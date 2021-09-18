Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Canyon Lake RV Camping In Texas Hill Country

Texas Hill Country is one of many beautiful places to visit in the Lone Star State. Just west of San Marcos and about one hour from San Antonio, Canyon Lake is at the heart of Hill Country.

There are so many things to see and do, it would be a shame not to spend as much time as possible in the area. Of course, Canyon Lake RV camping is the best way to stay and see it all. Check out some of our recommendations below, and plan your travels with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to find more campgrounds and points of interest along the way.

Things to do near Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake Gorge

Don’t miss spending time exploring Canyon Lake Gorge. Flooding in July of 2002 brought 67,000 feet of water per second over the spillway of Canyon Lake for about six weeks. This left a one-mile-long gorge covering more than 65 acres. In the gorge is exposed rock where you can see fossils, dinosaur footprints, and pools that are fed by springs, waterfalls, and a new ecosystem.

Scuba dive

Did you know you could scuba dive in Canyon Lake? There is plenty to see underwater with a visibility of around 20 feet. Rumor has it, if you look hard enough you might even find a ghost town.

During the 50s and 60s, residents were displaced by the construction of the lake. There were many things they couldn’t take with them that can still be found underwater.

Hiking, fishing, bicycling, swimming

Of course, hiking is in abundance with more than 31 trails covering more than 171 miles. Enjoy the views and see wildlife whether you’re on foot, bicycle, or horseback.

Fishing is also popular on Canyon Lake. Catch largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, Guadalupe bass, White and Striped bass, and several species of catfish. Canyon Lake also has three parks with beaches, so of course swimming is a great way to cool off.

Cruise the River Road

Cruising the River Road is a great way to relax and enjoy the scenery. The River Road runs approximately 10 miles alongside the Guadalupe River between Canyon Lake and New Braunfels.

The road is lined with Cypress trees and takes you through four river crossings, campgrounds, tree tunnels, farmlands, ranches, and ends near the Overlook Park. Along the way, you can enjoy fossil hunting, bird watching, geocaching, paddle boarding, and live music at one of the local restaurants.

Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country

When you are ready for some indoor entertainment, visit the Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country. There you will find dinosaur tracks, collections of fossils, Native American artifacts, as well as antique and vintage pieces from the 1800s through the 1950s. Be sure and check out the vintage farm equipment to learn how the first farmers and settlers worked the land.

Best campgrounds near Canyon Lake

There are plenty of Canyon Lake RV parks that will more than suit your needs for a place to base camp near the lake and Guadalupe River. Here are just a few RV parks you might want to check out.

Potter’s Creek Park Campground

Situated on the northern shore of Canyon Lake, this COE park offers large sites with water and electric. Guests can utilize one of two dump stations. The park is open year-round and offers overnight screened shelters and group sites.

Sites are close to the waterfront and have a picnic table, fire ring, and grill. The park also has two boat ramps with docks, a fishing pier, and beach.

The lake and Guadalupe River also provide great opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, tubing, fishing, and swimming. The lake and river are stocked with bass, catfish, and river trout. Visitors can also enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, birding, and wildlife viewing. There is a mountain biking trail, horse trail, and plenty of hiking trails.

“Peaceful park. The campsites are a good size. Lots of deer. It’s electric and water hook up. It was so beautiful to wake up to deer outside. We were in site 74. We had the woods behind us and a view of the lake. We camped at Potters Creek Park in a Travel Trailer.” – VickiNurse via campgroundreviews.com.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Hill Country

Families will love this RV park where there are many activities for young and old. Kids can enjoy splashing in the water zone, bouncing on the jumping pillow, or playing mini golf.

Get together for outdoor sports, Gaga ball, horseshoes and more. Hey Hey Rides, gem mining, arts and crafts, and scavenger hunts will have the kids occupied all day. Events include Yogi and Boo Boo meet-and-greets and many other activities.

Full hook-up sites are pull-through or back-in and include a picnic table and fire pit. Cabins and lodge rooms are available as well.

If you want to see the area, don’t miss the Animal World & Snake Farm or check out Natural Bridge Caverns or the McKenna Children’s Museum.

“We had a spacious pull through site with plenty of trees. Most sites were tree covered and high enough for most 5th wheels & RVs. The restrooms were clean & supplied with soap & TP. The staff were always happy & willing to help when they could. The water was very nice. Good for young & oldish. The 2 water slides were great. All in all there is plenty of games & things to do for all ages. You don’t want to miss the visits of Yogi Bear & BooBoo. Cindy Bear was napping when I was there. Great place to visit. We camped at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Hill Country in a Fifth Wheel.” – Rocknoids via campgroundreviews.com

Canyon Cove RV Park

Whether you want to stay for a weekend or longer, Canyon Cove offers full hook-up sites that can accommodate large rigs. The RV park features shaded sites with ancient live oaks, fishing ponds, and plenty of places to explore and picnic.

The park is pet-friendly and their motto is, “A Peaceful Place to Make Memories.” If you are new to RVing, the owners and staff are happy to help you learn the ropes.

Canyon Cove also works with River Sports Tubes, so guests can receive transportation with tubes to and from the Guadalupe River.

Nearby Whitewater Amphitheater regularly hosts many legendary artists. Spend a relaxing evening and enjoy some live music.

Lake Pointe RV Resort

Lake Pointe RV Resort is another great spot for Canyon Lake RV camping. The resort offers premium lake view spots, park view RV spots, and standard back-in or pull-through sites. All sites have electric and water on level gravel pads, with honey wagon service available for the premium and park view spots.

Lake Pointe has more than 50 acres of Hill Country to explore and overlooks Canyon Lake. Boating, fishing, skiing, and other water sports are just a stone’s throw away.

Amenities include a clubhouse with a shaded multi-level deck where guests can enjoy the sunset, conversation, and a beverage. A junior Olympic size family swimming pool and separate adult pool are also available.

Let the kids run off energy at the playground, or plan a picnic at one of several shaded picnic areas. Hike, bike, or kayak in and near Canyon Lake.

Enjoy the security of a keypad-operated gate and intercom system, as well as safety reps who patrol the park in the evenings. Pets are also welcome at Lake Pointe and can enjoy a fenced dog run.

Summit Vacation Resort

This Canyon Lake RV park offers 110 RV sites with full hook-ups and some large, extended pull-through sites. On the Guadalupe River and just minutes from Canyon Lake, Summit Vacation Resort is centrally located between San Antonio and Austin and only 16 miles from New Braunfels.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities and amenities including three swimming pools, kiddie pools, two basketball courts, 18-hole mini golf, sand volleyball, tetherball, shuffleboard, a hot tub, tennis court, and playgrounds. Charcoal grills and picnic areas with a pavilion is a great way to gather friends and family and enjoy a meal.

Summit Vacation Resort, with some 253 feet of river frontage, offers areas for fishing, tubing, kayaking, and swimming. A tubing shuttle allows guests to float back to the resort’s dock.

The clubhouse is a great place for social gatherings to play board games, card games, or to have events such as a wedding reception, corporate meeting and more. A workout center is also available.

Walnut Canyon RV Park

With 40 spacious campsites, full hook-ups, many pull-through sites, a picnic area, WiFi, and lots of natural areas to explore, Walnut Canyon RV Park is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the area’s natural beauty.

The park is situated in a box canyon on 37 acres. Just three miles south of Canyon Lake, between Sattler and Startsville, you can find plenty of restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.

Check out the nearby towns of Gruene and New Braunfels for antiquing, the outlet malls in San Marcos, or go to Austin or San Antonio for a day trip. Enjoy tubing on the Guadalupe River or boating, jet skiing, and fishing on Canyon Lake.

Nearby tours include Canyon Lake Gorge and Natural Bridge Caverns, or just enjoy the park relaxing, picnicking, or horseshoeing.

Creek Hollow RV Park & Cabins

Creek Hollow RV Park offers full hook-up sites for most rigs. Just 10 minutes from Canyon Lake and the Guadalupe River, this is a great place for a family vacation.

Amenities include a swimming pool and hot tub, playground, laundromat, dump station, restrooms with showers, and room for group camping and family reunions.

Take a day trip to nearby Fredericksburg, Blanco, Boerne, Canyon Lake, and other cities, or check out some great golfing, live music at Tavern in the Gruene, shopping, or water recreation.

Wineries are abundant in Hill Country, so don’t forget to swing by Becker Vineyards, Driftwood Vineyards, Fawncrest Vineyards, or one of the many others with wine tastings, tours and more.

Guadalupe’s Best RV Park

Located below Canyon Lake Dam, Guadalupe’s Best RV Park backs up to the Guadalupe River Nature Trail and river. Hike across the dam, take a swim in the lake, or relax while fishing. Hike the riverfront nature trail or take a tube trip.

The full hook-up sites have river access as well as free WiFi. The RV park is just a ¼ mile from Canyon Lake Gorge and a short 4 miles to a concert at the White Water Amphitheater. Don’t forget to check out the Dam Red Barn for food and live music.

Find more places for Canyon Lake RV camping

For help mapping out your route for your next RV getaway, look no further than RV Trip Wizard. This online planning tool makes it easy to plan an RV-safe route. It can also locate interesting sites along the way, all according to your travel preferences. Get RV Trip Wizard with its accompanying RV LIFE App, and start planning your adventure today!

