Santa Fe RV Parks In The Heart Of Enchantment

For many people, myself included, Northern New Mexico is the spiritual, artistic, and culinary hub of the Southwest. Over the years I’ve found that RV travels to the land of enchantment are never disappointing. Staying at Santa Fe RV parks we’ve found on Campground Reviews is the best way to experience the oldest capital city in North America.

RVing to the Land of Enchantment, Northern New Mexico

There’s a reason why it’s known as the Land of Enchantment. Go RVing through New Mexico and you’ll quickly discover it’s also a land of contrasts. From the flat, scrubby Chihuahuan desert in the South, to the piney, mountainous forests blanketing the upper half of the state, the variety of terrain and scenery is mind-boggling.

If you visit in winter, stay south of Albuquerque where snowbirds gather. But if your RV trips to New Mexico happen in summer, head north on Interstate 25 to explore the northern half of the state. That’s where cooler temperatures prevail and Santa Fe’s colorful scene awaits.

My own RV trips have taken me in and around the city more times than I can count. Being a budget-minded traveler, I’ve discovered plenty of excellent RV camping near Santa Fe, like at Cochiti Pueblo, or in the Black Canyon National Forest campground north of town. I love that these campgrounds are quiet, spacious, and beautiful. But they’re not in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe RV parks give an insider’s experience

Although urban camping isn’t always my thing, reserving a campsite at Santa Fe, New Mexico RV parks is worth the money. When I want to feel the energy and history of the capital city, I stay as close to town as possible to enjoy an insider’s experience.

Downtown Santa Fe RV parks are also within easy proximity to Highway 285 North, where it’s easy to make a day pilgrimage to experience ancient Northern Indian Pueblos, take a soak at Ojo Caliente, or scoop up “miracle dirt” at El Santuario De Chimayo. Or, go south to El Rancho de los Golondrinas, a historic ranch turned living history museum.

Two Santa Fe campgrounds are conveniently located on the southwest side of town. Located on busy Cerrillos Road, ether location is a good place to shop for groceries and supplies, or leave your toad at camp and catch the city bus into town.

Trailer Ranch is a popular basecamp for 55-and-over RVers. It’s got RV park amenities like pull-through sites, a pet-friendly attitude, and rave reviews from visitors on Campground Reviews. Since I’m not yet 55, I always stay across the street at Los Suenos RV Park.

The park is clean and with good amenities like laundry facilities. It’s no-frills, with reasonable big-city rates. The best part is it will leave enough money in your wallet to savor Santa Fe’s art and cuisine scene.

I also love that Santa Fe’s large multi-use walking and cycling path is located directly behind the park. Just hop on your bicycle and you can go anywhere in town, like the multimedia art experience, Meow Wolf. Unfortunately, the cheapest RV parking in Santa Fe that I used to enjoy at the Rodeo Grounds, is no longer available.

If you can’t get into the two downtown RV parks, other campgrounds outside of town are similarly priced with good amenities and access. Two popular ones include Santa Fe Skies RV Park and the Santa Fe KOA. Both are outside of town but still close enough for quick day trips into the city.

Northern New Mexico keeps calling you back

Ranked the #3 city in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure Magazine, Santa Fe is a popular tourist destination. Advance reservations at RV parks are always recommended, even off-season during winter. Be sure to book enough time to get to know the city, culture, and amazing New Mexican food.

The local’s hangout of Posa’s El Merendero Tamale Factory & Restaurant is an experience in itself. Watch tamales being made by hand while you dine in. These are the best tamales in Santa Fe, if not New Mexico. And don’t forget to take frozen ones home for your familia!

Popular Youtubers Long, Long Honeymoon shared their experience RV camping in Santa Fe in this video:

Santa Fe is a town that should be on everyone’s bucket list. It’s so unlike anywhere else in the United States. Even one week isn’t long enough to get to know the variety of people, art, and cuisine. Make it your next RV destination and I guarantee you’ll find it enchanting enough to return again and again.

