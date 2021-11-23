Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Top 7 Corpus Christi RV Parks And Campgrounds

Corpus Christi is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Texas. In fact, the city boasts almost 120 miles of shoreline along the Gulf Coast. In addition to fabulous shopping venues and restaurants, the city has a dozen golf courses.

A bird watcher’s paradise, Corpus Christi is home to more individual species of birds than any other city in the nation. In addition, there are many campgrounds in the area. You can use Campground Reviews to find the perfect site for you.

1. Corpus Christi KOA Journey

First on our list is the Corpus Christi KOA Journey campground. This spectacular campground has acres of RV sites, large palm trees, and picturesque bayfront views of the Laguna Madre. All of their spacious sites are paved and have full hookups, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary cable television.

Family-style bathrooms, shower facilities, a laundry room, and a general store are all available for your convenience. Your dogs are welcome here and they can burn-off their excess energy at the dog park. Spend an afternoon relaxing on the sun deck or sandy beach – then play a game of cornhole or go fishing or kayaking in the evening. The campground also has a boat ramp, five lift slips, and two wet slips.

2. Laguna Shore RV Park

Laguna Shore RV Park prides itself on peace and quiet. In fact, tranquility is the name of the game at this campground that overlooks the Laguna Madre. Visitors will love the ocean breezes, gorgeous sunsets, and views of North Padre Island in the distance.

Your furry friends are welcome here, regardless of their breed or size. All sites include complimentary Wi-Fi and cable TV, and the campground offers bathhouses with private showers, a laundry room, and a recreation room where you can watch television or play board games. You are just minutes away from Bob Hall Pier and the Harbor District, but still far enough away from the city lights to enjoy bright stars on a clear night.

3. Reed’s RV Park

This pet-friendly campground is just minutes away from everything that Corpus Christi has to offer. All 52 campsites are paved and have hookups and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find beautiful outdoor spaces to enjoy here including grill pits, picnic tables, a ‘catch and release’ pond with a large covered deck, porch swings, and a water feature.

For your convenience, Reed’s RV Park also provides restrooms, a dog park, and laundry facilities. You can relax in the air-conditioned family room, work up a sweat in the gym, or check out the lending library and spend a lazy day getting lost in a book.

4. Colonia del Rey Campground

This campground is convenient to the beaches of North Padre Island and features pull-thru sites that are up to 80’ long. They offer wonderful amenities, such as preferred and premium lots with shade trees, Wi-Fi, cable, a recreation hall, and a book exchange. The park also has a pool, a fish cleaning station, restroom/shower facilities, and an on-site laundry area.

During the winter season, you can participate in various scheduled group activities. The campground’s activities director organizes a great game night, where you can spend the evening playing poker, bridge, cribbage, or dominoes. Bingo and “Texas Hold Em” tournaments are regular events here. The park is also close to the USS Lexington, the Botanical Gardens, and the greyhound race track.

5. Malaquite Campground

Located on Padre Island National Seashore, this campground is situated among 70 miles of protected coastline and dunes. Malaquite Campground features 48 semi-primitive camping sites and is open all year long. Camping is strictly first-come, first-served. Camping permits can be purchased at kiosks found at the campsite entrances. All sites have a picnic table, and some offer shade and grills.

While there are no RV hook-ups here, a dump station, a water station, on-site cold water showers, and flush toilets are available for campers. The park doesn’t have a gas station or store, but you can buy ice at the nearby Visitor Center and there are amenities a few miles away.

However, guests do not camp at Malaquite for RV hooks-ups and an onsite store… they camp here because of the natural beauty of the beaches and sweeping views of the dunes and Gulf of Mexico. For a tour of the campground, check out this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Padre Balli Park

Located on over 370 acres on the north end of Padre Island, this 54-site campground offers stunning views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Guests have access to picnic tables, pavilions, an onsite restaurant, and a lighted fishing pier that extends almost 1,250 feet over the Gulf.

The pet-friendly park – open every day of the year – offers pull-thru sites, electric and water hook-ups, a dump station, bathrooms, hot showers, and a laundry facility. You can also park directly on the beach and step right out of your vehicle onto the warm sand. You can spend lazy days soaking up the sun, splashing in the waves, or enjoying a boat ride.

7. Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Rounding out our list of RV campgrounds near Corpus Christi, this state park offers 26 pull-through campsites and is located on the lake. All sites have water, sewer, and electric hookups, picnic tables, fire rings/grills, and most have shade shelters. There are plenty of places to hike and bike, enjoy nature, and try to find all 200 species of birds that call the park home.

Lake Corpus Christi covers just over 18,000 acres and offers many ways to enjoy the water. Guests can go boating, water skiing, swimming, kayaking, or paddle boating. There is some great fishing on the lake and you don’t need a fishing license inside the state park. You can fish for Catfish, Bass, Crappie, and Bluegill from one of two lighted piers, and then use one of the cleaning shelters to prepare your fish for grilling.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.