Dos Rios RV Park is a Hidden Hill Country Gem in Texas

The Texas Hill Country is a popular destination for RVers, and Dos Rios RV Park is where you’ll find many of them regardless of the season.

Motorhome and travel trailer campsites. (Image: Dos Rios RV Park)

Why Dos Rios RV Park is a Good Choice for the Hill Country

Located on the northern edge of the Texas Hill Country just west of Austin, the weather at Dos Rios RV Park in Mason ranges from cool and temperate in winter to hot and dry in summer. RVers love the easy access to kayaking on the Llano and James Rivers, fishing, and off-roading adventures.

Some of the darkest skies we’ve seen in Texas! We had a spot on the river and it was perfect. Tons to do with such easy access right down to the river. We kayaked, fished, and hiked around the property and the large island directly in front. Tons of space to find our own little secret beaches. Cell service was spotty, but was nice to disconnect. We’ll definitely be back. @jcsuttles, RV LIFE Campgrounds

The Dos Rios RV Park sits right next to the Llano River. There is also a junction where the James River flows into it, creating a perfect location for fishing. Due to the nearby source of fresh water, the park is lush and green and can support plenty of wildlife. There are sandy river beaches, established trees, and plenty of greenery.

This park has definitely earned the nickname, “The hill country’s finest RV park.” The area is calm and secluded, so it’s perfect for travelers who need a break from their busy lives. Keep an open mind, and maybe this will become your new favorite park in Texas!

Beautiful sunset on the Llano River. (Image: Dos Rios RV Park)

What to Expect at Your Dos Rios RV Camping Getaway

This park is a mom-and-pop gem. Family-oriented and homey, it has a grand total of 38 sites. There’s a mixture of standard RV campsites, pull-throughs, and tent camping too.

This park is all about connecting with nature, so it’s not a luxury resort. However, it’s clean and well-maintained. All of the necessities for RV camping are here so you won’t have to rough it if you don’t want to.

Every RV site comes with full hookups for electricity, sewage, and water.

The sites range from 50-70 feet long, depending on the type you reserve.

Restrooms and showers for a nominal fee.

On-site kayak and canoe rentals with shuttle service

The Dos Rios RV Park is super pet-friendly.

The regulations are quite relaxed here, so you can bring any dog breed as long as they are fairly well-behaved. However, if the managers receive a complaint about your pup, you may be asked to leash them. Otherwise, your four-legged friends have complete freedom in this park. Bear in mind that other dogs will be off-leash so if yours isn’t good around that type of freedom, this park might not be the best choice.

Overall it’s a nice park. The roads are treacherous with a big rig and one-way. Their pet policy allows for people to let their dog run free and that’s a downside. People letting Pit Bull run in the park and coming into your site where you have your dogs on a leash is not acceptable to us. We always keep our pets on a leash or in the trailer. The park is clean and seemed faily quiet at night. @Bahama, RV LIFE Campgrounds

What to Do and See in Mason, Texas

The surrounding area of Mason has lots for RV campers to enjoy, like hunting, fishing, and boating. The Comanche golf course is nearby, too. It’s a well-maintained 9-hole course that is well-liked by visitors.

Are you a history buff? Visit Fort Mason, which was constructed in 1851. The Seqquist mansion is a beautiful historical building with guest tours to show off its beautiful craftsmanship. And the Mason country museum is a great place to learn about the area and see artifacts of cultural and geological significance.

And when you don’t feel like cooking, great meals are just a few minutes away! Mason may be a small town, but it’s the perfect complement to the laid-back nature of the Dos Rios RV Park.

Location is perfect. Walking distance to river. A view over the river with seating and a huge fire pit area for all to enjoy. Hosts were always available. Nice and clean just simply inviting. We will be back! @Jessica Avant, RV LIFE Campgrounds

