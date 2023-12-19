Fall in Love with Deer Run RV Resort Near Knoxville, Tennessee

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Looking for a mountain getaway near Knoxville or Nashville, Tennessee? We think you will love camping at Deer Run RV Resort on the shores of beautiful Good Neighbor Lake in Crossville.

This family and pet friendly resort is a great base camp when you’re looking to commune with nature but still be near a city while enjoying creature comforts and great amenities. You can’t find anything better that’s super close to Knoxville (an hour away), Nashville (an hour and a half away), or Gatlinburg (two hours away). Set up camp, have fun in nature, then head to out explore Tennessee’s best cities.

Deer Run RV Resort. Photo via RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

What You Can Expect at Deer Run Resort

Tucked away in a forest in the Cumberland Mountains, this peaceful lakeside resort has 75 large RV sites spread over 200 woodland acres. There are three loops in the beautifully landscaped campground; Maple Loop, Oak Loop, and Dogwood Loop.

Full hook-up affordable campsites with 20/30/50 amp service, water, sewer, Wi-Fi and cable. Each site is semi-shaded and has a picnic table and fire ring. Big-rig RVs up to 60 feet in length can be accommodated, as can roof-top satellite dishes. Choose from back-in and pull-through sites on each loop. Sparkling clean restrooms with hot showers, a laundry room, golf carts rentals, RV storage, propane available for purchase, and a camp store.

Tour Deer Run RV Resort

You never have to leave the resort. There are plenty of activities for everyone. Splash around in the outdoor swimming pool, which is open seasonally from Memorial Day until Labor Day. Explore the area on the hiking and biking trails, or play outdoor games like pickleball, shuffleboard and basketball. Kids will love the playground, and your canine friends can burn off some energy at the dog park.

Very large property, large fishing lake. Spacious lot size and pet friendly. On-site chapel, dog park, gated entrance. Golf carts welcomed and they also rent them at $50 a day. No internet unless you pay $3.95 a day. Staff is friendly and they have an average camp store. Crossville TN is a great community Reviewed by @Agibb649, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Spend some time out on Good Neighbor Lake. The lake offers 25 acres where you can swim, fish or view the lake from the comfort of a boat. There is also a beach area where you can relax and soak up the sun.

Camping on the weekend? In an unusual twist for an RV resort, chapel service is held every Sunday morning at 9 am and there is also a children’s chapel service. No need to miss Sunday services!

Things to Do Near Deer Run RV Resort

Two-lane highway in Crossville. (Image: Shutterstock)

This is Cumberland Mountains territory, which means you have plenty of waterfalls, stunning beauty and outdoor adventures to enjoy. Don’t miss Cumberland Mountain State Park, a 1,700 acre outdoor playground surrounding Byrd Lake. Go hiking, kayaking, mountain biking and sight-seeing. There’s even an on-site restaurant, gift shop, and a golf course.

Visit during summer and have fun on Watts Bar Lake. It features over 700 miles of shoreline and is the perfect place to enjoy some fishing or boating on the water. Or, go deeper into the woods at Catoosa Wildlife Management Area’s 82,000 acres of off-grid paradise.

The Cumberland Trail winds through the area, which is home to wild turkeys, wild boar, deer and squirrels. Be sure and visit Wildwood Stables and go on a trail ride.

This is one of the nicest parks we have stayed at in a long time. The sites are huge, grounds well maintained, easy access even for big rigs and a beautiful setting on a lake with a swimming beach. There is a large area of seasonal sites where the lots are in a property owners association. This area is sectioned off from the short term rentals and the lots and rigs were well maintained. … Besides the lake swimming area, there is a very nice pool with plenty of lounge chairs on the deck. Bathrooms and showers were updated and very well maintained. The owners indicted they are planning on developing more sites over the next few years. Reviewed by @Good Vibes, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Check Out Gatlinburg

There is so much to see and do in Gatlinburg. Figuring out what to in Gatlinburg can be a daunting task. Riding on the Gatlinburg trolley, which offers several different routes, can be a great way to get an overview of the area. You can visit downtown, the arts and crafts community, area parks and other great areas of the city.

Gatlinburg is also minutes away from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with its legendary views and plenty of places to hike, backpack and go fishing.

Looking for adventures that are out of the ordinary? Take a ride on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster, where you strap into your own caboose and speed down the side of the mountain. You can control the speed by using the hand-held brakes.

Another unique option is going on the Ghost Walk of Gatlinburg, where you will visit some of the city’s most haunted sites (including a 19th century cemetery where spooky noises can be heard after nightfall). Each guest will be provided with an EMF reading to check the energy of each location.

Kick Back in Knoxville

There is something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Knoxville. Sports fans can catch a Vols game at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and tour the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Natural beauty takes center stage in Knoxville, which is home to the Ijams Nature Center, Mead’s Quarry Lake and the UT Gardens. Be sure and visit the World’s Fair Park and the Sunsphere.

Plenty of museums call Knoxville home, including the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, Blount Mansion, the Knoxville Museum of Art, the East Tennessee History Center, the Girl Scout Museum and the Mabry-Hazen House Museum. Kids love the Zoo Knoxville, the Knoxville Children’s Theater and Muse Knoxville (which houses the city’s only planetarium).

No trip to Knoxville would be complete without a visit to the Knoxville Chocolate Company, viewing the artwork in Strong Alley (Graffiti Alley) and a ride on the Tennessee River on the Three Rivers Rambler Riverboat.

Feel the Music in Nashville

Nashville, also known as Music City, lives up to its nickname every day. You can hear live music in one of the many bars, honky-tonks, saloons, concert venues and clubs that line the streets of Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Don’t miss Tootie’s Orchid Lounge, the state’s oldest honky-tonk. There are also numerous recording studios and music studios on the city’s most famous street, Music Row. The Grand Old Opry, which showcases the best country, gospel, bluegrass and folk music, has been in operation for over a hundred years. Take a backstage tour, watch the show and visit the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

While Nashville is known for its music, there are plenty of other attractions to enjoy while you’re in town. Nashville’s zoo, just a few miles south of downtown, is home to over 3,000 animals representing approximately 350 unique species.

Nashville has some stunning landscapes, which can be seen at Warner Parks. The two parks (Edwin Warner and Percy Warner) encompass thousands of acres of wilderness just outside the city and are perfect for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Visit the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the now-defunct Tennessee State Prison (used in many movies such as The Green Mile).

How to Start Planning Your Tennessee RV Getaway

When you’re ready to look for availability at Deer Run RV Resort, RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan an amazing vacation. Turn to these trusted source of campground and RV park reviews written by camping and RV enthusiasts like you. RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences. Let it help you take the guesswork out of finding great places to stay, as well as the perfect RV-safe route to get there.

And if you visit Deer Run RV Resort (or any campground!), don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help all of us make the most of this fun lifestyle. Leave a campground review today!