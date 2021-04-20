10 Best Washington RV Parks And Campgrounds

Known for its evergreen forests, towering mountains, and beautiful Pacific coastline, Washington State has an abundance of wonder for you and your family to discover this camping season. Here are the 10 best Washington RV parks and campgrounds, according to RVers over on Campground Reviews.

But if you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State. – Dar Williams

1. Columbia Sun RV Resort

Rating: 9.5 stars

Reviews: 204 reviews

This Washington RV park is family-owned and operated, giving it that special family feel. The vision for the resort began in late 2010 to create a destination RV resort where families and friends of all ages could have fun and create memories. They are located near Kennewick in the Tri-Cities area of Eastern Washington.

The park amenities include full hookups, large patios, a heated swimming pool and hot tub, private restrooms with showers, onsite laundry, WiFi, a dog park, fitness center, game room, and so much more!

2. Deer Park RV Resort

Rating: 8.8 stars

Reviews: 143 reviews

North of Spokane, Deer Park RV Resort is a must-visit destination for those who love to golf.

The park amenities include large spots perfect for big rigs and family camping, a swimming pool and hot tub, recreational pavilion, children’s playground, two dog runs, onsite laundry, Bocce ball court, 18-hole golf course, a grill and sports bar, rig washing, and more.

3. Wine Country RV Park

Rating: 8.8 stars

Reviews: 104 reviews

Looking for an unforgettable experience in Washington’s wine country? This RV park in Prosser has you covered. Whether you’re just passing through, having a family reunion or a family camping trip, or want to taste some wonderful wines, Wine Country RV Park is a highly rated park.

The park amenities include meeting rooms, restrooms and showers, WiFi, a basketball court, playground, pet-friendly walking trail, outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, fire pits, a wine bar onsite, and much more.

4. Granite Lake Premier RV Resort

Rating: 8.5 stars

Reviews: 99 reviews

This Washington RV park was started by full-time RV couple Paul and Vickie Williams. They now own several top-rated RV parks across the US. The resort is located near Clarkston in southeastern Washington, on the Snake River that separates the Washington-Idaho border.

Park amenities include waterfront sites, beautiful restrooms, onsite laundry, a clubhouse, dog park, steelhead trout and salmon fishing, WiFi, satellite TV, and more.

5. Silver Cove Resort

Rating: 8.4 stars

Reviews: 92 reviews

With easy access to state parks and national monuments such as Mount St. Helens, Silver Cove Resort makes a great option in southwestern Washington.

Park amenities include a group pavilion, fire pits, coin-op laundry, WiFi, cable TV, restrooms and showers, water sport rentals, lakefront access with a boat launch, and much more.

6. Pioneer Trails RV Park

Rating: 8.3 stars

Reviews: 130 reviews

This Washington RV park, Pioneer Trails RV Park, is open year-round just outside the beautiful community of Anacortes. Conveniently located midway between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, the park provides easy access to Deception Pass, Whidbey Island, and the San Juan Islands. (You can learn more about visiting the San Juan Islands in this article from Do It Yourself RV.)

The park amenities include large, full hook-up sites, onsite laundry, a fitness center, restrooms and showers, picnic table and firepits at your site, WiFi, and a picnic shelter.

7. Horn Rapids RV Resort

Rating: 8.3 stars

Reviews: 100 reviews

Horn Rapids RV Resort is your new home base for touring the Columbia Basin. They are also located in the Tri-Cities area, near Richland and the Columbia River.

The park amenities include large pull-through sites with parking for your vehicle, laundry rooms, shower rooms, a swimming pool and hot tub, clubhouse, WiFi, cable TV, and more.

8. Ellensburg KOA

Rating: 7.5 stars

Reviews: 100 reviews

This Washington RV park makes a great base camp for fishing, hunting, family fun, and relaxation – all while being located on the Yakima River.

The park amenities include camping cabins, two playground areas, basketball courts, a boat launch, dump station, fire pits and picnic tables, onsite laundry, swimming pool, and much more.

9. Swinomish Northern Lights Casino RV Park

Rating: 7.3 stars

Reviews: 58 reviews

Swinomish RV Park is located at Swinomish Casino & Lodge on Fidalgo Island. The RV park is overlooking Padilla Bay and the Swinomish Channel with views of Mount Baker and the Cascade Mountains.

The park amenities include pull-through sites, full hookups, WiFi, cable TV, an amazing view, and they’re pet-friendly.

10. Andersen’s RV Park

Rating: 7.1 stars

Reviews: 80 reviews

This oceanside RV park is one of the highest rated options on the Washington Coast. They are located on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington just a short walk away from the beach. The RV park is open year-round with 60 spacious, big-rig friendly RV sites with full hookups and propane fills available.

Other park amenities include a laundry room, fish washing station, a huge fenced off-leash dog park, and a playground.

Plan your Washington camping trip

Washington State has many more great destinations for camping. Plan your travels with the RV LIFE Pro tools to find more campgrounds and points of interest along the way.

This video also shares 10 of the best places to visit while you’re in the Evergreen State:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>