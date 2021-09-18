Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The 5 Best Full Time RV Living YouTube Channels

How many of you watch YouTube more than you watch cable or shows on your smart TV? The Google video service has not only churned out excellent DIY and cat videos, but has also made stars out of seemingly normal people. Anyone who has a good camera, some editing skills, and a winning personality can become a YouTube sensation.

The best YouTube videos need to cover several bases. They need to be entertaining, informative, and beautifully filmed. It also helps if they are of adequate length (around 20 to 30 minutes) and not overly ad-heavy.

These types of videos can be a challenge to find, but when you do find them, the filmmakers become part of your life and you will end up really looking forward to their next episode.

For those of us interested in RVs and camping, this goes double. We really get attached to our favorite YouTube channels that feature our favorite full-timers, RV tours, DIY projects, and road trips. We also tend to stick with these channels and become subscribers or even Patreon supporters.

The following YouTube channels run the gamut from single travelers and couples living full-time in larger Class A or Class C rigs to minimalists in truck campers or fiberglass trailers. These full-time RVers are all experts in their type of camping. They have been living on the road (maybe in multiple RVs) for at least several years, so these are the ones to watch for both information and inspiration.

1. We’re the Russos

If you want a no-nonsense, to-the-point series of life on the road, be sure to subscribe to We’re the Russos. Joe and Kait have been living on the road for several years and have had experience with many different types of RVs on their search for the perfect home on wheels.

They started out in a Class A towing a Jeep. Then they massively downsized to a Hymer van, and then to a Four-Wheel Campers Hawk flat bed truck camper on a diesel truck.

Each of their videos is beautifully shot without containing irrelevant information. The couple covers their trips around the country, off-road treks, RV and expo tours, gear recommendations, and the challenges of living in a truck camper.

While their videos are entertaining, the best part is Joe and Kaiti. They are friendly and enthusiastic about the RV life and would be wonderful to meet in person.

2. Creativity RV

Robin of Creativity RV has a loyal following for both her great personality and her honest view of life on the road. Robin lives full-time in her Grand Design Solitude 310GK fifth wheel. She previously lived in a Class B and a Class C.

Her videos are brutally honest accounts of her life in her RV and what it’s like to be a single female on the road. She also interviews other full-time RVers as well as people looking to go full-time. Some of her best videos include how to make a living on the road and how to find free boondocking spots for larger rigs.

3. Less Junk, More Journey

Marissa and Nathan of Less Junk, More Journey are unique in this list because they live in their RV with their two children. After selling their house and most of their possessions in 2015, they moved into an Airstream.

Since then, they have tried out several other RVs such as a fifth wheel and a Grand Design 378MBS Class A. They even lived in a van in Hawaii for a month.

The Less Junk, More Journey videos are popular for a reason. They are beautifully filmed with nice music, impromptu chatter from their children, and a real look at life on the road. The couple also shoots videos on RV gear, modifications, RV expos, and unusual campers and trailers.

4. Elsa Rhae & Barron

This young couple is in a class of their own. After leaving their apartment in Kansas City, Elsa Rhae and Barron moved into a tiny Scamp fiberglass camper with their dog, Kamp. They eschew the typical RV life and live more on the minimal side with a modular battery setup from Goal Zero, very simple wardrobes and gear, and their trusty Subaru towing it all.

Out of all these RV videos, this couple’s film style is totally unique. They show unusual camera angles, play great music, and cover subjects ranging from cleaning and cooking in their RV to hiking and backpacking adventures. The couple recently purchased 40 acres in Colorado, so now their Scamp camper is a tiny house sitting on their land.

5. Off-Grid Backcountry Adventures

On his YouTube channel, Brian Galyon and his dog, Sierra, get back to basics. Brian has been living full-time in his Toyota Tacoma with a truck topper since 2015. In the winter, he lives in a 4-season tent with a wood stove in the backcountry of Colorado and Arizona.

His videos are not flashy and full of music or fancy cuts, but simple and basic with realistic views of life in the woods and the high desert.

Brian recently purchased a vintage Jayco Yellowstone camper that he has parked on his property. He gives full coverage of how he lives off-grid and what he does with his land and gear. Again, like his videos, Brian keeps his DIY projects basic, simple, and budget-friendly.

Christina is a writer and designer who has written about camping, tiny houses, and alternative living since 2008. She recently traded in her teardrop trailer for a 13-foot fiberglass trailer from 1982.