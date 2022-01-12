The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow
There is a lot of useful information for RVers online whether you’re considering full-timing, interested in boondocking, or just love to find new places to camp. Follow these ten RV blogs as they travel full-time and post their tips, stories, and beautiful travel photos.
1. Getaway Couple
Jason and Rae Miller, also known as the Getaway Couple, travel full-time with their dog in a Grand Design fifth wheel. The couple blogs about destinations they’ve visited around the US, as well as RV tips and tricks they’ve learned. They also share videos from the road on their YouTube channel.
2. RVLOVE
Marc and Julie Bennett of RVLOVE have a very informative blog, YouTube channel, as well as a complete book on everything you need to know about RVing. Their blog includes DIY RV mods, tips and checklists, tips on RV trip planning, RV vehicle setups and more.
Follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travel tips and adventures. In the video below, RVLOVE gives a full tour of their new 2019 Casita travel trailer.
3. Drivin’ And Vibin’
Kyle and Olivia Brady of Drivin’ And Vibin’ post daily articles on all things RVing. They also share useful RV tips and tours over on their YouTube channel. They offer some of the best tips on boondocking, free campsites, and RV living.
4. Mortons On The Move
Tom & Cait Morton of Mortons On The Move were featured on the hit show, The RVers. These full-time RV experts share weekly RV comics and lifestyle tips on their website, as well as tips for RV newbies and maintenance.
You can also follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travels and tips. They recently renovated a 20-year-old truck camper into a luxury overland vehicle, and shared the process in the video below.
5. You, Me, & The RV
Phil & Stacey Farley of You, Me, & The RV offer lots of useful tips on their website Today is Someday. They have RV lifestyle tips on their blog, as well as links to their favorite gear and fundraising efforts for military charities. Subscribe to their YouTube to follow their latest RV life tips and vlogs.
6. Changing Lanes
Chad and Tara Florian of Changing Lanes have a wealth of great content on their website and YouTube channel. They share must-visit locations, educational articles, gear reviews, and fun videos on the RV lifestyle.
7. Keep Your Daydream
Marc and Tricia Leach of Keep Your Daydream have an inspiring blog, podcast, YouTube channel, and website, HowToStartAYouTubeChannel.com. Their blog includes a wide variety of useful tips on the RV lifestyle and travel guides. Pull up their YouTube to watch their latest adventures, KYD Route 66 Series, and KYD cooking tips.
8. Enjoy The Journey
Tom and Cheri Kennemore share RV living tips and more on their site, EnjoyTheJourney.Life. On their blog, you’ll also find links to their favorite RV gadgets as well as great RV living resources. Head over to their YouTube to check out their latest adventures and RV tours.
9. RV Lifestyle
The Wendlends cover all things RVing on RV Lifestyle, including amazing destinations, RV equipment, can’t-miss campgrounds, and boondocking tips. Both newbies and seasoned RVers can find useful tips on their blog and YouTube channel.
10. Hinton The Trail
Chris and Suzannah Hinton of Hinton The Trail have blogged about destinations all over North America. Check out their YouTube channel for more tips on the RV lifestyle, RV cooking, and to stay up-to-date on their latest RV travels.
Comments
Kelly Beasley says
Thank you for including us, Nikki! (Camp Addict) Definitely some great blogs in this list. Well done. 👏🏼
Jana Long says
Hi thank you for having available. This for people like me who are new to rving my name is Jana long and I am 40 years old and I got a 93 Fleetwood Southwind it was very well taken care of previous owners only one although it hasn’t been run in a while so I’m learning everything about this I am moving out of my apartment leaving everything I know he Hind to see memories and enjoy what I have left in life I am very anxious to get any and all pointers chips and whatever else anybody feels like telling me please my email I don’t know if it’s a lot or not but my email is Jana_long@yahoo.com. I look forward to sharing my stories and continuing to watch others
Drew says
I’d like to recommend Love Your RV. Ray Burr has done many repairs and has both beginning and advanced type videos for all interested rv’ers.
R. Hamilton says
What’s his URL address??
Joe & Kait says
Hey Nikki. Thank you for putting together this great resource. We’ve had the pleasure of connecting with some of the awesome folks on your list and look forward to checking out the blogs that are new to us.
Alpenliter says
I second Love your RV. Rays quality videos and reviews of campgrounds and RV equipment is well worth a look. Cheers!
Kim says
So many others! Keep Your Daydream, Long Long Honeymoon, All About RVs, Fate Unbound – All have RVing vlogs on YouTube that are excellent!
Ingrid says
Thank you for including us on this list of “blogs”. We’re in great company 😊
Tina K says
Thank you so much for the highlight of our blog. Exciting! We are so fortunate to be part of this wonderful RVing community!
Denise Bumby says
This is a great list of blog/vlogs. Many I read and watch all of the time, some I know personally, (Free as Wheel Ever Be) and I know how much work and time they put into sharing information with us all. Their work is appreciated and thanks for bringing them together in this great article.
Saqib says
Thank you, this is a helpful list of RV Blogs.
steven strick says
stricksretirement.blogspot.com
Michael Harlow says
We’d love to be included in the 2020 list. We have a great following on our YouTube, Blog, Instagram and more. https://www.TheAdventureTravelers.com
Thank in advance,
Michael & Melissa
Bruce Miller says
My wife & I normally travel to Az for the winter. We’d like to see what you bloggers think about RV travel this winter. Are you going or staying put?
Bruce & Paula Miller
Adam Overby says
Awesome lineup of some very helpful RV blogs and resources. Along with some great youtube channels with huge followings. If you have an “honorable mention” list I’d love to be included on your next write up. http://www.aowanders.com ~ Travelers Junction helping RVers travel longer, safer, smarter & CHEAPER
BaileyStrempel says
Thank you for sharing this list. It will be a great source of information for the people who are looking for it. I really love to camp and travel.
steven strick says
We’ve had our blog going for 10 years….all over the country in our 40-footer.
https://stricksretirement.blogspot.com/
check it out
Zachary Schneiderman says
Thank you for all of the great resources. Looking forward to getting out and about soon.
Kate says
would anyone be interested in a blog by a single woman who will be hitting the road with her 3 dogs, cat and sugar glider in a 40 ft car hauler with living quarters? I’m a total newbie and anticipate many antics….. I will be staying 2-3 month in each location as I will be working full time from my RV. anyone?