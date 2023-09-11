Book Review: “Wonder Year” Shares Tips On Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Photo credit: Wonderwell

Wonder Year: A Guide To Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling by Julie Frieder, Angela Heisten, Annika Paradise

Have you ever dreamt of packing your bags, taking your family, and setting off on a year-long adventure around the globe? If your answer is yes, then Wonder Year: A Guide to Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling is the invaluable compass you need to navigate this thrilling journey. This book is a treasure trove for wanderlust-stricken families ready to trade the mundane for an enriching, eye-opening experience of long-term family travel. Let’s embark on an odyssey within its pages.

What is worldschooling?

Wonder Year presents a comprehensive roadmap. It unfolds the concept of taking an indefinite leave with your family to travel the world while engaging in worldschooling. This term combines homeschooling with travel, bringing education alive through real-world experiences.

The authors, a trio of seasoned world travelers and educators, present a persuasive case. They emphasize the transformative nature of time spent exploring cultures, landscapes, and history, be it months, one year, or longer.

About the Authors

In “Wonder Year”, Annika, Angela, and Julie, three audacious trailblazers, accompany you through the enthralling world of long-term family travels.

Annika Paradise, an educator with Peace Corps experience, embarked on a 12-month global expedition with her family for personal and academic enrichment.

Angela Heisten, a zealous explorer with a background in engineering and business, ventured through six continents over two years with her tribe, embracing diverse cultures and landscapes.

Julie Frieder, a spirited advocate for sustainability and environmental policy, led her family on a 13-month trek across the United States, volunteering and educating through experiences.

Their collective wisdom weaves together with interviews from fellow wanderers, creating a captivating chorus within Wonder Year. This harmonious blend beckons families toward boundless educational adventures.

Authors of Wonder Year from left to right: Annika Paradise, Julie Frieder, and Angela Heisten. Photo credit: Angela Heisten

The authors meticulously structure the book into nine chapters that serve as your stepping stones, leading you from the initial conception of long-term family travel to your eventual reentry into everyday life. Their writing style exudes warmth and accessibility. It feels as though you are receiving practical strategies and insights from wise friends who have trodden the path before.

Each chapter focuses on crucial aspects, including financial planning, itinerary crafting, health, safety, and the intricacies of world schooling. Furthermore, the book equips you with resources, essential checklists, and comprehensive packing guides for a well-prepared Wonder Year.

Main takeaways

Embrace the transformation: A Wonder Year is not a prolonged vacation. It’s a life-altering experience of long-term family travel that shapes your family’s outlook, values, and knowledge.

Financial feasibility: Long-term travel is not just for the affluent. With smart planning, budgeting, and creative financial strategies, it is an achievable dream.

Worldschooling is revolutionary: Combining travel with education transforms the world into a classroom. It cultivates curiosity, empathy, and a deep understanding of diverse cultures.

Preparation is key: Closing your home life, addressing health concerns, and planning logistics are essential steps in making your journey seamless and fulfilling.

Reentry is a phase of its own: Integrating the lessons and experiences into your life after the journey is critical. The journey doesn’t end when you return; it becomes a part of who you are.

Get your copy today

Wonder Year: A Guide to Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling is a masterful handbook. It not only equips you with the practical tools to make your dream a reality, but it inspires a sense of wonder and possibility. It is a heartening reminder that the world is vast, rich in diversity, and waiting to be explored.

The book was recently released on September 5, 2023, via Amazon. Order your copy today!

Natalie Flores-Henley and her husband, Levi Henley, workamp around the

country in their 26-foot motorhome. Along with writing for RV magazines,

they recently published their first book together, Seasonal Workamping for

a Living: How We Did It. They share their experiences and RV-related tips

on their own blog henleyshappytrails.com as well as videos on their

YouTube Channel, also called Henley’s Happy Trails.