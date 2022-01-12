Free 7 Day Trial RV GPS App RV Trip Planner Campground Reviews RV Maintenance Free 7 Day Trial ×
Inaugural Campspot Awards Celebrate Top Campgrounds

by Patrick Buchanan
Campspot Awards home page

Campspot, whose roots are in the reservation and booking software that campground owners use, has announced the winners of their inaugural 2022 Campspot Awards. The awards seek to recognize excellence among the campground locations that utilize Campspot’s premier reservation software

2022 Campspot Awards – Start of a New Tradition

The Campspot Awards will annually recognize top campgrounds in categories such as Top Campgrounds in the USA, Most Popular Campgrounds in the USA, Top Campgrounds for Families, Top Campgrounds with a View, Top Campgrounds for First-Timers, Top Camping Sites, and Top Campground Design. 

We’ve summarized just a few of our favorites in some of the main categories below. For the complete rundown of the 2022 Campspot Awards, visit the link at the end of this article.

Top Campgrounds in the USA

  1. Angel Fire RV Resort
  2. Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort
  3. Carolina Pines RV Resort

 

A motorhome parked at Angel Fire RV resort

Angel Fire RV Resort

Most Popular Campgrounds in the USA

  1. Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground
  2. Oceanside RV Resort & Campground
  3. Alpen Rose RV Park

Top Campgrounds for Families

  1. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone – Guadalupe River
  2. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone – Quarryville
  3. Camp Fimfo – Texas Hill Country

 

Top Campgrounds With a View

  1. River Run RV Resort
  2. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park – Luray
  3. Oceanside RV Resort & Campground

 

Oceanside RV Resort & Campground

Oceanside RV Resort & Campground

Campspot Awards Selection Criteria

To be eligible for an award in most categories, campgrounds needed to be reservation software customers by October 1, 2021. For each category, Campspot used specific criteria to create shortlists which were then presented to the 2022 Awards panelists — a group of outdoors industry professionals. To see the complete list of award winners for every campground in every category, visit the 2022 awards page, or simply click here.

For a complete listing of all available campgrounds, RV parks, state & national parks and more in the US & Canada, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

