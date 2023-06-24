How To Stay Cool While Sleeping In An RV During The Summer

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

In partnership with GhostBed

Ways To Stay Cool While Sleeping In Your RV

Imagine that you are at your favorite summer camping spot. You’ve had a long day of hiking or swimming under the sun, and you’re ready for a great night of sleep. Instead, you find yourself awake at 3 a.m., dripping in sweat, and too hot to drift off. Sound familiar? We’ve been there too. Thankfully, there are solutions. Here are seven things you can do to stay cool sleeping in your RV this summer.

1. Open and close windows strategically

When evening comes, it’s time to open the windows and fill your RV with cool air. When you wake up in the morning, shut the windows before doing anything else. This traps the cold air inside, creating a cool zone in your RV.

2. Park in a shady spot

If you’re staying at a campground, plan ahead to see if you can secure a shady spot for your RV. Otherwise, look for the shadiest spot once you reach your location. If you’re camping somewhere where shade is hard to come by (like the desert), add light-blocking covers to your windows.

No matter where you’re camping, park facing north if you can help it. This will ensure your RV’s awning shields you from the sun first thing in the morning. Plus, you’ll get a nice shadow over your camping spot in the afternoon, offering a nice place in the shade to stay cool sleeping in your favorite hammock or lawn chair when nap time rolls around.

3. Cover your skylights and vents

Skylights are nice for flooding your RV with natural light, but in the summer, they’re also flooding it with excess heat. Use insulating covers to block out the light during the warmest part of the day, and you’ll have a cooler RV in the evening. RV roof vent covers are a terrific idea too. When it’s cool enough to open the roof vents on your RV, they can keep the rain out and the cool air flowing so you can stay cool sleeping any time of day or night. They help shield the roof vents from the sun too.

4. Invest in a cooling mattress & stay cool sleeping

You can keep your RV as cool as possible, but if you’re going to bed on a stuffy, hot mattress, you’re not going to sleep well.

Unlike the standard mattress your RV came with, the GhostBed RV Mattress in all-foam features three temperature-regulating layers, while the hybrid offers five cooling layers, all in an RV-friendly size. After a long day out in the sun, you’ll feel the relief of sinking into gel-infused memory foam that whisks heat away from your body.

For the chilliest sleep, we recommend pairing it with luxury GhostSheets, crafted with a patent-pending blend of super-soft Supima cotton and breathable TENCEL™. After a camp cocktail or two, you may even be sneaking into bed for a cooling afternoon nap.

5. Clean your refrigerator vents

Did you know your refrigerator is one of the largest sources of heat in your RV? It’s true! To keep your food cool, your refrigerator needs to remove heat, and when it’s doing it through dirty vents, that heat isn’t processed as efficiently. Make sure cleaning your vents is a regular part of your RV maintenance routine.

6. Position your RV to take advantage of breeze patterns

Let’s face it: In the summer months, even the evening air isn’t as cool as we’d like it to be. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of any breezes that come along and circulate a chill through your RV.

Check your local weather conditions when you arrive at your camping spot and orient your RV to take advantage of the breeze. You’ll appreciate it when you have your windows wide open at night and stay cool sleeping with that wonderful breeze.

7. Make dinner outside to stay cool sleeping inside

It can be tempting to cook in the comfort of your RV when you’ve been outdoors all day, but campfires and grills were invented for a reason!

Firing up your oven is a sure way to create a hot sleeping environment, so cook outside if you can. If you aren’t up for firing up the grill, opt for cooking al fresco or make a no-cook meal, like a hearty salad with tinned fish or sandwiches and potato chips. A cool RV gives you a better chance to stay cool sleeping in it!

And there you have it: seven ways to get some sleep even when you’re camping during the most sweltering parts of summer. A few strategic moves (along with a supportive cooling mattress) ensure you’ll be well-rested for another day of fun under the sun.

Related articles:

At RV LIFE, we build tools that make camping simple. We run a network of websites and services that help RVers get the most out of their adventures.