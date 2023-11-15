Unlock Your Freedom: The 2024 Rubber Tramp Rendezvous by Homes on Wheels Alliance

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Home on Wheels Alliance: Your Gateway to a Nomadic Life

Is the open road calling you? The freedom to explore the natural beauty of our lands, set your own course, and embrace a life less ordinary is incredibly alluring. This is where Homes on Wheels Alliance comes in, guiding you toward a sustainable nomadic lifestyle. Whether you’re a seasoned RVer or a beginner contemplating your first RV purchase, the 2024 Rubber Tramp Rendezvous (RTR) is the event you can’t afford to miss.

What is Home on Wheels Alliance?

Homes on Wheels Alliance (HOWA) is a non-profit organization committed to assisting people in embracing a mobile lifestyle. They provide valuable resources, including educational materials and support services, aimed at improving the lives of current and aspiring nomads. Through HOWA’s array of initiatives, you can easily find your footing in the world of RVing and car living.

The Grand Event: 2024 Rubber Tramp Rendezvous

RTR: An experience for all

Scheduled to take place from January 14–19, 2024, at the Town Park Baseball Fields in Quartzsite, Arizona, the RTR is more than just an event. It’s a gathering of like-minded individuals looking to share tips, experiences, and friendship. The ethos of inclusivity has been a hallmark of the RTR since its inception. It welcomes participants from all walks of life, allowing you to broaden your horizons while expanding your RVing knowledge.

A special treat for the ladies

And let’s not forget about another Home On Wheels Alliance event: the Women’s Rubber Tramp Rendezvous. This special segment of the event takes place directly before the RTR, from January 11 – 13, 2024, at the same location. It provides a dedicated space for women to connect, share, and learn from each other in an empowering environment.

Registration and planning

While attending the RTR is free for everyone, participants are encouraged to register in advance. This allows HOWA to better communicate with attendees and ensure that the event runs smoothly. Registration for the 2024 RTR will open in December, and you can easily register by visiting https://homesonwheelsalliance.org/2024RTRs/.

Giving back to the community

If you find value in what the Home On Wheels Alliance and the RTR offer, consider making a tax-deductible donation. These contributions are what keep the event free and accessible. Your donations also underwrite other HOWA programs designed to support those in the nomadic community who need it the most. Put your money where your heart is and donate today.

The path to freedom starts with Home On Wheels

The 2024 Rubber Tramp Rendezvous by Homes on Wheels Alliance is not merely an event; it’s a stepping stone to a life of freedom and adventure. By attending, you gain far more than practical tips and new friends; you become part of a community that shares your dreams and aspirations.

Will you heed the call of the open road? Join us at the 2024 RTR to start your journey. Register today, and don’t forget to consider donating to keep this invaluable resource available for everyone in the Homes on Wheels community. So, ready to enrich your life on wheels? We’ll see you there!

