Big Rig Camping At Boulder Creek RV Resort

We Visited Boulder Creek RV Resort In Our Huge Fifth Wheel

In 2022, we began our Pacific Northwest RV Tour, starting about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles in Lone Pine, California. As an enthusiastic photographer, Pleshette had always wanted to drive U.S. 395, which runs all the way up through Oregon and Washington to the Canadian border.

We’d planned to be in this area for a month or so, and we made our way up to our first stop, Boulder Creek RV Resort. We’re both I.T. folks and we work full time, so we always seek out campgrounds that are big rig friendly with proper amenities that can accommodate our RV and our needs as remote workers.

Where is Boulder Creek RV Resort?

This is one of the first RV parks along U.S. 395 in California, just north of Los Angeles. It’s situated in the Owens River Valley, just south of Bishop, California and west of Death Valley.

With the Sierras to the west, low desert scenery, and wide open spaces, Boulder Creek RV Resort is right next to the open area of the Owens River Dust Mitigation Project. In addition, our site was sand and gravel. Yes, you can imagine how much dust there was!

Resort amenities

This park is billed as a resort because they have a pool, jacuzzi, a great store, a great dog area, and seasonal events and activities for all.

You can see their full list of available amenities on RV LIFE Campgrounds.

Things to do near Boulder Creek RV Resort

When we aren’t slaying digital giants full time, we do like to get out and see the sights. A few nearby attractions include:

Eastern California Museum

Alabama Hills

Death Valley

Bishop

Mount Whitney

Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest

Plenty of room for big rigs at Boulder Creek RV Resort. Photo by Roy Houston

Campground reviews

Boulder Creek RV Resort is highly rated on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with an 8.3/10 average rating and over 288 reviews at the time of this writing. It’s in a beautiful area with great amenities, and it’s reasonably priced. We would definitely stay here again.

As part-time Content Creators, we review campgrounds from our perspective. There is a huge difference between a Class A and a fifth wheel over 35′. When campgrounds say they are big rig friendly, is that for all RVs or just Class As? How “friendly” is their campground with respect to big rigs, maneuvering in the campground, backing in or pulling through?

We strive to find and review those campgrounds that are indeed big rig friendly and have the amenities needed for today’s remote workers and digital nomads. Boulder Creek RV Resort lived up to our expectations.

Find more campgrounds near you

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

We’re Alicia, Pleshette and our dog Charlie. We’ve been on the road full time since November of 2020 in our 44′ Grand Design 5th wheel. We are both remote professionals with backgrounds in I.T. and project management. We travel full-time, work full-time, and have fun full-time! You can find us and see more reviews on our YouTube Channel – @MileHighBeach