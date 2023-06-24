The Secret To Snagging RV Campsites At Popular Campgrounds

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

In partnership with CampScanner

Never Miss Out On Popular Campsites Again With CampScanner

Feel like you’re missing out on those dreamy RV campsites? Sick of driving over an hour to those national parks? Want to camp at the best RV campsites in America? CampScanner can help.

Camping has always been a popular activity for families, friends, and world wanderers alike. But once the pandemic hit, camping became even more popular as people were looking for safer alternatives to plane and train travel.

Although there are a lot of positives to the increase in camping, the main drawback is that it is much harder to secure campground reservations. This increased interest in camping has led to a surge in demand for RV campsites, especially at the most popular campgrounds in North America. If you’ve ever tried to book a campsite at one of these popular campgrounds, you know how challenging it can be. But fear not, because CampScanner is here to help.

What is CampScanner?

CampScanner is a platform that allows you to set up alerts for campground reservation availability. This means that you can get notified as soon as a spot opens up at your favorite campground, even if it’s been sold out for months.

With CampScanner, you can finally snag those reservations at the most popular campgrounds in North America without wasting hours upon hours of your precious time combing through all the reservation systems.

How does CampScanner work?

Using CampScanner is simple. All you have to do is sign up for one of the subscription plans, which starts at just $39 per year. Then, you can search for where and when you’d like to camp and make a “scan” to be notified once a spot opens up.

With CampScanner, you can set up multiple scans for different campgrounds, dates, and types of sites so you never miss out on the perfect spot. With CampScanner’s database of over 200k total campsites in 12,600 campgrounds at 4,900 parks, you’ll have plenty of great spots to choose from. Once a spot opens up, you’ll receive a text or email notification, and you can quickly book your reservation before someone else does. All of this without wasting your time or missing out on that moment of opportunity.

Places you can book on CampScanner

With CampScanner, you can experience the best outdoor places all across North America. Whether you’re looking to camp in the mountains, by the beach, or in a national park, CampScanner makes it possible to camp at the parks you’ve always wanted to explore.

Here are some of the most popular bucket list camping spots in the United States that you can book via CampScanner.

Yosemite National Park – California

Yosemite National Park is one of the most sought-after national parks in North America, known for its towering granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees. Campsites at Yosemite are notoriously difficult to book, especially during the peak summer season. But with CampScanner, you can set up a scan for Yosemite and be notified as soon as a spot opens up.

Grand Canyon National Park – Arizona

The Grand Canyon is one of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the world, and camping at the park is an experience like no other. But with limited RV campsites and high demand, it can be tough to snag a reservation. Thankfully, with CampScanner, you can set up a scan for the Grand Canyon and be notified as soon as a spot opens up.

Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park is another iconic national park that offers some of the best camping in North America. With over 2,000 campsites in the park, it can be challenging to find the perfect spot. But with CampScanner, you can set up a scan for Yellowstone and get notified as soon as a spot opens up at your preferred campground.

Find campsites when they open

When you set up a scan on CampScanner, you can set filters to only notify you once a campsite opens that can accommodate your specific needs. Whether you’re planning on tent camping or bringing your fifth wheel, you can get notified when incredible campsites that align with your search criteria become available!

Plan your next RV trip

CampScanner is a game-changer for anyone looking to snag reservations at the most popular campgrounds in North America. With this platform, you can set up alerts for campground reservation availability and never miss out on the perfect spot again.

Whether you’re planning a bucket list camping trip to Yosemite or just looking for a weekend getaway, CampScanner makes it easy to find and book the most sought-after camping spots in North America.

Learn more about CampScanner here.

