The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow

There is a lot of useful information for RVers online whether you’re considering full-timing, interested in boondocking, or just love to find new places to camp. Follow these ten RV blogs as they travel full-time and post their tips, stories, and beautiful travel photos.

1. Getaway Couple

Jason and Rae Miller, also known as the Getaway Couple, travel full-time with their dog in a Grand Design fifth wheel. The couple blogs about destinations they’ve visited around the US, as well as RV tips and tricks they’ve learned. They also share videos from the road on their YouTube channel.

2. RVLOVE

Marc and Julie Bennett of RVLOVE have a very informative blog, YouTube channel, as well as a complete book on everything you need to know about RVing. Their blog includes DIY RV mods, tips and checklists, tips on RV trip planning, RV vehicle setups and more.

Follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travel tips and adventures. In the video below, RVLOVE gives a full tour of their new 2019 Casita travel trailer.

3. Drivin’ And Vibin’

Kyle and Olivia Brady of Drivin’ And Vibin’ post daily articles on all things RVing. They also share useful RV tips and tours over on their YouTube channel. They offer some of the best tips on boondocking, free campsites, and RV living.

4. Mortons On The Move

Tom & Cait Morton of Mortons On The Move were featured on the hit show, The RVers. These full-time RV experts share weekly RV comics and lifestyle tips on their website, as well as tips for RV newbies and maintenance.

You can also follow their YouTube channel to catch up on their latest travels and tips. They recently renovated a 20-year-old truck camper into a luxury overland vehicle, and shared the process in the video below.

5. You, Me, & The RV

Phil & Stacey Farley of You, Me, & The RV offer lots of useful tips on their website Today is Someday. They have RV lifestyle tips on their blog, as well as links to their favorite gear and fundraising efforts for military charities. Subscribe to their YouTube to follow their latest RV life tips and vlogs.

6. Changing Lanes

Chad and Tara Florian of Changing Lanes have a wealth of great content on their website and YouTube channel. They share must-visit locations, educational articles, gear reviews, and fun videos on the RV lifestyle.

7. Keep Your Daydream

Marc and Tricia Leach of Keep Your Daydream have an inspiring blog, podcast, YouTube channel, and website, HowToStartAYouTubeChannel.com. Their blog includes a wide variety of useful tips on the RV lifestyle and travel guides. Pull up their YouTube to watch their latest adventures, KYD Route 66 Series, and KYD cooking tips.

8. Enjoy The Journey

Tom and Cheri Kennemore share RV living tips and more on their site, EnjoyTheJourney.Life. On their blog, you’ll also find links to their favorite RV gadgets as well as great RV living resources. Head over to their YouTube to check out their latest adventures and RV tours.

9. RV Lifestyle

The Wendlends cover all things RVing on RV Lifestyle, including amazing destinations, RV equipment, can’t-miss campgrounds, and boondocking tips. Both newbies and seasoned RVers can find useful tips on their blog and YouTube channel.

10. Hinton The Trail

Chris and Suzannah Hinton of Hinton The Trail have blogged about destinations all over North America. Check out their YouTube channel for more tips on the RV lifestyle, RV cooking, and to stay up-to-date on their latest RV travels. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest. You can follow her on Twitter at @nakeycleveland.