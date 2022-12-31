10 Best Places To Live In An RV Year-Round

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best Destinations For Full-Time RVers

It’s easy to find a campsite or RV resort if you just want to stay for a night or two. But if you’re planning to full-time RV, you’ll want to know about some of the best places to live in an RV year-round.

To help you in your search, we created a list of 10 year-round RV resorts for full-time RV living. These campgrounds have all received high ratings on RV LIFE Campgrounds. Of course, you may choose to move around a bit. But if you stay at one of the resorts below, you can spend your stay in comfort, no matter how long or short your stay is. Without further ado, let’s explore 10 of the best places to live in an RV year-round.

1. Phoenix, Arizona: Desert Shadows RV Resort

This Arizona resort is a popular destination because the weather stays nice and warm all year long. Desert Shadows RV Resort in Phoenix has a grand total of 638 sites. There’s always a space open in a park as large as this, although some of the sites are seasonal.

This park also has nice paved roads to connect everything and partial ADA accessibility. It has an enclosed dog run, laundry facilities, restrooms, and showers. There’s a heated pool, rec hall, and tons of indoor and outdoor games. You can spend your RV life in comfort and have all your needs met.

2. Apache Junction, Arizona: Superstition Sunrise RV Resort

We already covered one Arizona resort, but this state has so many great options that we need to talk about at least one more! Superstition Sunrise RV Resort is an enormous resort, with 1119 sites in total. If you’re looking for a resort where you can get to know new people and engage in a community, this is a good place to do it.

This gated community has lifestyle amenities that include a dog park, restrooms, showers, worship services, laundry facilities, and a snack bar. In terms of activities/relaxation, you’ll also be well taken care of! This resort offers a heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, rec hall, pickleball, and more. Resort-planned activities keep life interesting when you stay here.

3. Vacaville, California: Midway RV Park

California is another great state for full-time RVers. Midway RV Park in Vacaville is one of the best places to live in an RV year-round if you want a balance of peace and excitement. This park is much smaller, with only 64 sites total. Although it’s harder to get a spot here, the benefits are well worth it, and you won’t feel too crowded.

Guests can enjoy access to a self-service RV wash, an enclosed dog run, restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. In terms of entertainment, guests can also enjoy the pool, playground, horseshoes, frisbee golf, and a ton of nearby recreational activities.

4. Williston, Florida: Williston Crossings RV Resort

Florida is a hotspot for snowbirds and retired RVers. Williston Crossings RV Resort is a park for residents that are 55+, so you can rest assured that you can stretch out and relax without any kids underfoot. It’s one of the best resorts in Florida and has a ton of benefits for guests to enjoy.

In addition to all the necessities, park amenities include a spacious and modern clubhouse, pickleball, shuffleboard, and a media lending library (for books, games, and movies). If you’re interested in swimming, you’ll love the heated pool, hot tub, and lake at this resort.

5. Caldwell, Idaho: Ambassador RV Resort

Idaho might not be the first state you think of when you think of places to live in an RV year-round. However, the highly rated Ambassador RV Resort in Caldwell is set up to host guests regardless of the season. You can enjoy the rugged natural beauty of this area and soak in some peace and quiet.

There are 187 sites total, so this is a mid-sized resort. In addition to restrooms, showers, and laundry, this resort also offers a ton of activities and creature comforts. Guests can enjoy access to a heated pool, sauna, game room, fitness center, and a variety of recreational activities in the area.

6. Marksville, Louisiana: Paragon Casino RV Resort

Paragon Casino Resort is one of the most highly rated resorts on RV LIFE Campgrounds. If you stay here, you can always enjoy the nearby casino and hotel, but the separate RV resort is fully equipped to satisfy your needs.

There’s so much to do and see when you stay here. This resort boasts amenities such as a cocktail lounge, dog park, swimming pool, splash pad, sauna, driving range, and a snack bar.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada: Hitchin’ Post RV Park

Nevada is among the best places to live in an RV year-round due to the warm weather and fairly isolated environment. You won’t be too crowded in this state, but there are still some cities and local attractions to enjoy.

Hitchin’ Post RV Park is ideal for long-term stays. This park is located within Las Vegas, so you can enjoy all the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants in the area.

There’s a lot to do when you stay here, but even if you just stay in the park, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill your time. Amenities include a cocktail lounge, enclosed dog run, casino, heated pool, fitness center, putting green, and even a nearby NASCAR track!

8. Wade, North Carolina: Fayetteville RV Resort & Cottages

With over 200 reviews and an excellent 9.0 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds, Fayetteville RV Resort is widely regarded as one of the best places to stay in the area. You may want to reserve in advance if you plan to stay here because it’s such a popular spot!

This resort has all necessities, but you can also get RV supplies and groceries on-site. In terms of activities, this resort offers an enclosed dog run, a pool, hot tubs, mini-golf, pickleball, and much more. There are also planned activities to keep life interesting.

9. Delaware, Ohio: Cross Creek Camping Resort

Cross Creek Camping Resort is a two-time national award winner. It has a laundry list of amenities and activities for guests to enjoy. There are 200 sites in total, so it offers a good blend of community and privacy. This is especially nice for full-time RV residents.

Cross Creek Camping Resort has fishing supplies, worship services, a snack bar, groceries, and necessities like showers, restrooms, and laundry services. It also has a pool, playground, pedal carts, a rec hall, bike rentals, frisbee golf, and more.

10. Castroville, Texas: Alsatian RV Resort & Golf Club

With its luxurious setup and peaceful location, the Alsatian RV Resort & Golf Club is definitely one of the best places to live in an RV year-round. It’s located in a scenic country setting, so you can enjoy the natural beauty around you.

Some of the resort amenities include an enclosed dog run, a driving range, a putting green, nature trails, fishing access, and a luxurious pool and hot tub. There’s something here for everyone to enjoy!

Find more campgrounds and RV parks

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.