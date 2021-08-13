Sponsored by National Vehicle

When Is The Best Time To Sell My RV?

If you’re seriously thinking of selling your RV, the best time is RIGHT NOW! In fact, there’s never been a better time in recent history to sell an RV.

Demand is high

Inventory is low

Financing is affordable

It’s summer

But before you blow off the rest of this article, in your enthusiasm to run out and hang a “For Sale” sign on your RV, let me explain why it’s the best time to sell, how to find out exactly what your RV is worth, and give you information about how to sell it without a lot of hassle but still get the best price.

Why sell my RV now?

The “good ol’ days of RV sales” are right now, because interest in RVing hasn’t been this high for years. When the pandemic sent everyone into lockdown and demonstrated that many jobs can be efficiently managed by remote workers, people started to think differently about their lifestyle choices, about travel, and how they could safely travel and play.

Crazed by their confinement, people naturally started to look for safe alternatives and RVing popped up on the short list for a huge number of new RV consumers.

RV financing with low interest rates

In addition, awareness and enthusiasm for RVing is on the rise and interest rates on long-term loans continue to be extremely low. Many potential new RVers have disposable income, a desire to get out and travel in an RV, and the banks are eager to finance their purchases with low interest loans.

These two factors alone would be reason enough to sell your RV right now, but there are other reasons that make it even more compelling to do it now.

RV dealer inventory is low

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain in virtually every industry and many RV builders are struggling to fill their supply chain with the thousands of new RVs that the market needs. RV manufacturers are not able to complete the assembly of new RVs because they lack critical parts, and they are struggling with back orders on components like plastic tubing, slide awnings, furniture, and electrical components.

It may only be a few small parts, but a new RV requires ALL the parts, not just the ones that are readily available, so the assembly process is getting backed up for just a few critical components. RV manufacturers have reported that some parts like slide awnings and windows are on back order for more than 8 months.

When RV manufacturers are forced to hold partially completed assemblies, they’re unable to fill dealer orders, which results in depleted dealer inventory. Consequently, demand for RVs is high but the supply is constrained. This means that there are eager buyers looking for RVs they can use right now. Buyers don’t want to order a new RV, then wait months for the critical missing parts to become available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Demand is high

Increased demand, diminished supply, and abundant low-interest financing, are all working together to create the perfect market conditions to sell a used RV. Any one of these factors would improve sales, but all three impacting the market at the same time has created the perfect seller’s market.

There is no telling when any one of these three market drivers will change. Right now, the seller’s advantage is exceptional, but when manufacturers can fill their supply chain, or banks start to raise interest rates to control inflation, the market could change. But right now, there is low inventory which translates to less competition, so you have a better chance of selling your RV at the best price.

When/if the market changes and there is more inventory available, it will translate to more competition. Then, with all things being equal, you’ll have to compete on price to complete the sale. Therefore, now is the best time to sell your RV (with demand high and inventory low) to get the best price.

It’s camping season

There are several months of the camping season yet to be enjoyed this year plus there are thousands of people who are trading in their fixed address for a nomadic adventure on the open road. Many of them have newly discovered that working remotely from an RV is as simple as working remotely from their home, and they’re cashing in on a dream to travel across the country in an RV. For them, it can be summer year-around simply by following the snowbirds to winter in the sunbelt.

Now is the time to sell your RV to reach this growing segment of the population. If you sell before winter (in this seller’s market) you’ll be able to maximize your price. Who knows what the market will be like next spring, and waiting another six months will increase the age and depreciation of your RV, which will diminish its value. There could be more inventory by then, or interest rates could go up, making it harder for buyers to finance their purchase. Waiting, even 6 months, could be a costly mistake.

What is your RV worth?

There are a few ways you can determine your RV’s value but most of them will only give you a rough idea of what your RV is worth.

However, there is a way to determine the real-world value of your RV in today’s market. This is not a pie-in-the-sky approximation of its value; this is the actual price you could charge for your RV if you sell it privately right now.

The people at National Vehicle are experts at valuation and when they assess your RV’s value, it’s based on real information that you provide. Based on that information, National Vehicle will provide a real-world value in today’s market if you were to list your RV for sale immediately. This is not an approximation, it’s an actual value.

National Vehicle personnel are dialed into the day-to-day changes in the market. They work tirelessly everyday with people just like you to help them sell their RVs. With that background, and access to powerful industry information about RV supply and demand, they will provide a no-obligation, accurate assessment of your RV’s value.

Reach out today through this link for a free RV valuation service.

A better way to sell your RV

There are many ways to sell your RV. Selling it to a wholesaler, dealer, or through a consignment lot might be fast, but those options certainly will not get you the best price.

On the other hand, parking your RV in your driveway with a “For Sale” sign in the window and waiting for a private party to make an offer may get you a decent price (if you even know what your RV is worth), but it’s not very efficient or effective.

There is an alternative method for selling your RV privately to get the best price without all the frustration of creating ads, listing it on Craigslist, and dealing with unscrupulous people.

National Vehicle helps connect buyers and sellers all across the country. For a modest fee, they will:

Create an ad,

List your RV in the most searched publications,

Promote the sale,

Assist buyers with financing,

Arrange for an RV inspection, if needed,

Help you make sure the transfer of the money and title are both secure,

Connect you to a reliable RV transportation company, if needed.

National Vehicle does this, and only this, all-day every-day, and they are experts at both valuation and managing RV sales. It doesn’t matter if you have a truck camper or a Prevost motorhome, the staff at National Vehicle are ready to help you sell your RV and there has never been a better time to sell than right now!

