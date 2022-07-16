Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

9 Top-Rated Lake Superior Campsites

The Great Lakes attract visitors all year long. They are the perfect destination for anyone who loves fishing, swimming, boating, or just enjoying the beautiful scenery. Lake Superior campsites are easy to find, but some stand out above the rest.

Lake Superior borders several US states and Canadian provinces. Because it has such a large border, there are lots of places to set up camp. If you want to spend time in Canada, make sure you have your passport ready!

Below we’ll cover the details of a few Lake Superior campsites with great reviews. These have all been rated 8/10 or higher from guests on RV LIFE Campground Reviews, and there is a good range of places to visit. Whether you’re in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, or Ontario, there’s a campsite for you. Plan your travels with RV LIFE Pro to find more great campsites and points of interest along the way.

1. City of Houghton RV Park

Location: 1100 W Lakeshore Dr, Houghton , MI 49931

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.3/10 average rating

First up, we have a highly rated park in Michigan. This one has a notable 9.3/10 score from guests. The City of Houghton RV Park is fairly small, with only 22 sites available. However, the guests who do stay here will enjoy easy access to the water and a beautiful park. Waterfront sites come with their own shaded overlook as well as paved parking.

Full hookups are also available at every site, so you can camp here in comfort. Off to the side of the park, there’s also a public swimming beach with a separate playground. This is a great place to stretch out on the sand or play in the water.

2. Saxon Harbor Campground

Location: 10045 County Hwy A, Saxon , WI 54559

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.8/10 average rating

Our next park is located in Wisconsin. It’s not directly on the water, but the park overlooks the harbor. Lake Superior is just a short drive or walk away. This campground is nestled in a beautiful forested area so you can enjoy plenty of shade and greenery.

There are 41 sites in the Saxon Harbor Campground and all of them come with hookups for electricity and sewage (water is not included). Restrooms and showers are provided, so you don’t have to sacrifice the comforts of home when you stay here. This campground has a great location that gives guests access to nature trails, the nearby harbor, scenic lighthouses, and more.

3. Tettegouche State Park

Location: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay , MN 55614

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

Camping in a state park may not be the most luxurious experience, but you can expect to see some beautiful scenery! Tettegouche State Park is fairly basic in terms of amenities, but it provides a beautiful campground and surroundings for its guests. Waterfalls, hiking trails. and forests are all around you.

These Lake Superior campsites only have electrical hookups, so you should prepare to dry camp if you stay here. There are 47 sites available in addition to restrooms and showers. Tent camping is also allowed here, so it may be the perfect destination for those who love a more traditional experience.

4. Sleeping Giant Provincial Park

Location: Hwy 587, Pass Lake , ON P0T 2M0

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0/10 average rating

If you have a valid passport and want to explore Lake Superior campsites in Canada, check out Sleeping Giant Provincial Park. This gorgeous park is located in Ontario and has scored a 9/10 rating from visitors, so it’s definitely popular!

This is a larger campground that offers a grand total of 240 sites. These sites only have electrical hookups, so make sure you plan for that. But once again, restrooms and showers are available, so you won’t have to rough it too much. A laundromat, park store, and a boat launch are also accessible to guests who stay here.

5. Woodland Park Campground

Location: Braziel St., Grand Marais , MI 49839

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6/10 average rating

If you’re looking for Lake Superior campsites with direct beach access, Woodland Park Campground is the place for you! This park is fairly large, with 151 RV sites. Hookups for water and electricity are provided, and there is also a dump station.

The campground also comes with bathhouses, a laundromat, playgrounds, and a nearby recreation area that includes baseball diamonds, picnic tables, and other outdoor games. The campground also backs up onto a sandy beach that is just a few steps away for the campers. Pets are welcome here, so everyone can enjoy the fun!

6. Ontonagon Township Park and Campground

Location: 700 Lakeshore Dr, Ontonagon , MI 49827

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.8/10 average rating

Ontonagon Township Park and Campground is another great place to camp if you want easy access to Lake Superior. The park is right next to a long stretch of beach. There are 76 sites in this campground, and many of them come with water and electrical hookups.

Other amenities include a playground, bathroom facilities, showers, a disc golf course, basketball courts, and on-site places to buy firewood and ice. Pets are also welcome here and tent camping is allowed.

7. Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Location: 41382 W. M 123, Paradise , MI 49768

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.3/10 average rating

Another great park in Michigan for Lake Superior camping is Tahquamenon Falls State Park. This campground has 298 sites, so there’s plenty of room for everyone. This park is located on a small peninsula in Lake Superior, so there is water access in three directions. The park itself is not located right on the water, but it’s just a short drive away.

This state park is in a beautiful wooded area and provides electrical hookups for most sites. Tent camping is also allowed here, and there are bathrooms and showers for visitors to enjoy. There are several other places to camp in this area as well, so check out RV LIFE Campground Reviews and find the place that works best for you.

8. McLain State Park

Location: 18350 Highway M-203, Hancock , MI 49930

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.9/10 average rating

If you’re looking for a comfortable RV visit, McLain State Park might be perfect for you. This campground has 104 sites, many of which come with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity. Restrooms, showers, and a camp concession store are available to guests. There’s also a playground, a pet-friendly beach, and a picnic area complete with horseshoe pits.

This park has activities and attractions to enjoy all year long! Guests can go hiking, hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing, swimming, and much more. This State Park also hosts the Michigan State Park Explorer Program, which is a weekly program that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

9. Burlington Bay Campground

Location: Park Road & Hwy 61, Two Harbors, MN 55616

Park Road & Hwy 61, Two Harbors, MN 55616 RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6/10 average rating

Finally, let’s wrap up with the Burlington Bay Campground in Minnesota. This is a lovely and well-maintained campground that has 146 sites. Full hookups are provided here as well as separate showers and restrooms. Guests can also purchase firewood from the campground if necessary.

This campground has a wonderful location. On one side, there is easy access to the shores of Lake Superior. On the other side, there’s the town of Two Harbors, which is perfect for any dining, shopping, or lifestyle needs. Overall, this is a great place to stay if you want a bit of everything.

