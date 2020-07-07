How To Find Free Camping On BLM Land

What is BLM land?

Those who are unfamiliar with dispersed camping may be wondering, what is BLM land? First, we need to look at the acronym BLM to find out more about the organization that oversees BLM land.

These lands are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, which is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is tasked with responsibly managing land and resources for the use and enjoyment of the public.

The BLM is accountable for managing public lands for an array of uses such as energy and mineral development, grazing of livestock, recreation, along with timber harvesting, while ensuring cultural, natural, and historic resources are maintained for this and future generations.

Currently, the BLM oversees 245 million surface acres of public lands for the American people. The agency manages 1 in 10 acres in the U.S., or about 12 percent of the landmass of the U.S. That’s a little bit less than the size of Texas. The land is primarily located in the western states, including Alaska, California, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

RVing on BLM land

Out of all the federal agencies of the United States government, BLM is the most RV-friendly, relaxed place one can go.

These lands offer endless opportunities for camping under the stars, ranging from very reasonably priced developed campgrounds suitable for most any sized RV to easy-to-reach free dispersed camping sites to literal mountaintop camping experiences for those with the rig to get there. In our opinion, the BLM is the most relaxed and accommodating agency for boondocking enthusiasts of any federal agency.

BLM-managed lands contain remnants of old mining camps, the chance to see wild mustangs, thousands of miles of roads and trails open to off-road vehicles, unique geological formations, scenic overlooks, slot canyons, nearly forgotten Pony Express stops and old forts, dazzling canyons, historical points of interest and much more.

“No matter what type of experience you are looking for, you can find it on BLM-managed public lands.” – BLM

Another plus for RVers is the BLM headquarters is moving from Washington D.C to Grand Junction, Colorado. With BLM managers much closer to the land they oversee (remember it is all out west) they will have a much better grasp on how RVers and other outdoor enthusiasts use the land and adopt policies that support them.

It is a huge playground with a plethora of things to see and do plus places to camp for little or no cost! Just remember it is our land to explore and enjoy, please treat it as your own by cleaning up after yourself, others, and leaving it better than you found it for the next RVers and the next generation.

How to find BLM land for camping

You can learn more about the Bureau of Land Management and find BLM-managed lands on their website BLM.gov. Our comprehensive trip planner RV Trip Wizard also makes it easy to plan your route and find BLM campgrounds as well as other points of interest. You can also use it with the RV LIFE App to get RV-safe GPS directions, and read tips and reviews from other RVers on Campground Reviews.

Follow Dave’s RV adventures as he travels the West in search of forgotten and unique places. For Dave, home is where you park it, the more remote the better!