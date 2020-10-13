These Luxury RV Rentals Will Take You Cross-Country In Style

There’s nothing unusual about typical RV rentals. But one fleet of luxury RV rentals aren’t like the others. A Nashville company is helping their renters road trip like a rock star in their fleet of high-end RVs built for the world’s biggest entertainers.

“We can pick you right up at your doorstep and take you wherever you want to go!” says Trent Hemphill, co-founder of Hemphill Brothers, one of the most well-known luxury coach rental companies. Along with his brother Joey, the duo wants ordinary people to road trip like rock stars.

Hemphill Brothers Coach Company

Hemphill Brothers’ extravagant celebrity RVs are designed exclusively for clients like Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Kesha, Beyonce, and even President Bush! Thanks to the pandemic, ordinary people can take the trip of a lifetime with a personal driver too.

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit businesses hard, the tour bus industry felt it like no other. From buses that transport sports teams to events, national park visitors, band and celebrities on tour, the $15 billion dollar motor coach industry came to a screeching halt in March 2020.

According to the American Bus Association, the industry is on track to lose over $11.1 billion in sales. The 2020 forecast was grim, but the forty-year-old Nashville enterprise quickly made a successful pivot into the world of luxury RV rentals.

“We’re getting a great response from it!”, says Joey Hemphill, the brains behind the idea to open their rental fleet to the general public. He’s proud of the way they treat all clients like celebrities and loves the way their buses and services are being repurposed during the pandemic. Everyone from families to performers not on tour are renting Hemphill Brothers’ coaches to see the country or just explore their backyards.

“We had one very big artist, a pop artist, that was going from one Walmart parking lot to the next,” says Joey. “She did that for a solid month! This is an artist that would sell out an arena for multiple nights!”

These luxury RV rentals are pet-friendly, too

At 45-feet long, the company’s fleet of 105 luxury Prevost coach celebrity RVs have typical RV accommodations like a galley, lounge, restroom awnings, and slide-outs. But the difference is clear. Hemphill Brothers rigs are designed and built with the most high-end materials available.

The coaches can sleep as many as twelve guests. Even dogs are allowed on-board in either of their two kinds of pet-friendly RV rentals. Their rigs can even show up at your door stocked with your favorite foods, alcohol, and “anything else that’s legal!” says Joey. You can haul your own toad or stash a golf cart in the basement.

Tour buses with a driver

Clients enjoy an ultra-smooth ride, fast Internet connectivity, and world-class COVID-tested drivers who are used to working with megastars and understand the finer points of customer care.

“They always mask and glove up when they’re out fueling or getting supplies, so they’re always safe,” says Trent. “These men and women that drive for us are the very top of that profession, very sharp and very accommodating. They’ve always been good about being there when you need them and just fading away when you don’t. That’s what they do with our stars. You get that treatment as a family.”

Unlike ordinary RV rentals, having a personal driver at the wheel also allows a renter to enjoy all the best parts of RVing, without the hassles. There’s no more dealing with traffic, parking, or dump stations.

“It’s almost like a cruise ship on wheels where you can see your sights, then travel at night and sleep on the bus,” explains Joey. Their clients snooze soundly while experienced drivers get them from destination to destination. Since clients don’t need to account for drive time in their itinerary, they can enjoy a more in-depth travel experience in a shorter amount of time.

How much do the luxury RV rentals cost?

Of course, the cost of a luxury RV coach rental isn’t cheap. But the cost is probably not as bad as you imagined. The company closely works with clients to create custom itineraries. “We kind of help them build a schedule and then we price it out that way,” explains Trent.

In general, his company told Nashville Lifestyles that a trip for 12 guests traveling from Nashville to Florida will run in the neighborhood of $3,600—making it not much more expensive than a typical RV rental and far less costly than that Europe vacation you just canceled!

For more information on their luxury RV rentals, visit their website HemphillBrothers.com.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.