Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa: Relax At This Top Destination In Georgia

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa in Georgia

Nestled in the scenic North Georgia mountains, Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa offers a luxurious RV experience like no other. Below, we’ll review their various amenities, as well as nearby activities and visitor feedback.

Where is Crossing Creeks RV Resort?

Located in Blairsville, Georgia, Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa covers an expansive 100 acres, strategically positioned where Coosa and Anderson creeks intersect. The resort’s meticulous design incorporates paved roads and concrete pads, allowing for easy access and maneuvering, even for the largest of motorhomes.

RV amenities at Crossing Creeks

The resort takes pride in offering an array of luxurious amenities for RVers:

Full hook-ups: Every site at the resort offers full hook-ups, including water, electricity, sewer, cable TV, and Wi-Fi. Pull-thru sites: To cater to larger RVs and motorcoaches, several pull-thru sites are available, ensuring convenient entry and exit. Luxury spa: A standout feature of the resort is its upscale spa, offering massages, facials, and other treatments to help guests relax and rejuvenate. Clubhouse: A central spot for recreation, the clubhouse has a game room, a kitchen, and a grand hall for events. Fitness center: For guests who like to maintain their workout regimen, the resort’s well-equipped fitness center is a boon. Heated pool & sauna: The resort’s pool area is a guest favorite, complete with a heated pool, hot tub, and sauna. Tennis & pickleball courts: Sports enthusiasts can make use of the well-maintained courts available on the premises. Creekside parks: Scattered around the resort are serene parks, offering peaceful spots to relax by the creek.

Nearby activities and attractions

Brasstown Bald: Just a short drive from the resort, Brasstown Bald is Georgia’s highest peak. Perfect for hiking and picnicking, the park offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Visitors can absorb the natural splendor and get a view spanning four states on clear days. Vogel State Park: This historic park, one of Georgia’s oldest, offers a myriad of activities including hiking, fishing, and paddle boating. The park’s proximity to the resort makes it a popular choice for guests. Local vineyards: The North Georgia region is slowly gaining a reputation for its impressive vineyards and wineries. Establishments like Odom Springs Vineyards and Crane Creek Vineyards allow guests to indulge in wine tasting and vineyard tours. Downtown Blairsville: Rich in history and culture, downtown Blairsville is a must-visit. Explore local shops, indulge in southern cuisine, or dive into the region’s history at the local museum.

Campground reviews

Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa has generally garnered positive reviews from visitors. Here are some commonly highlighted points from reviewers:

Pristine environment: Reviewers often comment on the resort’s impeccably maintained grounds and serene natural surroundings. Friendly staff: The staff’s professionalism and hospitality are recurring praises among visitors. Many appreciate the warm welcome and assistance during their stay. High-quality amenities: From the spa to the recreational areas, the resort’s amenities have been well-reviewed for their quality and convenience.

However, like all places, some guests had a few suggestions. A handful of reviewers mentioned they would appreciate more children-centric amenities or activities.

Below is a recent review on RV LIFE Campgrounds:

“Just stayed 6 nights at Crossing Creeks RV Resort and Spa in Blairsville, GA. All of the sites are privately owned and the whole park is immaculate. We stayed in a cul de sac at the end in Site 282. There are tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pool, and hot tub. Nice laundry. Some sites have tiny homes on them with a space for an RV. Everyone was so nice and there is so much to do in the area. We hiked a lot of waterfalls, drove to both Bell Mountain and Brasstown Bald Mountain, and went to Oktoberfest in Helen, GA. We went to Lucky’s Mexican restaurant in Blairsville twice. Good food and entertainment. Thoroughly enjoyed our stay. We camped at Crossing Creeks RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – via Happy247 on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Get RV-safe directions

Crossing Creeks RV Resort & Spa stands as a testament to luxury RV living in the heart of Georgia. Whether you’re seeking an adventurous outing in North Georgia’s natural wonders or a relaxing retreat in a high-end environment, this resort promises an unforgettable experience. With top-notch amenities, proximity to local attractions, and consistent positive reviews, it’s an ideal destination for both short getaways and extended stays.

