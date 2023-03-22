Can You Travel With Prescription Medicine?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Travel With Prescription Medicine In Your RV

Everyone needs to take medication at some point in their lives, and sometimes you need something a bit stronger than over-the-counter drugs. Prescriptions from medical professionals can help you access important medication that will help you stay healthy. But many RVers have questions about how to travel with prescription medicine.

This is a fair concern because many prescriptions have to be taken every day and there can be consequences if you miss a dose. Running out of medicine while you’re on the road is a scary situation, but you can avoid it if you plan ahead and understand your options for receiving medication when you’re away from home.

So whether you’re a snowbird, a casual road tripper, or a full-time RVer, there are ways to travel with prescription medicine. Everyone’s situation is unique though, so read along with the tips below and consult with your healthcare provider to find the best solution for your needs. There may be other options available to you in addition to the ones we’ll explore below!

Stock up before a trip

First things first, you can start off a trip on the right foot by refilling as many of your prescriptions as possible before you leave. Depending on the type of medication you take, refills may be limited, so you’ll need to be aware of the specific rules for each type.

But generally, you can get enough medication to last you for a few weeks/months at a time. If you explain your circumstances to your healthcare provider, they may be able to give you a larger supply to accommodate your travel needs.

Keep all of your medications in a safe and secure area within the RV. You might want to keep them in a safe for added security (especially if they are particularly strong). Make sure everything is properly labeled as well.

Next up, you need to figure out how you will contact your doctor or get refills while you’re on the road. There are a few options you could try, depending on your travel plans.

Have records with separate doctors in different states

This first solution mainly applies to snowbirds who split their time between different states throughout the year. If you tend to stay in one place once you arrive, you might want to think about attending different doctor’s offices in each state. That way, you have access to in-person medical care when you need it and can build rapport with them. It’s also pretty easy to obtain and refill prescriptions with this approach.

Try telehealth options

If it’s not possible to meet up with a doctor in person, you can opt for a telehealth appointment instead. A lot of insurance providers and medical offices offer video calls to patients. If you have an unexpected problem on the road and need to get a new medication prescribed or refilled, you may want to call a professional and talk to them.

In some cases, they can send a new prescription information to a nearby pharmacy where you can pick it up. Telehealth is a good option, but it might not always work if you need particularly powerful medicine. Doctors need to be careful about when/why they give these out, so you may need to find a walk-in clinic where you can plead your case. Be ready to share your healthcare provider’s contact information if they ask for it.

Visit an urgent care facility

Finally, you can always go into a local urgent care facility if you have a pressing issue on your hands. The service at these locations may be hit or miss, but they can usually give you short-term prescriptions if you have a real problem. It may cost you some extra time and money, but this avenue is always open to you if everything else falls through.

Pick up medication at a national chain pharmacy

If you want to know how to travel with prescription medicine, you should know about national chain pharmacies. These institutions are all over the country, and you’re likely to be within reach of at least one of them no matter where you go. Some popular examples include Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid.

For those of you who have long-standing prescriptions, your information is probably already on-record with national chain pharmacies. They are authorized to refill prescriptions that come in from insurance companies and medical offices across the country.

Once you get approval from your healthcare provider, you can call them and have your prescription sent to a local pharmacy. Then you just need to come in and pick it up! This is the simplest solution, but there are some situations where it doesn’t always work.

Use mail forwarding services

If you’re a full-time RVer, you may want to look into mail-order options so you can get your medications delivered directly to you. Because your address is always changing, it’s reasonable to worry about how to travel with prescription medicine.

But fortunately, there are lots of mail forwarding services that can receive your mail/packages/medications then send them on to your specified location. Make sure your doctor is aware of your lifestyle before you choose this method because they might become suspicious if they see your medications being delivered all around the country.

You can also set up some pre-determined locations for pickup, such as a mail locker or a PO box. Some third-party companies also specialize in delivering medications to your doorstep, so you should look into alternative options for delivery as well.

The rules and regulations may vary, but some good mail forwarding services for RVers include:

Traveling with medication

There are a few other things you should be aware of when it comes to knowing how to travel with prescription medicine. Once you have the medication in hand, you still need to take some precautions and plan ahead.

Follow specific medication directions

First of all, you should always follow the directions of your doctor when it comes to taking prescription medicine. There will always be information about the proper dosage, so make sure you follow it to a tee.

In addition, be aware of any warnings or risks that might occur. For instance, some medications might warn you not to drive when you take them. In this case, you’ll need to take yourself out of the driving rotation for a few hours (or altogether).

Travel with your important medical information

RVers should always travel with important personal documents because you never know when you’ll need it! Keep a folder of your personal information, including prescription details and medical documents.

If you need to refill your medicine in an emergency, this kind of information can help move things along more quickly. Keep this information in a safe and secure place, such as a fireproof folder and/or a safe.

Ask about state/travel restrictions

You will also need to be aware of the restrictions and rules that come with each of your medications. Generally you’ll be okay to travel with them, but there are some controlled substances that cannot be carried across state lines. Ask your doctor about your prescriptions and let them know the different states you plan to travel to.

If there’s an issue, you may need to leave some medications at home and get a refill once you’re in the new state. This can be a hassle, but it will help you avoid legal trouble.

Plan refills in advance

Sometimes your prescriptions run out at different times, so you need to juggle different schedules for each of them. This can be tricky, but it’s essential to stay on top of it.

Keep a journal or log of each medicine so you can see when they’ll run out. If you’ll be on the road during those days, plan out your refills in advance and let your doctor know about your situation.

Get tips from other RVers

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.