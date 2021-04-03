5 Best Lightweight Camping Chairs Under 5 Pounds

There are many reasons to choose a lightweight seating option. Maybe you use your RV as a base for backcountry adventures. Or maybe you’re meticulous about maintaining packed weight distribution across your rig. Whatever your reason, here are the five best lightweight camping chairs under five pounds.

Types of camping chairs

The market is saturated with camping chairs so it’s a good idea to first familiarize yourself with the different types of camp seating available. There’s the traditional chair either with or without arms, the more utilitarian stool, as well as ground seating.

In order to determine which style is best for you, it’s helpful to see a demonstration of each type of seating:

1. Rock Cloud Ultralight Camping Chair

An inexpensive traditional chair option is the Rock Cloud Ultralight Camping Chair. It weighs less than two pounds and features an aluminum shock-corded frame mechanism with 265 lb capacity.

This lightweight camping chair is waterproof as well as corrosion-resistant. The seat design incorporates mesh paneling for ventilation on hot days and a mesh pocket. The Rock Cloud Ultralight comes with a carrying case that can be attached to the legs of this unit for additional storage while in use.

Amazon: $32.99 – $35.99, multiple color options

2. TravelChair Koala Chair

The TravelChair Koala Chair fits a lot of features into one chair: arms, a high back, an adjustable pillow, as well as mesh paneling and a mesh cup holder.

It weighs 4.4 lbs and is unique on this list for its anti-slip disc feet. The Koala Chair’s aluminum frame can support 275 lbs.

This all-purpose chair is the most expensive seating option on this list, but all the features compiled into one design make it worth consideration.

Amazon: About $123

3. Lightspeed Outdoors Xtra Wide Nylon Ripstop Tripod

This next section on our list of the best lightweight camping chairs moves into the less traditional seating options. The unique feature about this seat is its tripod design combined with the familiar collapsible mechanism.

“For what this chair is it’s surprisingly comfortable,” said K. Green, who purchased this chair for her disabled son to use at gaming conventions. “Very portable and tucked easily into the back of his handicapped stroller. I would to buy this again if needed.”

The triangle seat allows for a more comfortable perch for those with back pain or to give the camp chef the range of movement needed to tend to campfire cooking. Also, the storage pocket is very convenient.

Amazon: $34.99

4. Interlude Travel Seat

The Interlude Travel Seat is an accessibility stool invented by Roland Haertl in collaboration with industrial designers and engineers at Evolve Collaborative after a painful experience walking around Barcelona.

After personally purchasing and field testing the accessibility aids available on the market at that time, Roland used his personal experience to develop design requirements before contacting Evolve Collaborative.

This accessible seat was put into production via a successful Kickstarter campaign in Fall 2018, and as such won Core77’s Design Award for best crowdfunded design in 2019.

The small footprint and adjustable height are what make this stool special. This seat will come in handy for anglers navigating dense foilage or anyone who likes to maintain a minimalist campsite.

Amazon: About $100

5. Crazy Creek HEX 2.0 PowerLounger

In over five years of near-exclusive boondocking, I’ve developed a preference for ground seating for its versatility in unpredictable conditions and ease of packing for side trips in my toad to places my RV can’t go.

The Crazy Creek HEX 2.0 PowerLounger earned Top Pick Award for Best Foam Chair by Review Editor Elizabeth Paashaus for OutdoorGearLab.com in May 2020. “The high back offers added support, and the fold-out seat gives you options: a little extra padding under your tush, ground protection for your legs, or even a minimalist sleeping pad!”

This option is perfect for backpackers or boondockers parked on uneven terrain.

Amazon: About $70

Find more camping chairs

