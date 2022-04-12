Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

8 Best Kerrville RV Parks And Campgrounds

Scenic Texas Hill Country nature surrounds Kerrville for miles in every direction and is divided by the spring-fed waters of the Guadalupe River. This ideal setting makes it a must-stop for RVers in Texas.

These Kerrville RV parks and campgrounds provide the perfect home base while you’re exploring the area. You can find more campgrounds and RV parks on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Rio Robles RV Park

This 55+ RV park is a great, quiet getaway for the older crowd. The majority of the sites are full-time RVers; however, they do have some short-term sites as well.

Rio Robles offers full hookups and room for rigs up to 40′. Outdoor activities include a pool and games such as bocce ball, shuffleboard, and horseshoes. For indoor activities, there is a clubhouse, library, billiards tables, and exercise equipment.

This park does have restrictions on RV age, so it’s best to check in advance.

2. Kerrville-Schreiner Park

Covering 517 acres, Kerrville-Schreiner Park is Kerrville’s largest municipal park. Situated along the Guadalupe River, this park is a great location for water lovers.

120 sites are available including 50-amp, 30-amp, and non-service sites. Large pull-through sites are also available.

The park is riverfront and offers canoe and kayak rentals. The 517-acre park has endless hiking and biking paths.

3. Triple T RV Resort

A favorite of Kerrville RV parks, Triple T RV Resort is located just south of downtown Kerrville. This is a very well-cared-for property with 98 full hook-up sites and many long-term and return visitors.

A pool and hot tub are available for relaxing after a day of exploring. If you prefer to stay on the property, there are pickleball, horseshoe, and bocce ball areas alongside a community BBQ area.

4. Old River Road RV Resort

With 240 sites, Old River Road RV Resort is one of the larger Kerrville RV parks. Sites are full hook-up and most are pull-through. Concrete pads are available on some sites.

The area is close to Enchanted Rock, where a short hike to the top to watch a sunset is a must. Medina River is great for kayak and canoe lovers and doesn’t get the crowds that the Guadalupe River does.

On-site activities include indoor and outdoor pools, a game room, and a gym. Old River Road RV Resort also offers cabin rentals and can host weddings and events.

5. Yogi Bear’s Yellowstone Park Resort

As with all Yogi Bear campgrounds, this park has tons of activities and amenities surrounding the 253 sites.

Multiple pools including an indoor pool and activities pool are available. Volleyball, disc golf, and laser tag are just a few of the activities offered. Daily group activities are planned and will keep your family busy.

6. By The River RV Park And Campground

Welcome to a peaceful and quiet 65 acres of nature trails, RV sites, and picnic areas, all along 2,000 feet of the Guadalupe River shoreline.

By The River RV Park & Campground offers 74 sites covered by cedar, oak, and cypress trees, and pull-through sites are available. This park is quiet and great for accessing the river for fishing or paddling.

7. Kerrville KOA Journey

Located in a rustic country setting just 2 miles off the interstate is Kerrville KOA. It is a smaller KOA park with only 50 sites, so you can enjoy a more peaceful stay.

Wildlife and bird watching are great in this location along with exploring the surrounding area. Ingram Dam is close by for swimming, canoeing, and tubing along the Guadalupe River.

8. Buckhorn Lake Resort

Just one hour from San Antonio and surrounded by small historic towns, Buckhorn Lake Resort is a great location for your stay.

The resort offers 133 sites with full hook-ups, and pull-through sites are available. Amenities include an adults-only area with a dedicated pool and shower facilities.

There are lots of outdoor activities including pickleball, basketball, and tennis courts. A stocked fish pond and 9-hole putting green are just a few more fun activities.

The great state of Texas has so much to offer, and Kerrville is a gem of a city worth visiting.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Continue reading:

Kendall lives with his wife and their two cocker spaniels full-time in their RV currently in Mexico. He is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the co-founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full-time RVers.