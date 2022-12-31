Heated Blankets That Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Heated Blankets For RVers

A lot of RVers swear by heated blankets to keep them comfortable and warm on chilly winter nights. The thing about today’s heated blankets is they are made of heat-absorbing fleece. On their own, they could keep you warm without adding any electrical heat. Add electrical heat and a thermostat to these thermal wonders, and they become a cozy essential to cold weather camping.

This trick used by RVers will keep you warm all winter. Simply put the electric blanket on top of the mattress before you put the bottom sheet on your bed. You’ll be able to warm up your bed even before you get into it. Since heat rises, you’ll stay warm and toasty all night long without using as much propane.

We did some research and found some great heated blankets that RVers love.

Sunbeam Royal Luxe Sherpa Night Fog

The Sunbeam Royal Luxe Sherpa Night Fog heated blanket is big enough to cover a queen-size bed. The blanket is a generous 90″ x 84″, so it’s easily large enough to layer with sheets on most RV beds.

Made of velvet, this blanket is soft and plush. A large controller allows you to choose from 12 temperature settings. It also has a 12-hour selectable auto shut-off function, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off.

Washing these heating blankets is as easy as disconnecting the controller and throwing the blanket into the washing machine on a regular cycle. Like any other electric blanket, this heating blanket can’t go in the dryer. Instead, hanging it to dry should keep it functioning like new for many years. On that note, the blanket comes with a limited five-year warranty.

Wi-Fi Connected Heated Blanket

The Sunbeam LoftTec Wi-Fi Connected Heated Blanket lets you control the functions of your heating blanket from anywhere by using your smartphone. You can even use Alexa or Google whenever you want to turn it on or off.

Aside from the Wi-Fi technology, reviewers love this heated blanket because it’s plush and has dual-zone temperature controls. It uses ultra thin wiring, so you don’t even know the heating elements are there.

The LoftTec fabric makes these heating blankets super soft, and the slate gray color will fit in with most decor. It’s available from twin to king size, so it will be a good fit for any RV bed. The blanket washes well by simply unplugging the controller and washing on a gentle cycle.

Brookstone Heated Throw

Sometimes you just want to snuggle on the couch or in a chair with a heated blanket on a winter day. At 60″ by 50″, these heated throws are the perfect size to do just that.

The Brookstone heated throw is a small heated blanket with four heat settings and four timer settings on one built-in remote. It also features auto-shut off for safety.

Reviewers love that this heated throw only uses 100 watts and gets toasty warm. The throw is machine washable in cold water, and you can tumble it dry in the dryer.

Mia&Coco Heated Blanket Throw

The Mia&Coco electric heated blanket throw is a basic but comfy 50″ x 60″ heated throw, with 6 heat settings and 10 timer settings. With mink plush on one side and sherpa fleece on the other, it’s a soft and cozy throw that will keep you nice and warm.

It’s washable by machine or hand and has a limited one-year warranty. Reviewers loved the soft, luxurious feel of this heated blanket.

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com