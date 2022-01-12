Free 7 Day Trial RV GPS App RV Trip Planner Campground Reviews RV Maintenance Free 7 Day Trial ×
You are here: Home / Top Stories / The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow
The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow

by Nikki Cleveland
Airstream on desert road featured in RV blogs

There is a lot of useful information for RVers online whether you’re considering full-timing, interested in boondocking, or just love to find new places to camp. Follow these ten RV blogs as they travel full-time and post their tips, stories, and beautiful travel photos.

1. Getaway Couple

Jason and Rae Miller, also known as the Getaway Couple, travel full-time with their dog in a Grand Design fifth wheel. The couple blogs about destinations they’ve visited around the US, as well as RV tips and tricks they’ve learned. They also share videos from the road on their YouTube channel.

2. RVLOVE

Marc and Julie Bennett of RVLOVE have a very informative blog, YouTube channel, as well as a complete book on everything you need to know about RVing. Their blog includes DIY RV mods, tips and checklists, tips on RV trip planning, RV vehicle setups and more.

Follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travel tips and adventures. In the video below, RVLOVE gives a full tour of their new 2019 Casita travel trailer.

3. Drivin’ And Vibin’

Kyle and Olivia Brady of Drivin’ And Vibin’ post daily articles on all things RVing. They also share useful RV tips and tours over on their YouTube channel.  They offer some of the best tips on boondocking, free campsites, and RV living.  

4. Mortons On The Move

Tom & Cait Morton of Mortons On The Move were featured on the hit show, The RVers. These full-time RV experts share weekly RV comics and lifestyle tips on their website, as well as tips for RV newbies and maintenance.

You can also follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travels and tips. They recently renovated a 20-year-old truck camper into a luxury overland vehicle, and shared the process in the video below.

5. You, Me, & The RV

Phil & Stacey Farley of You, Me, & The RV offer lots of useful tips on their website Today is Someday. They have RV lifestyle tips on their blog, as well as links to their favorite gear and fundraising efforts for military charities. Subscribe to their YouTube to follow their latest RV life tips and vlogs.

6. Changing Lanes

Chad and Tara Florian of Changing Lanes have a wealth of great content on their website and YouTube channel. They share must-visit locations, educational articles, gear reviews, and fun videos on the RV lifestyle. 

7. Keep Your Daydream

Marc and Tricia Leach of Keep Your Daydream have an inspiring blog, podcast, YouTube channel, and website, HowToStartAYouTubeChannel.com. Their blog includes a wide variety of useful tips on the RV lifestyle and travel guides. Pull up their YouTube to watch their latest adventures, KYD Route 66 Series, and KYD cooking tips.

8. Enjoy The Journey

Tom and Cheri Kennemore share RV living tips and more on their site, EnjoyTheJourney.Life. On their blog, you’ll also find links to their favorite RV gadgets as well as great RV living resources. Head over to their YouTube to check out their latest adventures and RV tours. 

9. RV Lifestyle

The Wendlends cover all things RVing on RV Lifestyle, including amazing destinations, RV equipment, can’t-miss campgrounds, and boondocking tips. Both newbies and seasoned RVers can find useful tips on their blog and YouTube channel.

10. Hinton The Trail

Chris and Suzannah Hinton of Hinton The Trail have blogged about destinations all over North America. Check out their YouTube channel for more tips on the RV lifestyle, RV cooking, and to stay up-to-date on their latest RV travels.

 

About Nikki Cleveland

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest. You can follow her on Twitter at @nakeycleveland.

    • Jana Long says

      Hi thank you for having available. This for people like me who are new to rving my name is Jana long and I am 40 years old and I got a 93 Fleetwood Southwind it was very well taken care of previous owners only one although it hasn’t been run in a while so I’m learning everything about this I am moving out of my apartment leaving everything I know he Hind to see memories and enjoy what I have left in life I am very anxious to get any and all pointers chips and whatever else anybody feels like telling me please my email I don’t know if it’s a lot or not but my email is Jana_long@yahoo.com. I look forward to sharing my stories and continuing to watch others

      Reply

  2. Drew says

    I’d like to recommend Love Your RV. Ray Burr has done many repairs and has both beginning and advanced type videos for all interested rv’ers.

    Reply

  3. Joe & Kait says

    Hey Nikki. Thank you for putting together this great resource. We’ve had the pleasure of connecting with some of the awesome folks on your list and look forward to checking out the blogs that are new to us.

    Reply

  4. Alpenliter says

    I second Love your RV. Rays quality videos and reviews of campgrounds and RV equipment is well worth a look. Cheers!

    Reply

  5. Kim says

    So many others! Keep Your Daydream, Long Long Honeymoon, All About RVs, Fate Unbound – All have RVing vlogs on YouTube that are excellent!

    Reply

  8. Denise Bumby says

    This is a great list of blog/vlogs. Many I read and watch all of the time, some I know personally, (Free as Wheel Ever Be) and I know how much work and time they put into sharing information with us all. Their work is appreciated and thanks for bringing them together in this great article.

    Reply

  11. Bruce Miller says

    My wife & I normally travel to Az for the winter. We’d like to see what you bloggers think about RV travel this winter. Are you going or staying put?
    Bruce & Paula Miller

    Reply

  12. Adam Overby says

    Awesome lineup of some very helpful RV blogs and resources. Along with some great youtube channels with huge followings. If you have an “honorable mention” list I’d love to be included on your next write up. http://www.aowanders.com ~ Travelers Junction helping RVers travel longer, safer, smarter & CHEAPER

    Reply

  13. BaileyStrempel says

    Thank you for sharing this list. It will be a great source of information for the people who are looking for it. I really love to camp and travel.

    Reply

  16. Kate says

    would anyone be interested in a blog by a single woman who will be hitting the road with her 3 dogs, cat and sugar glider in a 40 ft car hauler with living quarters? I’m a total newbie and anticipate many antics….. I will be staying 2-3 month in each location as I will be working full time from my RV. anyone?

    Reply

