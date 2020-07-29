How To Find RV Campgrounds

Among the challenges facing a new RVer is how to find an RV campground. RVing is big right now, very big. RV sales for June were up 10.8% over June of last year, according to RV Business.

As Danielle Braff of the Washington Post puts it:

“RVs look like the perfect vehicle for the pandemic — you can go on vacation and still socially distance”.

Perfect they are. RVs are essentially a mini apartment that can be towed or driven to a number of exciting destinations while offering a fair measure of separation from other humans. Frequently, figuring out exactly where to go is usually the last and often overlooked part of the new RVing experience.

RVs are perfect for remote work and homeschooling

Today’s remote working, roadschooling, social distance seeking new RVers seemingly have it all figured out. Perhaps a part of that 10.8% in June, they bought their new RV from a dealer with a rapidly deteriorating inventory. After all, they’ve been working from home since March now, who’s to say that home can’t have wheels, right?

The kids can learn whether they are at home in the sticks and bricks, or parked right outside Devils Tower. A little roadschooling will be a great experience for them. Why simply read about the ocean or the forest when you can just drive right up to it?

Find campgrounds whether buying or renting

For the slightly less committed but no less adventurous, some new RVers have opted to rent their RV from a popular source such as RVShare. Renting is a great way to give RVing a try without the full commitment to buy one. Once the happy RVers are outfitted with an RV, they need to figure out where to go. This is where many new RVers stumble.

RVs and campgrounds have a lot of nuances that everyday solutions don’t take into account. If you are driving or pulling an RV that is 12 feet high for example, how do you know the route you’ll drive is safe? More on topic, how do you find an available campground that has:

Current availability and reservation options?

Enough space for your RV?

Water, electric, and sewer hookups?

Allows the family pet to come along for the ride?

Has good Wi-Fi, excellent cell coverage, or both?

How to find RV campgrounds

The starting point for every new RVer should be Campground Reviews. CampgroundReviews.com has been the premium free source for campground information for two decades. New RVers will find information on over 20,000 campground sites. Pictures, reviews, and tips all submitted by other reviewers help RVers find a campground to suit their needs.

By utilizing Campground Reviews, you can eliminate the fear and uncertainty about where you will be staying while still enjoying the journey in getting there. After a long day on the road, knowing what to expect when you arrive is invaluable for a new RVer. The pictures provided help you acclimate to the surroundings and the reviews and feature listing give you an idea of what to expect.

Trusting what you read

The hardest part about reading any review is trusting it. The reviews provided by Campground Reviews are trusted because they are submitted by RVers, for RVers. Campgrounds owners are not allowed to review their own parks, nor do they have the power to remove a less than favorable review or rating.

Your fellow RVers provide the feedback, pictures, ratings, tips, and other interesting information about each campground.

Find campgrounds in Florida and every other state

You can find great campgrounds on Campground Reviews by searching by campground name, city, or even state. You can also visually drill down and find campgrounds on a map. Suppose you know you want to stay somewhere around Branson, Missouri. Just zoom in on Branson and start comparing campgrounds. When you find one you like, give them a call and make a reservation.

Off-the-grid or glamping, you choose

If you prefer camping off the grid, then use one of the many filters built into Campground Reviews to narrow your search to those more remote locations. If glamping is more your style then use the other filters to find that high-end RV resort location with all of the amenities you’d find at a luxury resort.

There is an app for that

Even though the Campground Reviews website works great on both your laptop or mobile device, there are always those that want an app for that. All of Campground Reviews’ data is available for free on a handy app from RV LIFE called the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app. The campground location features of this app are completely free.

RVers looking to take long journeys might opt to look into RV Trip Wizard, which includes a copy of the premium app features as part of the annual subscription. If you are driving a large RV, the premium app subscription will also provide you an RV-safe GPS. You can check out the whole package on RVLIFE.com.



All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.