Does Disneyland In California Have RV Parking?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

As the allure of road trips and the comfort of home-on-wheels continues to grow, many travelers are combining the magic of Disneyland with the freedom of RV travel. But the burning question on every RV enthusiast’s mind is: “Does Disneyland in California have an RV park?”

Disneyland RV Parking: Where To Park While Visiting

If you’re dreaming of a fairy-tale experience in your RV, this guide will unravel the mysteries of parking at the iconic Disneyland in California, ensuring you have all the information you need for a smooth, magical journey.

One Day Disney Parking

Parking for recreational and oversized vehicles is available at the Toy Story Parking Area. Follow the signs to available entrances from South Harbor Boulevard, West Katella Avenue, and South Haster Street. Be aware that parking at other locations designated for the theme parks, hotels, or Downtown Disney District is not permitted. Moreover, accommodations for overnight parking are not available.

Recreational and Oversized Vehicles are designated as:

Buses

Dually trucks

Motor homes

Passenger vehicles with a trailer

Recreational vehicles (RV)

RV campers

Tractor-trailers

The current cost is $35.00 per oversized vehicle, including RVs, at the Toy Story Parking Area. Parking locations for the theme parks open 60 minutes prior to the earliest standard Disneyland Resort theme park opening time. Plan to arrive at the Disneyland Resort at park opening time.

Disabled parking is also available in the Toy Story Parking Area.

A valid disabled parking placard or license plate is required. If a designated disabled parking space is not available, a parking Cast Member will direct you to an available parking option closest to an elevator at the parking structures or to bus transportation at the Toy Story Parking Area. If you have specific parking needs, such as additional space to lower a wheelchair ramp or lift, notify a parking Cast Member for assistance.

There’s a shuttle service from the Toy Story Parking Area to the park entrance. Limited parking for recreational and oversized vehicles is available at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure and Pixar Pals Parking Structure. Both of these locations are close to the two theme parks and the Downtown Disney District. However, remember that accommodations for overnight parking are not available.

If you’re looking for overnight parking to spend multiple days at Disney, consider one of the nearby RV parks.

Closest Disney RV parks for overnight parking

Anaheim Harbor RV Park

If you want to be in the middle of all the action, this is the place to stay. Booking well in advance is crucial if you want to secure a spot. Anaheim Harbor RV Park is so close you can watch the Disney fireworks display from your RV! They’ve been creating memorable experiences for over 30 years, proving they’re experts in the field. Their tagline is “Nobody’s Closer to the Magic,” and they stand true to it.

TIP: The Spaghetti Factory is a nearby family-friendly stop. You’re also only about a 15-minute walk to the Disneyland main entrance or a very short bus ride. A shuttle to Disneyland and back is available just down the street.

Orangeland RV Park

If impeccable service is what you seek, then Orangeland RV Park is the place to be. They pride themselves on being “California’s friendliest RV park” and have the highest-rated RV park reviews in the area.

Families will appreciate their heated pool and pet area. They also offer several free on-site amenities like cornhole, mini-golf, shuffleboard, pool table, and picnic areas. For your convenience, there’s an on-site store filled with vacation essentials, Disney merchandise, and hot coffee every morning.

TIP: Most attractions are just a few minutes away. However, the traffic can be quite heavy in this area, so opt for options within walking distance. The Santa Ana River Trail is just a block away, offering a 14-mile bike ride to the Pacific Ocean.

Outlying RV Parks

Village RV Park

For those on a budget seeking a getaway without many amenities, Village RV Park is a solid choice. Situated halfway between the beach and Disneyland, it’s perfect if you’re seeking a reasonably priced vacation. The park also accommodates mobile homes, and while spots are narrow, it’s a clean and safe park ideal for those who won’t be spending much time at the RV park itself. Monthly rates are available for longer stays.

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Bolsa Chica State Beach offers a state-run RV park. While dogs are allowed on bike paths, they’re not permitted on the beach. The park can accommodate RVs up to 40 feet, but be aware that pop-outs or awnings are not allowed. Bolsa Chica State Beach is located in Huntington Beach, California, and extends three miles from Warner Avenue to Seapoint Avenue along the Pacific Coast Highway. So, when you’re not at Disney, there’s plenty of beach to enjoy.

TIP: The Bolsa Chica Wildlife Refuge is just across the street for more entertainment. Additionally, there are numerous restaurants and shops in the vicinity. Huntington also boasts a dog beach. If you’re planning a campfire on the beach, bring some firewood, as fire rings are provided.

Find more RV parks near Disneyland

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Since 2019 Lucinda Belden has been a full-time RVer and travel writer specializing in topics such as living on the road, working while traveling, RVing with outdoor recreation toys, and discovering unique location experiences. She is also the Program Director for MyRVRadio, a non-stationary radio station for RVers broadcasting news, events, culture, expert advice, humor, and entertainment. As a skilled entrepreneur, promoter and travel industry consultant, she and her husband Will Belden organize national events for the outdoor industry, such as the Direction Wide Open RV & Motorcycle Rally. She draws daily inspiration from the full-time RV lifestyle, motorcycling and world travel expeditions.