9 Unique Christmas Gifts For RVers

Was Cyber Monday just a little too much Monday for you? Were all those crazy deals flooding your email inbox tough to sort out? Sometimes it’s difficult to tell the good email from the bad. That’s why RV LIFE has decided to wait until now to offer a holiday discount on the fabulous RV LIFE Pro.

RV LIFE Pro is a suite of camping and RVing software tools to help you plan and navigate your RV trips, as well as keep track of your RV maintenance. We’ve added 8 more nifty gift ideas to bring you a total of 9 unique Christmas gifts for RVers.

1. RV LIFE Pro

This unique software bundle includes RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds App, and Maintain My RV. Create lifelong memories and amazing RV trips with RV Trip Wizard. When you are ready to hit the road, use the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app on your GPS-enabled mobile device to navigate your trip with RV-safe directions. When your trip is over, keep track of maintenance on your RV with Maintain My RV.

Limited Time Discount Offer

Now is the time to take advantage of this limited-time discount offer from RV LIFE. Use Coupon Code “GOODBYE2020” for 25% off the regular price. Deal ends December 31st.

2. 22pcs Camping Cookware Mess Kit

This versatile camp cooking kit makes a unique Christmas gift and includes a large hanging pot, a cooking pan, a kettle, cups, dishes, forks, and spoons for four. Great for campers with small RVs or for cooking around the fire when you are tired of glamping.

3. “Home Is Where You Park It” decorative throw pillow cover

This decorative pillow cover bears a favored phrase shared by all RVers, Home is Where You Park It. Slide in your outdated decorative pillows for a new, fresh look. Measures 18” x 18”. Great for home or RV.

4. Map of US State Travel Stickers

Keep track of your RV travels with this laminated and durable map of the United States. Made of clear, flexible vinyl with scenic illustrations for each state. It applies to a window or wall and won’t damage surfaces.

This RV map sticker pack is made in the USA and has extra laminate on top of UV-protected printing to ensure longevity. A perfect and unique Christmas gift for any RVer you know.

5. Day Of The Week Clock

RVers like to slow down and enjoy the journey. This day of the week clock is a fun gift for the RVer in your life. Also makes a unique and fun retirement gift.

6. Happy Camper 3 Piece Kitchen Bundle

This unique Christmas gift for RVers is both stylish and cute. Decorate your eating space with this Happy Camper towel and travel trailer salt & pepper shakers. Use it in your RV or at home to remind you of your RV travels.

7. Nested Kitchen Set

Space is always at a premium in an RV. This nested set of bowls includes a colander, sifter, and measuring cups that ingeniously nest into a small, easy to store package. Great for any RV or even a small apartment or dorm.

8. Countertop Ice Maker

Getting ice for those cold drinks while at the campsite can be a chore. With a countertop ice maker, RVers can just plug in power, add water, and enjoy a batch of ice in about 6 minutes! The machine can make up to 26 lbs of bullet ice cubes in 24 hours. Makes a fantastic, unique Christmas gift for RV campers.

9. Dual Laser Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer

RVers often need a quick way to determine temperature. An infrared thermometer is an easy way to measure tire temperatures on your motorhome, 5th wheel, or travel trailer. Great for checking surface temperatures of almost anything; grills, floors, A/C components, etc.

These are just a few unique Christmas gift ideas for the RVers in your life. Take advantage of the RV LIFE Pro limited time discount and start planning your RV adventures for 2021.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.