up off the ground around a campfire. It’s also great for adding a bit more table space when having a potluck with friends. I’d even go so far as to recommend buying two of these awesome little tables if you can spare the space in your storage bay.

BioLite FirePit

No camping trip is complete without a few campfires. Unfortunately, traditional campfires come with a lot of smoke. That that can make it uncomfortable to sit around the fire. Not to mention it will absolutely leave you smelling like a campfire the next day.

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

The solution? The BioLite FirePit.

This awesome little fire pit uses a rechargeable fan to create a more efficient burn with little to no smoke. That same fan also makes it possible to adjust your flame size with a plush of a button.

Tabletop Blackstone

A traditional charcoal grill is just fine for cooking at your campsite, really. But what if you want to up your game? In this case, the Blackstone 22” Tabletop Griddle is just the thing.

This awesome little griddle gives you all the most important functions of a larger propane-powered Blackstone in a much smaller and more portable package. We appreciate that the griddle features two independently controlled burners, along with the surprising amount of cooking space it provides.

Cooler Light

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

Tired of digging through the cooler blindly when nighttime rolls around, only to find you pulled out the wrong beverage? This handy-dandy Starbright Rechargeable Cooler Light is a simple solution to an age-old problem.

Just charge the light up, toss it in the cooler with your ice and drinks, and enjoy picking out drinks with ease, no matter how dark your campsite happens to be.

Outdoor Speaker Lights

Speaking of dark campsites, how about a new way to light up your campsite at night while also adding some fun music to the scene? These ANERIMST Outdoor Speaker Torches are just the thing.

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

As an RVer, I know I appreciate any product that can take care of two jobs, as it means less stuff I have to lug around in my rig. These clever lights that double as Bluetooth speakers fit that bill perfectly. Not only that, they are also waterproof, rechargeable, and can be hung, added to a pole, or set out on a table.

You can even sync multiple of these speaker lights for a surround sound experience. Just be sure to respect quiet hours in your campground!

Wolf’em Sticks

My campfire-loving family is always, always looking for ways to improvise upon s’mores and the s’more-making experience. (I highly recommend replacing the chocolate bars with peanut-butter cups.) These Wolf’em Sticks are yet another way to do just that.

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

As a mom of two kids, I really appreciate that the skewer parts are backward-facing, making it easier to keep food on the skewers and harder to poke yourself with the sharp ends.

The wooden attachment is also fantastic, and along with the cranking handle, it allows you to make fun little biscuit cups over the fire. These cups can then be filled with traditional s’mores fillings, berries and cream, savory breakfast foods, or anything else you can imagine.

AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

I don’t know about you, but I start to get a pretty bad backache when I sit in regular camp chairs for too long. Better chairs have helped, but this AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger might just be even better.

The lounger can be used as a couch for two or three—or a bed for one—and includes pockets for all the things, ground stakes to keep it from blowing away, and even a bottle opener.

It can be inflated by “scooping” air into it, meaning quick and easy inflation, no pump required. It deflates just as easily, but holds air better than other loungers until you decide it is time to fold it down.

4Monster 4-Pack Microfiber Camping Towel Kit

For my family, swimming and summertime camping go hand-in-hand. Unfortunately, because we tend to be in humid places during the summer, our regular towels never seem to get dry between swim sessions. That’s where the 4Monster 4-Pack Microfiber Camping Towel Kit comes into play.

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

The towels in this set are made of microfiber, but still have a terry cloth feel that traditional towels have. Because they are made of microfiber, the towels have incredible moisture absorption power and they dry unbelievably fast. This means you won’t be stuck with a damp towel when you decide to go swimming twice in one day.

Of course, I also appreciate the handy carrying case that the towels come in, making it easy to pack them into the RV between camping trips.

DUKUSEEK Tent Ceiling Fan

Photo courtesy Amazon.com.

Last on my list of the best campsite gear for spring is the DUKUSEEK Tent Ceiling Fan. This fan is so super cool—literally. If you spend a lot of time outside of your RV, it’ll help keep the air moving around you, and that moving air will help keep the bugs away.

The fan can be hung in a tent, a canopy, a Clam shelter, or under your RV awning. It includes a rechargeable battery so you don’t have to figure out where to plug it in while using it, and the remote control makes it easy to adjust the fan as needed without getting up.

There you have it, my top picks for the best campsite gear for spring. Pick a couple of things from this list and get ready for an amazing camping season!