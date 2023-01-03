Don’t Miss CreekFire RV Resort In Georgia

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit CreekFire RV Resort In Georgia

When most people think about coastal RV resorts, their mind usually goes to California, Texas, or Florida. However, Georgia is another hotspot for RVers, and it has plenty of top-notch resorts and campgrounds to explore. One of the most highly-rated parks in Georgia is CreekFire RV Resort.

This is a decently large RV resort that features updated amenities and a wide variety of site types and rentals. Groups of all sizes can camp here in comfort, and it’s located close to the city of Savannah. This resort has earned extremely high ratings from critics and guests alike, and it’s easy to see why when you look at everything that’s included in an overnight visit.

Below we’ll look at the resort information, amenities, and some nearby activities and attractions. Finally, we’ll cover some noteworthy reviews of this destination. Soon you’ll see why this is one of the most popular RV resorts in the state of Georgia.

Where is CreekFire RV Resort?

CreekFire RV Resort is located at 275 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA. It’s on the outskirts of the city, so guests can enjoy the proximity to shops and restaurants without dealing with the everyday hustle and bustle.

Rivers, creeks, and estuaries connect this campground to the Georgia coastline. Beaches and scenic islands are just a short drive away, so this is a good location for ocean lovers.

There are 209 RV sites available at this campground. Every site comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). There are certainly larger and smaller resorts across the country, but this one is a healthy middle ground. It’s large enough to support a healthy community of RVers and provide everyone with amenities. On the other hand, it’s not too big, so you won’t feel like you’re lost in the shuffle.

Due to the warm temperatures year-round, CreekFire RV Resort is open all year long. It’s a fantastic destination for snowbirds who are looking for a warm winter retreat.

Types of RV sites

There are lots of different site types, locations, and configurations available in this park. You can easily check availability and pricing on their website, but the average rates for this resort are:

Full Hookup RV Back-in: $140 per night

$140 per night Full Hookup RV Pull-Thru: $143 per night

$143 per night Full Hookup RV Back-in + Pad: $160 per night

$160 per night Full Hookup RV Pull-Thru + Pad: $164 per night

$164 per night Lake Full Hookup RV Back-in + Pad: $175 per night

$175 per night Lake Full Hookup RV Pull-Thru + Pad: $185 per night

$185 per night Lake Full Hookup RV Pull-In + Pad: $200 per night

$200 per night Lakeview Full Hookup RV Pull-Thru + Pad: $200 per night

The rates may increase or decrease depending on the season and day of the week. Holidays also impact pricing. Guests can book their stay for up to two months online, but longer reservations need to be arranged via phone call. All guests must stay for at least two nights when you reserve a space online.

Rental cabins are also available within this resort. If you have large groups or just want a break from living in your RV, check out these charming cottages. You can choose a standard cottage that sleeps six people, or opt for one that is pet-friendly and/or comes with bunk beds. Bunk rentals increase the sleeping capacity to eight people, so these are perfect for larger groups.

Every cabin is fully furnished and includes a full kitchen, large bathroom, front porch, linens and towels, Wi-Fi, and an outdoor sitting area with a fire pit and picnic table.

Amenities

This resort has a wide variety of amenities and activities for guests to enjoy. Even though the city shops aren’t far away, chances are good that you’ll never need to step foot outside of the resort to meet your needs.

For starters, all the roads and sites are paved and well-maintained. There’s an entry gate for extra security and privacy, and it’s easy to get in touch with the resort managers. Although each RV site has full hookups, the resort also provides high-quality bathrooms and showers for guests. These have been rated highly for their cleanliness, so you can use them without worrying.

Management has covered everything you’ll need during your stay. The resort provides laundry facilities, firewood, ice, metered LP gas, and a store where you can buy groceries and RV supplies. Golf cart rentals are also available, so you can travel anywhere within the park with ease.

Your furry friends will also enjoy this park because there’s an enclosed dog run and a dog park on-site. Enjoy a delicious meal at the resort restaurant, or relax in the cocktail lounge.

When it comes to entertainment, CreekFire RV Resort doesn’t cut any corners! No matter what you like to do, there’s something for everyone. The pool at this resort is luxurious and is fit for all ages. There’s a splash pad, a heated pool, hot tubs, and even a sauna! There’s also a lake where you can fish, wade, swim, or enjoy a rental boat.

Kids will love the playground, while adults might enjoy the wide variety of lawn games and sporting equipment. This resort offers setups for pickleball, horseshoes, tennis, lawn bowling, and bike rentals. If you’re more indoorsy, check out the rec hall and game room. There are also plenty of planned activities hosted by the resort that will help you make friends and enjoy your visit.

Nearby activities/attractions

Location is an important element of choosing a good RVing destination. Even if the resort is great, you will want to ensure that there are opportunities for entertainment and exploration. Once again, CreekFire RV Resort stands above the crowd due to its proximity to the Georgia coast and the city of Savannah.

Savannah is a beautiful historical town with picturesque scenery and classic charm. You can explore the city via trolley or horse-drawn carriage for the full experience. Riverboat cruises are also extremely popular in this region. Explore historic buildings and enjoy the well-preserved architecture and artistry in the area.

This city is also one of the biggest paranormal hotspots in America. You can also take tours like the Sixth Sense Savannah Walking Ghost Tour or explore local cemeteries. If that’s a little too scary for you, try the Savannah for Morons Comedy Trolley Tour. This area has a thriving local culture, so embrace it!

You can also stop by Forsyth Park, stroll down the waterfront, or visit the Savannah Theater. There are tons of local shops, breweries, and restaurants to try while you’re in the area. Some of the top-rated foodie destinations include:

Pacci Italian Kitchen and Bar

The Grey

Collins Quarter

Alligator Soul

Husk

The Emporium

The Olde Pink House

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room

Starland Cafe

And so much more!

Savannah has a wonderful blend of southern cooking and international cuisine. Fresh seafood is always on the menu, and there’s something for every palette.

Resort reviews

Finally, let’s wrap up by looking at a few reviews for CreekFire RV Resort. Overall, the feedback has been incredibly positive. Users on RV LIFE Campgrounds gave this resort an average rating of 8.9/10. Over 280 guests left reviews, so you know this number isn’t a fluke!

Guests commented that the staff was responsive and the park was beautiful and clean. Others remarked that they enjoyed the games and amenities that were provided. According to one reviewer,

“Quick check in and check out. The staff was very hospitable. Our site was decent size, level, and clean with a concrete slab. It came with a lighted electrical box which was fantastic. Each site had a fire pit and picnic table on concrete patio. Heated pool and a heated lazy river, both were great! The Splash Pad was not open due to low December temps, which is understandable. Kids enjoyed the playground. There was a giant lawn chess set, ping pong, and pool tables. Lots of daily activities and a Christmas Parade. There is a Camp Store which had necessities, though a little pricey. Laundry facilities are available. We stayed in a back-in perimeter site, Standard, which was quiet. We noticed they staggered their reservations, so there was an empty site between each site until they were busier (weekend). That was awesome. Mornings you could hear a rooster crow, which was fun. Great campground for the whole family. We will stay again! We camped at CreekFire RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.” – via Saint Family

Overall, it’s definitely one of the best parks in Georgia, so keep it on your list of places to visit! If you want to read more guest reviews of this park, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

