Stay At Hidden Valley Ranch RV Resort In New Mexico

Located in southwestern New Mexico, just 33 miles from the Mexico border, Deming is home to a desert climate and a must-visit RV resort: Hidden Valley Ranch RV Resort.

With large RV lots, beautiful views of the Cookes Mountain Range, and thousands of acres to explore, Hidden Valley Ranch RV Resort is one for the travel bucket list.

Amenities and activities near Hidden Valley Ranch

It’s typically sunny at Hidden Valley Ranch RV Resort, with an average of 288 sunny days per year. There are plenty of activities and amenities to enjoy all that sunshine. Bring your hiking boots and enjoy over 7,000 acres of desert trails, with direct access from your RV lot. Spend some time exploring all the nature and wildlife from behind the handlebars of your ATV. There are plenty of trails for the three-and four-wheeled ATVS. Or, head out to do some in-season hunting.

Try your luck at the horseshoe pit, or serve up some great baby back ribs or ribeye steaks at the covered BBQ picnic area. Maybe a quick trip to the snack bar would be preferred.

Big rigs are welcome here, even those over 35 feet. There are 30-and 50-amp hookups, as well as pull-through spots. Long-term lease lots are available, and there is USPS mail, UPS, and FedEx pickups and deliveries Monday-Saturday.

Working ranch

More than just a familiar name, the Hidden Valley Ranch Resort is an actual working cattle ranch. If you visit during the right season, you might just have the opportunity to see cowboys at work.

Visitors can sometimes see the cattle being moved, sorted, tagged, and counted. There is a full boarding horse barn on property, along with designated horseback riding trails.

Annual events and resort activities

Each March, there is an annual rock show. The annual Great American Duck Races are each August, and the Southwestern New Mexico State Fair is in October. In addition to these yearly events, there are also lots of planned activities within the resort itself.

While there are many scheduled and non-scheduled activities at the resort, the lineup is subject to change, so it’s a good idea to call the office to verify the activities of interest to you. A few examples include:

Tuesday – Yoga and line dancing

Wednesday – Evening Bible study

Thursday – Crafts, coffee/tea social hour, Bingo

Friday – Afternoon social hour, evening potluck dinner, followed with cards & games

In late October or November, there is an annual pool tournament, with half the proceeds to charity and half to the winning team. There is live music throughout the fall and winter seasons. There are four potluck dinners throughout the year, on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Easter Sunday, and the 4th of July. Also on the calendar is a craft show at the resort each spring and fall.

Area attractions

Down the road from the resort is the Deming Luna Mimbres Museum. Within a historic, 1916 National Guard Armory building, this museum stretches over about 25,000 square feet and is divided into several themed rooms. One room is dedicated to the Mimbreno Indians, with a display of their pottery pieces.

About 18 miles from the Deming Luna Mimbres Museum, in the town of Faywood, is the City of Rocks State Park. The history of this park reaches back 35 million years ago. As the name suggests, there are several impressive rock formations that were formed from volcanic ash and placed by the wind and water. Within the park is a botanical garden, some walking trails, and a night sky observatory that is open to the public.

Close to Hidden Valley Ranch Resort (18 miles in distance) is the St. Clair Winery. A local landmark since 1984, St. Clair Winery has been in the Lescombes family for six generations. The current owners are carrying on the family talent of winemaking, offering plenty of award-winning wines within the state’s largest winery.

Luna Rossa Winery is located 15 miles down the road from the Hidden Valley Ranch Resort. Sample a variety of their red, white, and blush wines.

Rockhound State Park is about 30 minutes from the resort, and there is a day-use area at the Spring Canyon Recreation Area. This recreation area is in the foothills of the Florida Mountains. In addition to the hiking trails, there are picnic areas as well. This area is across from the main park, which includes more hiking trails and a visitor’s center.

Learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch RV Resort

Based on 58 reviews on Campground Reviews, Hidden Valley Ranch holds a high average rating of 8.1 out of 10.

“Park is at the end of 7 miles of gravel road but worth the trip for extended stay. Not recommended for 1 night. Great for ATV OR OHV. Lots of trails right from park. Very friendly owners and long time campers. Planned to spend a week and ended up staying two. Campground is nestled in a valley Phone service fair near the club house. Park has its own WiFi which was good. Will definitely return We camped at Hidden Valley Ranch in a Motorhome.” – via Linda Gasiorek, Campground Reviews

According to their website, reservations must be for at least one week stay. All guests are required to be 18 years or older. To learn more, visit their website at www.hiddenvalleyrvranch.com.

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin