5 Best Class C RVs In 2021

Everyone has their likes and preferences when it comes to the purchase of an RV. Whether it’s a Class A, B, or C, fifth wheel or travel trailer, there is a size and type to fit all needs and budgets.

Class C RVs have many benefits and can range in price from $50,000-$10,000. New Super C RVs can range anywhere from $100,000-$150,000.

In the strictest definition, Class C RVs are built with a cabin chassis and generally have an overcab sleeping area, which allows for more room in the living area. Class C RVs have varying towing capacities but most can tow a separate car so you can leave the motorhome when parked. Gas mileage for a Class C usually runs between 8 – 15 miles per gallon. The smaller diesel-powered Class C’s may push 20 mpg.

A number of manufacturers produce new Class C RVs including Thor, Winnebago, Tiffin, and Newmar. Depending on your budget, you can also be on the lookout for a used one as well.

What are the best features to look for in Class C RVs?

Some questions one might ask if they are looking for a Class C but don’t know where to begin might include what length, engine size, features, gas or diesel, and, of course, how many people can this smaller RV comfortably seat and sleep.

Also, research some of the negative aspects of a Class C RV. Driveability is certainly one positive. Space, storage, and overall room might be a negative, depending on your needs.

I found that, for a price, you can get a lot of amenities in a Class C RV. Most Class C RVs are in the range of $60,000 and are anywhere from 21-40 feet in length. Each particular model has several floor plans to choose from.

Check out a few of these 2021 Class C RV models.

1. Coachmen Freelander

The Freelander is available with a Chevy 4500, Ford F-350, or 450 chassis. Each model includes hardwood cabinet doors and drawer fronts, a composite kitchen and bath sink, LED ceiling lights throughout, plus a TV in the living area.

With this model, you’ll find plenty of storage space in the rear compartments. Several of the models have slide-outs in the bedroom and living areas for even more living space.

This coach also features a three burner range in the kitchen, a residential microwave, and a double-bowl sink. Relax at the U-shaped dinette or on the spacious sofa. The rear bedroom is private with its own wardrobe slide. The toilet and shower are separate so two can get ready at the same time.

2. Tiffin Wayfarer

The 2021 Wayfarer from Tiffin is touted to offer everything one would want in a Class C. It features a spacious interior and industry-standard safety features. This Class C RV is on the higher end of the price scale but also offers a lot of luxuries.

The model features a Mercedes-Benz chassis for better handling. The chassis helps keep drivers safe with attention assist, lane-keeping assist, collision prevention assist, and load adaptive electronic stability (ESP).

A hydraulic leveling system provides easy set-up while the interior maximizes space and includes handcrafted cabinets with extra deep drawers, high-grade linoleum flooring and premium furnishings.

This Tiffin Wayfarer and Mercedes is the best combination Class C RV. They offer excellent warranties and customer support. If you truly want to explore the US in an RV, this is the best for seeing every city, county, state, and national parks.

3. Thor Tiburon Sprinter

The Thor Tiburon is built on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter chassis with a 3.0L V-6 diesel engine with 188 horsepower and 325lb.-ft. of torque. You’ll feel safe pulling your favorite toy on the 5,000 lb. trailer hitch thanks to the RV’s back-up monitoring system. Enter with the keyless entry system and put on the cruise control to head to your next destination.

This model has three floor plans so you can find one that fits you and your family. The double door refrigerator with stainless door inserts are standard on this model, as well as a large stainless steel single bowl sink. Dinner is a breeze with pressed laminate kitchen countertops with sink covers.

A two-burner cooktop with an electric start and a glass cover, along with a convection microwave oven will get your meals prepared quickly and efficiently, leaving plenty of time for fun.

4. 2021 Jayco Greyhawk

Jayco owners love the Greyhawk model for its ample storage and homey comfortability. The latest 2021 Greyhawk is the perfect Class C RV for the weekend warrior or the full-timer RVer. The motorhome is built on a Ford E-450 chassis with five floor plans and a beautiful Modern Farmhouse interior design.

The 2021 Greyhawk has a spacious kitchen with an easy-operation legless dinette table, a Furrion all-in-one cooktop and oven, a residential microwave, as well as a double door fridge. Depending on your choice of floorplan, the Greyhawk can include a queen or king-size bed as well as a small bathroom with a toilet and shower.

Upgrade with the Customer Value Package to add on a 24″ LED TV in the bedroom, an electric awning with LED lights, and other enhanced features. Other options include sofa theater seating, a front entertainment center, and two 11,000 BTU A/Cs.

5. Dynamax Europa

With a Freightliner chassis and a Cummins B 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine, this Super C RV will tax your budget but provide one of the most spacious floorplans. At 31 feet, the coach boasts a 16-cubic-foot residential fridge, a large 36 by 36 shower, and a walk-around king bed.

This RV also has an Onan diesel generator, 2,800-watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter, low profile 15,000 BTU air conditioners with heat pumps, dual-pane frameless windows, and a tankless water heater, just to name a few of the amenities.

Options include a washer/dryer combo, driver and passenger swivel seats, and dual power theater seats. According to their website, the Dynamax Europa will be debuted in Spring 2021.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.