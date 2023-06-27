Ravenwood RV Resort: A Top Destination For Camping In Idaho

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Ravenwood RV Resort Near Silverwood Theme Park

Idaho is an often overlooked destination for campers, but it offers gorgeous scenery and some unique attractions. Ravenwood RV Resort is located in North Idaho, and it’s within one mile of Silverwood Theme Park (the largest amusement park in the Pacific Northwest). But even if you don’t want to visit this attraction, the resort itself is still a wonderful place to camp.

Idaho is a wonderful place for RVers, thanks to its blend of mountains, deserts, forests, and rivers. No matter what type of camping you enjoy, you’re guaranteed to find a great campground in this area. Ravenwood RV Resort is an upscale resort that provides comforts you might not find in other parks.

In addition to its great location, this resort has also earned several positive reviews from guests. It’s a cozy little getaway that provides the opportunity for outdoor fun and relaxation. Whether you want to visit the amusement park or not, keep Ravenwood RV Resort in mind. Many people enjoy it for its own merits and not just its location!

Ravenwood RV Resort

This resort is located at 25700 N Pope Rd, Athol, ID. It’s in the northern Idaho Panhandle, midway between Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint. This is a lush, wooded area that’s surrounded by mature pine trees. There are also several lakes and rivers in the vicinity.

Ravenwood RV Resort is a mid-sized resort with a grand total of 150 sites. Full hookups (including sewage) are available at 33 of the sites, while the rest only have electricity and water. Tent camping is also permitted, so all types of campers are welcome.

Like many Idaho parks, this one is open seasonally. Winters are cold and harsh in the north, so this resort closes once the weather starts cooling down. Guests can stay here any time between May 1 and September 30.

Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time because the park can get pretty busy in the height of summer. Reservations can be made online or on the phone. The average nightly rates are $55 for a back-in site and $60 for a pull-in site. Both of these rates account for sites with full hookups.

However, discounts are also available. If you camp during the first or last weeks of the park’s operation, you can get $10 off the price. Weekly discounts are also offered, so you can save a bit of money during an extended visit.

Resort amenities

Idaho is full of rural campgrounds and parks. However, Ravenwood RV Resort is just that—a resort! It employs the natural beauty of its surroundings, while still providing plenty of comfort to its guests.

For starters, the sites are large. Many visitors enjoyed the fact that they could fit their tow vehicles into their sites without unhooking. The RV sites are also level and covered with gravel for better traction. Paved and well-maintained roads run throughout the park, making it easy to navigate.

Additionally, this resort has a sparkling swimming pool, complete with shaded umbrellas, reclining chairs, tables, and more. Everyone can enjoy some poolside fun with this setup.

There’s also a convenience store/gift shop so you can pick up essentials without leaving the park. This shop offers a broad catalog, including camping supplies, ice, snacks, propane, cold drinks, ice cream, and souvenirs to help you remember your visit!

Outdoor activities and facilities are also provided. This resort has a playground, basketball hoops, a volleyball court, and a fenced-in dog park for your four-legged friends. Just remember that there’s a two-dog limit at this park, and aggressive breeds are not allowed. Feel free to call the park managers if you have questions about your pet’s eligibility!

Port-a-potties are scattered throughout the park, but guests can also use their RV bathrooms if they have a sewage hookup. If you need to empty your tanks, you can always visit the on-site dump station.

Ravenwood RV Resort. Photo via RV LIFE Campgrounds

Nearby activities/attractions

One of the biggest selling points of this resort is its location. Northern Idaho is already a gorgeous area, but the Ravenwood RV Resort is also located within one mile of a huge amusement park. Silverwood Theme Park is full of great attractions, including roller coasters, carnival rides, waterslides, and much more. It’s a massive park that’s perfect for a family vacation.

The creators of Ravenwood RV Resort knew that many of their guests would want to visit this attraction, so they set up a complimentary shuttle service to and from the park. This shuttle operated from Memorial Day to Labor Day. This schedule makes it ideal for summer visitors.

However, this amusement park is just the tip of the iceberg! There are countless attractions in the area, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For instance, you could visit the five nearby golf courses or go fishing, swimming, or kayaking in the surrounding lakes and rivers. Rentals and cruises are available, so you can spend an entire day out on the water.

Family fun is also easy to find around here. Check out the Museum of Northern Idaho, the Panida Theater, the Timber Adventures Zipline, Rider Ranch, and much more! The nearby towns are full of interesting attractions as well. You can spend several days exploring everything they have to offer.

There are also enticing dining options to try. You may have to venture into Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint for some of these restaurants, but it’s well worth the trip! Some local favorites include:

Sweet Lou’s Restaurant & Tap House

Country Boy Cafe

Beverly’s

Moon Time

Baxter’s on Cedar

Annie’s Country Kitchen

Cafe Carambola

Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen

Candle in the Woods

Iron Pizza Athol

Spuds Waterfront Grill

Powder Hound Pizza

Capone’s Pub & Grill

This barely scratches the surface, so keep your eyes open for other great dining spots! You might find a new favorite as you explore the surrounding area.

Reviews

Finally, let’s talk about the reviews for Ravenwood RV Resort. This park caught our eye because several guests on RV LIFE Campground Reviews gave it stellar ratings! It has earned an excellent average score of 8.6/10, with almost every review falling in the “Good” to “Excellent” range.

Visitors remarked that the park was clean, spacious, and well-maintained. Those who visited during holidays and weekends said that it could get a bit busy, but never to the point of discomfort. Guests who were there to visit the amusement park loved the location because they were right next to the main attraction.

The main downsides include mild noise from the nearby road and the fact that this resort doesn’t provide bathrooms or shower facilities. These issues weren’t a deal-breaker for most because their vehicles came with fully-equipped bathrooms. But tent campers should be aware that port-a-potties are the only on-site bathrooms.

According to one recent reviewer,

“We stopped here for just one night, while traveling from one place to another. We were so pleasantly surprised by the quiet, park-like setting, and we were able to get a long enough site that we did not have to unhook. The park is near an amusement park so it may get busy in the summer and maybe on weekends. However, we were there mid-week in September and it was restful. There was a large area in which to walk dogs, also a big playground for kids. It was quiet at night. One thing to be aware of is that there are no bathroom and shower facilities, which was not an issue for us. We camped at Ravenwood RV Resort in a Motorhome” – via 33aaMoose

Overall, the feedback for Ravenwood RV Resort was quite positive! Many people enjoyed their visit and said that they would stay here again.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.