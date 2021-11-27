Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Unique Christmas Gift Ideas For RVers

Are you trying to find that perfect gift for someone who RVs? It is not easy if you don’t know the ins and outs of RVing. It is also difficult even if you do know RVing because you want to find a special gift for that special someone and it needs to fit and work with RVing.

If you are like me, you don’t want to pick a random gift and hope they love it. Here are some creative Christmas gift ideas that EVERY camper will enjoy – whether they are full-time, weekenders, seasonal travelers, or even if they just rent an RV for fun getaways.

1. Gift them a night of camping

You know they are going to travel and need a place to stay. Here is how to set it up so it is flexible, and they can choose the campground. Use Campground Reviews to find a campground they like. You are not locking them in to this specific campground. When you find one they would like, print out a photo of it and put it in a Christmas card with a handmade gift certificate or gift card. Add a little note that says you hope they enjoy their next RV stay. $50 is a good amount to cover one night. If you RV yourself, you might want to go ahead and download the app for finding the campgrounds!

2. Plan a trip

Take some of the work off your RVer friend or family member. It can take a while to plot a course, so you are literally giving them the gift of time.

Use RV Trip Wizard to map out fun trip ideas for the RVer in your life. You can test drive a demo or you can sign-up for a trial period so you can get in there and create a trip plan for Christmas. If you know the course they normally take, plot new stops for them to see. Print out a map and laminate it for their bucket list drive. Better yet, purchase them a membership and send them their new member access. A one-year membership is only $49. Planning a trip with RV Trip Wizard will save your RVer time and give them a lot of travel choices.

﻿

3. Help your RVer protect their investment

Just like with a brick-and-mortar home, maintenance is critical and can sometimes be overwhelming. Keep it from being boring with all their maintenance tools in one place – thanks to Maintain My RV. This is a perfect maintenance program because it includes everything an RVer needs to stay on top of to keep their rig in safe, pristine condition.

With an RV LIFE Pro membership, at a special bundle price of only $49/year, they can access an easy-to-use dashboard that provides them with tons of maintenance features. Some of the options include tracking warranty information, predefined schedules they can select from, an online maintenance log, and the ability to upload their own photos and documents for record keeping. They can track up to 3 vehicles, so they can also cover their car or truck, RV, and a boat or motorcycle. Purchase a small set of tools or one specific useful tool and attach a small note with their Maintain My RV membership information. This is a handy gift for Christmas!

There are so many things RVers need to get started and keep going on the road. These will not only be much needed items for their RV life, but these are fun gifts as well. Be creative in how you wrap and present them for Christmas. But the content they will remember for years to come!

4. Share a wine tasting (and more!)

Here is one business I brag about and use all the time. This company has the ideal business concept from A-Z. It fits all the needs of the vendor and the client like a Catwoman body suit. I love Harvest Host. How does it work? Harvest Host lists thousands of service businesses like wineries, museums, breweries, farms, and you can even add a golf package.

Your RVer stays one (maybe two) nights for free at a listed host property. In exchange, the fully self-contained RVer should patronize the business. At the winery, purchase a wine tasting (or a bottle or two), at the farms, pitch in to help or purchase fresh items they have for sale. The opportunities are endless.

The Harvest Host membership is only $89 for the year. This is a gift that keeps on giving all year long! For your customized Christmas gift, get a wine bottle and label it with the new Harvest Host membership or find an empty bottle and put the certificate inside (just make sure they can get it out!)

5. National Parks Pass

Finally, if the RVer in your life loves to visit the national parks, you may want to consider gifting them an annual America The Beautiful Pass. This pass waives the entrance fees to National Monuments, National Parks, fee access sites managed by the United States Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and more. With some National Parks charging $35 for an entrance fee, this can end up saving your RVing friends a ton of money over the course of the next year.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen