10 Best Nashville RV Parks To Explore

If you are looking to explore Nashville, there are plenty of RV parks and campgrounds in the area to choose from. Several parks are less than a half-hour drive from downtown, including many options nearby on the shores of Percy Priest Lake.

These Nashville RV parks make a great home base while you explore all the live music, great dining, and attractions the city has to offer.

1. Nashville KOA

One of the most popular options in the area is the Nashville KOA. This campground is open year-round in a convenient location just a couple miles from one of Nashville’s top attractions, the Grand Ole Opry, and just 20 minutes from the many sights downtown. They have spacious RV sites for every size camper, including pull-throughs and back-ins, as well as deluxe and rustic cabins and a grassy tent area.

The KOA is highly rated for their Southern hospitality and amenities including a pool and hot tub, group hammocks, sport courts, a natural playground, and a dog park.

Grab breakfast at their on-site cafe, enjoy the live poolside music (from Memorial Day through Labor Day), or go for a ride on one of their bike rentals. They also offer outdoor movies and games that will keep the whole family entertained without even leaving the campground.

2. Safe Harbor RV Resort at Elm Hill

Some of the best Nashville RV parks are right outside the city on the shores of Percy Priest Lake. One of which includes the popular Safe Harbor RV Resort located right next door to Elm Hill Recreation Area.

Safe Harbor RV Resort is located on a beautiful peninsula on the lake, with 131 full hookup sites, a private sandy beach, outdoor pool, and boat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals. They also have bathhouses, a brand new playground, and a marina next door.

3. Seven Points Campground

On the eastern shores of the lake, Seven Points Campground is a popular COE campground just 20 minutes from the city. They have 59 shady campsites with electric hookups, as well as access to water and a dump station on-site. You can also find hot showers, flush toilets, group picnic shelters, a swimming beach, and a boat ramp.

Guests have easy access to the lake for activities like fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. The COE campground is open seasonally from April through the end of October.

4. Nashville RV Resort & Cabins

Nashville RV Resort is only minutes down the road from the Nashville KOA and is also conveniently next door to a Camping World. This RV resort, formerly known as Nashville Jellystone Park, is open year-round with 233 pull-through sites as well as tent sites and rental cabins.

Nashville RV Resort has extra-large campsites that can fit any rig up to 50 feet long. They offer full hookups along with amenities including a dog park, laundry room, general store, playground, pool, and mini-golf.

5. Two Rivers Campground

Two Rivers Campground is right down the road from the Nashville KOA and Nashville RV Resort via State Route 155. They offer electric hookups and free WiFi, as well as bathhouses, a game room, and a swimming pool. There is also a store on-site where you can pick up groceries, souvenirs, and other camping essentials.

Downtown shuttles are available every hour and on the half-hour. However, you don’t even need to travel far from the campground to find entertainment. They have live music on-site (seasonally) and multiple restaurants and music venues nearby.

The campground offers nightly and weekly rates, depending on the time of year and hookup preferences. Check out this video from I Love RV Life for a full campground tour:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. Nashville Shores

The whole family will love to stay and play at Nashville Shores about 15 minutes east of Nashville. The water park sits along the shore of Percy Priest Lake with thrilling water slides, pools, a lazy river, and lake rentals including pontoon boats and jet skis.

They offer lakeside cabins as well as RV sites with concrete pads and full hookups. They also have a TreeTop Adventure Park with different courses for kids, juniors, and adults.

RV sites cost about $55 to $70 a night, and cabins range from $130 – $215 a night, depending on the time of year. If you’re staying with them in an RV site or cabin, you can get exclusive discounts on admission to the water park and the Treetop Adventure Park.

7. Anderson Road Campground

Anderson Road Campground is a COE campground, located about ten miles east of Nashville on Percy Priest Lake. It is a smaller campground with just 37 shady sites tucked into the woods surrounding the lake. On-site amenities include drinking water, a dump station, a shower house, and a boat ramp.

The lake provides great fishing, boating, and swimming during the summer. It is also a popular location for hiking, picnicking, and wildlife viewing. The campground is open seasonally from May through September, with sites ranging from just $20-40 a night.

8. Four Corners RV Resort, Antioch, TN

Just a half-hour from Nashville, Four Corners RV Resort is a short drive from the city but feels more like a country oasis on the lake. The RV resort is open year-round with spacious lake view sites, huge concrete pads, and several amenities such as a beach area and a dog park.

The resort has a private beach with a swim area, dog washing station, volleyball, and beach showers. They offer golf cart rentals, as well as boat, kayak and paddleboard rentals for those wanting to get out on the water.

According to a recent reviewer,

“Brand new, and super nice! In the country, but the Antioch area of Nashville. The campground is secure, so if you hear crime reports for the area, we had no concerns. We’re local to Middle TN. We have stayed at other RV resorts on Percy Priest Lake, and all have been beautiful, but we think Four Corners is our new favorite. Such lovely views, so clean, and very well thought out. Each site is level and concrete, and the driveways are concrete. Nice picnic table and fire ring, and everyone we met was so friendly. It was the beginning of fall and the park was full, but lots of fellow campers were out and about like us enjoying the new fall weather. Our space was Lakeside East, which is more expensive than the West sites, but the views are totally worth it. When we camp, it’s all about the view you’ll have at sunset with a cocktail and breakfast with coffee. Both were stellar. During our visit the restaurant at the marina was closed for the winter already. We have friends who live on a house boat there and love it. We camped at Four Corners RV Resort in a Motorhome.” – Sarah and Gary via Campground Reviews

9. Cedars of Lebanon State Park

One of the closest state parks to Nashville for RV camping is Cedars of Lebanon State Park, less than an hour east of the city. The campground is open year-round with 87 sites in three camping areas. Each site is equipped with a picnic table, grill, and water and electric hookups. WiFi is also available in case you need to stay connected.

Also on-site is a dump station, three bathhouses, a laundromat, and a camp store that sells ice and firewood. They allow stays for up to 14 days at a time with nightly rates varying depending on the dates. When you’re not exploring all the city has to offer, the park has lots to see in itself including 10 miles of hiking trails and a disc golf course.

10. The Fairgrounds Nashville

Lastly, if you prefer location over amenities, The Fairgrounds in Nashville cannot be beaten. They provide some of the closest parking to downtown Nashville at a reasonable $35 nightly rate.

Overnight parking is allowed in their RV parking area or paid booth spaces. On Sundays, late departures are allowed following the closure of the flea market.

Find more Nashville campgrounds

You can find more Nashville RV parks and campgrounds with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Make trip planning easier with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.