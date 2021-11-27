Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

9 RV Toilet Cleaning Tips And Tricks

Unless you have a camper van or maybe a small RV, you probably have a toilet in your camper. If so, you know it’s a pain to clean. Well, it is for me. I find it difficult to really get a good, sanitized clean on my RV toilet without using products that might be harmful to my pipes and tank.

Plus, when you are out enjoying life, who really wants to clean a toilet? What’s an RVer to do? Here are some of the tips and tricks I found that work to make your potty a bit more sanitary in your small space. Now, get cleaning!

Types of RV toilets

Although most RV toilets are cleaned the same ways, there are different types of toilets. Let’s review those first.

The most common RV toilet is connected to your water supply, has a foot peddle for flushing, and empties into your black tank. Those toilets can be porcelain for a little more money, or plastic, which are a little cheaper.

Smaller RVs such as pop-up campers or truck campers may have cassette toilets. These have a built-in reservoir for fresh water and a small attached “cassette” for waste. The cassette is dumped into a sewer drain. There is no need for a plumbing system.

Another RV option is a composting toilet. These also do not need a plumbing system or water to work. The waste is deposited into a lower holding tank where liquids evaporate, and solids turn into fertilizer.

9 RV Toilet Cleaning Tips

1. Keep the bowl half full.

This will help keep streaking to a minimum.

2. Use a non-abrasive brush or sponge.

Make sure you clean every other day or so.

3. Use the attached sprayer.

Many RV toilets come with an attached sprayer to use when the flush isn’t powerful enough. If you don’t have one, keep a small plastic cup handy and pour it around your toilet bowl as you flush. A small plastic water gun or spray bottle will also work well.

4. Coat the toilet inside with fiberglass RV wax.

This will make the surface smoother and more stain resistant. This usually needs to be repeated about once a month.

5. Turn the bathroom vent off when flushing.

Your first instinct is to turn your bathroom fan on to keep your RV from smelling. There is nothing wrong with this and will help dissipate odor, but know that if you run the fan while you flush, your fan basically sucks the foul odors and fumes out of your holding tank and into your bathroom. Run the fan, just not when you flush.

6. Clean your black tank regularly.

This will help with smells coming up through the toilet when you flush. How often should you empty your tank? Your gauges should tell you how full the tank is, but sometimes sensors become coated and aren’t necessarily reliable.

Depending on how many people you have in your rig, you should probably empty it no less than once a week. Flushing your tank each time you dump will also help keep your tank and sensors cleaner.

7. Use dissolvable toilet paper.

This doesn’t have to be the expensive kind you buy at an RV store. We use Great Value Everyday Soft from Walmart. Check out YouTube videos comparing store brand dissolvability with more expensive RV specific brands.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

8. Use drop-in packets, liquid, or dissolvable treatment every time you empty your black tank.

These chemicals contain enzymes that help break down waste and tissue. We recommend these ultra-concentrated RV toilet treatment drop-ins from Camco.

9. Best cleaning solutions

Cleaning solutions must be specific to your RV so as not to harm your equipment. Concentrated cleaners, scouring powders, or other harsh chemicals should not be used as they could ruin the toilet, damage the toilet seal, and even void any warranty you might have left on your toilet.

So, using cleaners that you used in your sticks and bricks is probably not an option. The first line of defense is a vinegar and baking soda solution. Add a third cup of vinegar into the bowl and then sprinkle in a little baking soda. It will bubble, then scrub your toilet. You can also put the vinegar solution in a plastic bottle and then spray the toilet. Add baking soda to the toilet brush and scrub.

Here are a few cleaning solutions made particularly for RVs:

Keeping your toilet shiny, sanitary, and smell-free doesn’t have to be difficult. Follow some of these basic tips and be sure to include your own tips in the comments below.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs and potentially serious accidents.

Related articles:

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.