Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Best RV Parks And Campgrounds In Las Cruces

Las Cruces (Spanish for The Crosses) is the second largest city in New Mexico, and is home to unique attractions, one-of-a-kind shopping opportunities, and some amazing authentic Mexican food.

Visitors enjoy touring the remains of Fort Selden and then checking out the exhibits at the Las Cruces Museum of Art. You can even catch a classic movie at the state’s oldest theater, the Fountain Theater. It is just a short drive to White Sands National Monument, Missile Museum, and historic Old Mesilla, where legendary outlaw Billy the Kid was put on trial. There are a handful of wineries in the area; attend a tasting a find a new favorite.

In addition, you can easily turn a trip to Las Cruces into a two-nation vacation by crossing the border into Mexico, which is only about forty miles away. Although Las Cruces is in the Sunbelt, temperatures can drop 30 degrees after the sun sets. After a fun day seeing the sights in and around Las Cruces, you will need a place to relax and recharge.

Here are five of the best RV resorts and campgrounds in Las Cruces.

1. Las Cruces KOA Journey

First up is the Las Cruces KOA Journey. This campground offers convenient freeway access and is located on the West Mesa. It has stunning views of Mesilla Valley, Las Cruces, and the surrounding Organ Mountains.

The campground is perfect for getting photographs of the sweeping landscapes or the night sky. The park sits 4,000 feet above sea level, so the stars seem to twinkle a little brighter. Don’t feel left out if you’re a bird watcher; the park is home to many different species.

You can choose from sites with stunning views, pull-through sites that are perfect for big rigs (up to 85 feet long), or patio sites with a fire pit. The RV park offers tent site and camping cabins as well.

In 2021, many updates were made to the property. It now has paved roads and a great new playground for the kiddos. Campsites include full hook-ups (up to 50 amp electric), Wi-Fi, and digital television. Additional amenities include an RV wash area, seasonal heated pool, basketball court, dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.

2. Rio Grande RV Park

Rio Grande RV Park is located about fifteen minutes from Las Cruces, but it is worth driving a few miles to reach. The park is named for the river that runs through the park; it is mesmerizing to watch the flow of the water.

In 2021, the campground added a dock to one of their two ponds, and they now have paddleboats. The dock is a great place to relax, watch for wildlife, or catch the sun setting on the Robledo Mountains. The campground offers pull-through sites with full hook-ups (15/20/30/50 amp electric) and Wi-Fi. The pet-friendly park has an on-site dump station, restrooms, and shower facilities.

3. Las Cruces Elks Lodge #1119 Campground

The Las Cruces Elk Lodge #1119 has a members-only campground on the south side of their building. It is important to note that it is only for those who are 55 years of age or older.

The small park has six pull-through sites with full hook-ups (15/20/30/50 amp electric) on the south side. They can accommodate big rigs and allow boondocking and group camping. There are four sites with dry hook-ups on the north side of the building. For guests’ convenience, there is free cable and Wi-Fi as well as restrooms, showers, and an on-site dump station.

Guests can go inside the Elks Lodge and enjoy all the amenities there as well. The lodge has a bar, which also offers a limited food menu (for take-out and delivery). Wednesday nights are reserved for bingo, and there is music on Friday nights (either live musicians, karaoke, or free selections on the jukebox). The Crying Elk Casino, located near the lounge, is open during the afternoon and evening.

4. Sunny Acres RV Park

Sunny Acres RV Park is spread out over 12 acres. It is close enough to US 70, I-10, and I-25 to be convenient, but far enough away to avoid highway noise. Even though it is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, and a bus stop, it is still a peaceful and serene place to call home while you’re in the area. This park is only for those who are 55 years of age and older. However, children and grandchildren can visit during the day.

The park has gravel streets leading to sites with full hook-ups (30/50 amp), cable television, and Wi-Fi. There are patios and picnic tables at most of the campsites. Private showers and restroom are conveniently located on-site, as well as laundry facilities. Make new friends in the clubhouse, and play pool or darts in the rec room. It has a meeting room and kitchen facilities, and offers fun activities on weekends and holidays.

5. Hacienda RV Resort

Rounding out our list is Hacienda RV Resort. This campground is the perfect place to unwind after a day seeing the sights of Las Cruces. It is located near I-10 and is mere minutes from the downtown area. You can drive less than 2 miles and be in Old Mesilla. The Gadsden Purchase, which made New Mexico a state, was signed in Old Mesilla in 1854.

The Hacienda offers roomy sites, both pull-through and back-in. Many of the sites have spectacular views of the Organ Mountains. Guests can watch the sun come up on the park’s large patio, or make new friends in the community room, complete with a TV and fireplace. The on-site gift shop is the perfect place to find local products for gifts and souvenirs.

The resort has 113 RV sites, all found on paved roads. They offer several different types of sites, including large end sites.

Pull-through sites are 55-59 feet in length

Back-in sites are 34-36 feet in length

Extra-long back-in sites are 52-53 feet in length

Extra-long pull-through sites for big rigs are 69-130 feet in length

All sites come with full hook-ups (30/50 amp) and Wi-Fi. Guests also have access to laundry facilities, private showers, an oversized hot tub, and work facility. The pet-friendly resort hasn’t forgotten about your four-legged friends. There is an on-site fenced dog play area. Check out the full video tour below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more campgrounds in Las Cruces

Las Cruces is a great location to make your home base while in the area. In addition to all the things to see and do in the Las Cruces area, you can travel just an hour or two and see some amazing places.

Elephant Butte Lake, the War Eagles Air Museum, several ghost towns, Silver City, Truth or Consequences, and El Paso are all just a short drive away.

You can find out more about all the listed RV parks and resorts while planning out your RV-safe route on RV Trip Wizard or by searching RV LIFE Campground Reviews. With the user-friendly RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard will get you to your favorite camping destinations using routes that are both RV-friendly and specially customized to your travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.