Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park: A Must-Visit Park In Tennessee

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Destinations: Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park in Sevierville, Tennessee

When it comes to camping destinations, bigger isn’t always better! Some of the best-kept secrets are small RV parks that are cozy and beautiful. If that’s what you’re looking for, one of the best campgrounds in Tennessee is Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park. It may be on the small side, but it’s won the hearts of several visitors.

There are only 54 sites, but they’re all spaced out and surrounded by lush greenery. You won’t feel cramped or uncomfortable in this park, and the secluded nature has made it a favorite destination for Tennessee travelers.

But don’t take our word for it! Below, we’ll explore the details of this campground, as well as reviews from visitors. Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park has scored well in every category, so consider staying here for a night or two if you’re in the area.

A small RV park in Sevierville

This RV park is located at 3958 Wears Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN. It’s close to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Townsend. Knoxville is the closest major city, and you can get there in about 30 minutes. Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park is a fantastic place to stay if you want to be close to a big city while still enjoying peace and quiet.

On the other hand, it’s also close to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. You get the perfect blend of urban life and nature when you stay here. It’s ideal for groups who have mixed interests. It’s also open all year long, so you can stop by anytime you want.

As previously mentioned, the park is on the smaller side. It has a grand total of 54 RV sites as well as two rental cabins. Tent camping is not allowed because there are no on-site bathrooms. But fortunately, every RV site comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30 or 50 amps).

The RV sites come in a range of styles and sizes. There’s a decent mix of back-in and pull-in sites, so you should be able to find something that works for your rig. This park can accommodate Class A, B, and C motorhomes, as well as fifth wheels, travel trailers, pop-up trailers, and more. There’s a spot for you, even if your vehicle is over 45 feet long!

Best of all, the rates here are quite affordable! The average nightly cost is $45 (plus tax), and an entire week only costs $270. You essentially get one free night when you camp here for a week. It’s a great deal, plus you get access to all the park amenities.

Photos via RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Amenities

Every good RV park needs a few amenities! Although this isn’t a luxury resort, it still has plenty of features that will ensure you have a comfortable visit. For starters, the park has Wi-Fi access and decent cell phone service. If you need to work from home or stream your favorite shows, this is a good place to set up camp.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any public bathrooms or showers, so you’ll need to rely on your own RV amenities during this time. But water and sewage hookups are provided, so you don’t need to worry about draining your water tanks. Laundry facilities are provided as well, so you can enjoy clean clothes even if you camp for multiple days/weeks.

In addition, some of the RV sites are equipped with decks, so you have a nice area to grill, picnic, or just relax. Fire pits are also available. Bring along marshmallows and hot dogs, and have an outdoor cookout!

There are also some entertainment options at this park. There’s a lovely swimming pool, as well as a pond for fishing, swimming, and wading. It’s free to use both of these amenities, so you can always enjoy a peaceful day on the water.

In addition, there’s a poolside deli & grill that serves delicious food! According to their motto, it’s “as sweet and Southern as honeysuckle!” All the food is freshly prepared, and there’s a nice variety. Some of the options include:

Italian meatball subs

BLT

Pizza bites

Pork tenderloin sandwiches

Hamburgers

Frito pies

House salads

BBQ nachos

Milkshakes

Ice pops

Rootbeer floats

And so much more!

Check out the menu here, and just try to stop your mouth from watering! You can also stop by and enjoy a slice of the cake of the day.

In the end, one of the biggest draws of this park is the serene natural setting. Mature trees surround the park, providing greenery and plenty of shade. You can really connect with nature when you stay here, and that’s one of the main reasons why people love it.

Nearby attractions/activities

Although you can enjoy peaceful days at the park, there are also lots of opportunities for recreation in the surrounding area. Within 10 miles of this park, you can find options for ATV riding, hiking, and biking. There are also plenty of small streams, rivers, and lakes in this area, so fishing and kayaking are popular pastimes.

As you venture into the nearby towns, you’ll find plenty of interesting attractions and activities. Spend a day in Dollywood, tour the Titanic Pigeon Forge, plunge into the Forbidden Caverns, or take a ride on the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel. Animal lovers will enjoy visiting the Rainforest Adventures Zoo or the Smoky Mountain Deer Farm & Exotic Petting Zoo.

Knoxville is just a short drive away as well, so you can easily spend your time exploring the city. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are always easy to find!

Foodies will also love camping at Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park. Although you could easily eat every meal at the Deli & Grill, there are plenty of other dining options in the area. Some local favorites include:

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

The Hippe BBQ and Grill

Applewood Farmhouse Grill

Local Goat

PawPaw’s Catfish Kitchen

Seasons 101

The Appalachian

The Axe House Tavern

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen

Graze Burgers

Chubby’s Deli

And much, much more!

You can’t camp in Tennessee without indulging in some delicious Southern cooking! Explore some of the local restaurants, and maybe you’ll discover a new favorite.

Campground reviews

By now, you might be convinced that Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park is indeed worth your time. But let’s hear from real visitors!

This park has scored an 8.8/10 average rating from users on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. This score has made it a highly favorited park, and almost 90% of the reviews were good or excellent.

Many guests said that they adored the location and natural beauty. Others remarked that they enjoyed the spacious sites and secluded environment. The deli & grill got stellar reviews as well.

According to one recent reviewer,

“This campground was fantastic. Well kept sites that are very spaced out. Beautiful view of the mountains. Just a short drive to Pigeon Forge and the National Park. Access to the pool is included and the deli at the pool has great food. We camped at Honeysuckle Meadows RV Park in a Travel Trailer.” via KenNill09

Find more campgrounds & RV parks

Because of the limited number of sites, it’s a good idea to book reservations ahead of time. Online reservations are available at honeysucklemeadowsrvpark.com. You can also contact the camp hosts via phone or email.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.