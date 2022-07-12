10 Best Bozeman RV Parks & Campgrounds

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Top-Rated Bozeman RV Parks & Campgrounds

Bozeman is a growing university town that has retained its small-town charm. The picturesque town is in the Gallatin Valley and has the Rocky Mountains as its backdrop.

This town has over 300 days of sunshine each year and plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep every traveler entertained. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the biking and hiking trails of Gallatin National Forest and nearby Yellowstone National Park. The area is home to streams and rivers brimming with fish. Bozeman has some of the best skiing in the country. Bridger Bowl is popular with experienced skiers, both locals and tourists.

Arts are important in Bozeman, and they have regular symphony, theater, opera, and ballet performances. You won’t want to miss the Museum of the Rockies, which showcases the people and animals who have called this area home for millions of years. The Taylor Planetarium is located on the museum’s grounds and is both informative and fun. Downtown Bozeman is extremely walkable. It is overflowing with amazing restaurants and quirky shops.

1. Yellowstone’s Edge RV Park

First up on our list is Yellowstone’s Edge RV Park in spectacular Paradise Valley. The park is in the shadow of Emigrant Peak and the Absaroka Mountains. Located on the banks of the Yellowstone River, this RV campground offers both back-in and pull-through sites. Pull-through sites are at the north end of the park.

All sites are mere steps from the river and its fishing opportunities. Sites offer full hookups (30/50 amp electric) and internet, and they are 32 feet wide and up to 90 feet long. Onsite, you will find bathrooms, laundry facilities, and a game room. Check out the camp store for any camping needs.

Picnic tables are located at each site, and there are benches placed by the river. Pets are welcome here and they even have their own walking area and clean-up station. There’s plenty of room to play baseball, horseshoes, and volleyball; necessary equipment is available at the office. Of course, fishing and hiking opportunities abound in the area. Be sure and take time to explore the area and its sweeping natural beauty.

2. Spire Rock Campground

Spire Rock Campground is just 26 miles south of Bozeman in the Gallatin Canyon. This campground has almost 20 sites inside the Bozeman Ranger District of the Gallatin National Forest.

While there aren’t hookups available for RVs (an ADA compliant bathroom is onsite), the campground makes up for it with natural beauty and outdoor activities. There are miles of hiking trails, which are perfect for checking out wildlife in the area. Fishing and rafting opportunities are plentiful in the area as well. Due to its location, the campground is only open seasonally during the summer months (May 15-September 15). The largest of the sites is 25 feet by 50 feet.

3. Swan Creek Campground

Another great choice for camping in the Gallatin Canyon of the Gallatin National Forest is Swan Creek Campground. This campground is situated next to Swan Creek, which is an offshoot of the Gallatin River. It sits at an elevation of 5,800 feet and is surrounded by spruce and fir trees.

The campsite has paved roads with gravel parking spurs, and sites have campfire rings and picnic tables. There is drinking water available from a hand pump, and they provide food storage lockers, vault toilets, and trash removal.

There is plenty of wildlife in the area; bald eagles, bighorn sheep, elk, and moose are spotted frequently. Black bear and grizzly bears call the canyon home, too. There are a plethora of outdoor activities for you to enjoy, including berry picking, stargazing, and birding.

A fisherman’s paradise, the Gallatin River is filled with trout (rainbow, brook, cutthroat, and brown) and whitefish. The river is perfect for kayaking and rafting, and there are plenty of hiking trails in the area.

4. Osen’s RV Park and Campground

Looking for some peace and quiet while still being close to tons of activities and attractions? Osen’s RV Park and Campground is just the place for you. The park is at an elevation of 4,500 feet, and the surrounding trees and mountain views are the perfect backdrop for your base camp.

This pet-friendly campground can handle big rigs; sites are up to 80 feet in length and most are 30 feet wide. Choose from 45 RV sites, including both back-in and pull-through sites. All sites come with full hookups (with 20/30/50 amp electric) and Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include a bathhouse with six private bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Kids will love playing on the swing set, while the entire family can play lawn games (such as cornhole) or a quick game of basketball. There are biking/walking trails to explore if you enjoy being in the great outdoors. Your four-legged friends will enjoy a large fenced-in area where they can run and burn off some excess energy. Onsite, there is a small gift shop that offers RV necessities and products made by Montana artists.

Livingston is filled with great shopping and art galleries as well as all the outdoor activities you would expect in Montana: hiking, canoeing, rafting, horseback riding, fly fishing, and floating.

Follow the Yellowstone River through Paradise Valley for 50 miles and you will reach Yellowstone National Park. Make time to visit Chico Hot Springs and enjoy a soak in their natural hot pools.

5. Hood Creek Campground

Hood Creek Campground, which is adjacent to the Hyalite Reservoir in the Gallatin National Forest, is a great place to make camp and enjoy some time on the water. Each primitive site has a fire ring and picnic table, and onsite you will have access to grills, vault toilets, trash collection, and drinking water.

All sites and roads at this pet-friendly campground are gravel. Some sites are located near the shoreline in a meadow, while others are among the pine and fir trees. The campground sits at an elevation of 6,700 feet.

With the onsite boat ramp, you can enjoy a day on the reservoir. Spend a leisure afternoon boating, fishing, or canoeing. You can fish for Arctic grayling, brook trout, and Yellowstone cutthroat, both in the reservoir and in Hyalite Creek.

If you prefer to stay on dry land, take advantage of one of the many hiking trails in the Hyalite Canyon. The most popular is the Hyalite Peak Trail, which is 7.5 miles one-way. It goes past a number of waterfalls as it gains 3,450 in elevation on the way to Hyalite Lake and Hyalite Peak. Nature photography, birding, wildlife viewing, and stargazing are popular activities as well.

6. The Inn on the Gallatin

This quaint RV campground is perfect for fly-fishing enthusiasts. The sites at The Inn on the Gallatin, which are fully equipped and have Wi-Fi, are tucked in along the banks of the Gallatin River. World-class fishing is mere steps away. In addition, there are two more rivers (the Yellowstone and the Madison) within a few miles of camp.

You will wake each morning to the sounds of the river and spectacular views. This well-established campground is the perfect place to call home while exploring the area. You are just a few miles from whitewater rafting, horseback riding, and ziplining opportunities.

7. Red Cliff Campground

Perfectly situated halfway between Bozeman and West Yellowstone, Red Cliff Campground is the perfect base camp for exploring this stunning section of Montana. It is close to tons of outdoor activities and has easy access to Highway 191.

The sites, which are near the Gallatin River, are at an elevation of 6,200 feet. The roads and parking spurs are gravel, and there is fresh drinking water and vault toilets available. Several of the sites are accessible, and some offer 15/20/30 amp electric hookups. This pet-friendly campground has fire rings and picnic tables at every RV site.

While the majority of the sites are nestled among the fir and pine trees, some are back further from the river in a peaceful meadow. Wildlife also make their home in the valley, so you are likely to see deer, mountain goats, coyotes, moose, and elk. Bears are also nearby, so trash must be secured at all times.

You will be in the perfect location for hiking, scenic drives, and fishing. The Elkhorn Creek Trail starts at the south end of the campground and is perfect for hiking and horseback riding.

8. Bozeman Trail Campground and RV Park

Vacationers wanting to be close to downtown Bozeman will want to stay at the Bozeman Trail Campground and RV Park. Making this park your “home away from home” while in the area puts you a mile away from all the museums, dining options, and shopping opportunities of the downtown area. Be sure and attend one of the music or art festivals held in town. You will also be close to plenty of fishing, rafting, and hiking opportunities as well as Yellowstone National Park.

The park prides itself on giving each guest a warm welcome and an escort to their RV site. There are 50 sites with Wi-Fi and full hookups, many of the sites are pull-throughs. They welcome pets and big rigs. For your convenience, there is an onsite laundry room. The campground offers tent camping for those who don’t travel by RV.

9. Bear Canyon Campground

Next on our list is Bear Canyon Campground. It is open seasonally from May 1st-October 1st. The campground, which is kid and pet friendly, offers both back-in and pull-thru sites. It can handle everything from tents to big rigs. There are even rental cabins available for friends and family without RVs.

Each RV site offers electric hookups (15/20/30/50 amps), satellite television, internet, and water hookups. The pull-through sites offer sewer hookups, and there is an onsite dump station as well.

For guests’ convenience, there are bathroom/shower facilities and a laundry area. Kids will love the playground and swimming in the heated pool. Dogs have their own space to run around and burn energy. A camp store will have all the necessities you need for a great vacation.

10. Livingston / Paradise Valley KOA Holiday

Rounding out our list is the Livingston/Paradise Valley KOA Holiday. Experience the charm of Montana in this laid-back campground. The park is close to all the best activities in the area but far enough away to let you relax and recharge.

Located on the shores of the Yellowstone River, this campground is just steps away from some of the country’s best fly fishing. The Absaroka Mountain Range provides the backdrop for this peaceful retreat.

Traveling with people who don’t RV? This campground has sites that accommodate small campers, tents, or vans. Additionally, cabins are available for rent. For a overview of the campground, check out this video:

Choose between a riverfront site or a pull-through site with a stunning view of the mountains. All sites include hookups, Wi-Fi, a picnic table, and a fire pit perfect for making s’mores.

Enjoy a refreshing dip in their heated (seasonal) pool, relax in a hammock, or join a planned activity like their ice cream socials at the pavilion. Nearby, there are miles of hiking and biking trails to explore. Livingston is just minutes away and has a variety of fine dining restaurants, and museums. Throw on your boots and experience the thrills of a Montana rodeo.

