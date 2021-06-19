5 Camping Recipes That Take 5 Ingredients Or Less

Planning meals for a camping trip can be tricky. You have limited space and cooking utensils, so minimalistic camping recipes are sometimes the best bet.

We’ve got you covered for your next camping trip! Below are 5 camping recipes that you’ll only need 5 ingredients (or less) to make. Some of them can be prepared ahead of time, while others can be made right in your RV kitchen or campsite.

1. Parfait cups

Parfait cups are a cool, refreshing treat during the summer. This light tasty meal is a good way to start your day out on the right foot. They’re easy to assemble and store in a refrigerator or cooler, so you won’t need to do anything to prepare breakfast in the morning. Just take them out, pass them around, and enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 cups yogurt

1 cup fruit/ fruit jam

1 cup granola

2-3 crushed graham crackers

Preparation:

To start out, pick the specific ingredients you’d like to use. You can use any flavor of yogurt for the base (including plain), but vanilla or a berry-flavored one often compliments the rest of the ingredients.

Next, pick your fruit. Berries are a top choice for parfait cups because they’re delicious, bite-sized, and easy to spread between multiple servings. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and bananas are top choices. You really only need one for your parfait cup though!

The next thing to do is assembly. Gather a selection of sealable containers. Small mason jars and Tupperware containers work best. Make sure they’re thoroughly clean and dry, then get ready to add the ingredients.

Parfait cups are all about layering, so you can make a delicious breakfast treat with just a few ingredients. Alternate between layers of yogurt, granola, and fruit/fruit jam. You can add the crushed graham crackers during the assembly process, or save them for the last moment before eating. Either method will produce a delicious result.

Finally, seal the parfait containers and place them in a refrigerator or cooler until it’s time to eat.

2. Granola and yogurt popsicles

This is one of the most creative camping recipes I’ve found, and it’s perfect for hot summer mornings. If you’ve ever wanted to have ice cream for breakfast and still be able to call it healthy, this is the option for you. It has a lot of the same ingredients that you would use to make parfait cups, so it would be pretty easy to make a batch of both of these for your next camping trip!

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cup yogurt

1-1/2 cup of fresh berries (any kind will work)

4 tsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup granola (or plain oats)

Preparation:

Mix the yogurt, vanilla, and 2 tsp. of the maple syrup together in a bowl. Stir until well combined. Add the berries and gently stir the mixture.

Divide the mixture evenly between popsicle molds and set aside.

Combine the granola with the remaining 2 tsp. of maple syrup and stir until sticky.

Divide the granola between the molds and top each popsicle with an even amount of granola.

Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze in an upright position for at least 8 hours.

Recipe adapted from eatingwell.com.

3. Breakfast sandwiches

This is a true breakfast classic that works well for every camping trip. There is a good amount of customization and flexibility for everyone, but the base recipe is very easy and simple. You really only need a couple of slices of bread with your preferred toppings to make a breakfast sandwich.

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread

1 egg

Cheese

Your meat of choice (bacon, sausage, etc.)

Sriracha, salsa, another sauce

Preparation:

While breakfast sandwiches can be eaten cold, I personally prefer them to be warm and fresh. The instructions will cater to that style, but you can also assemble a sandwich with cooled ingredients.

Begin by preparing the egg. Either poach, scramble, or fry the egg in a heated pan, and set it aside for later. If your meat of choice requires cooking, do that as well.

Place one slice of bread in the frying pan and add a layer of cheese (sliced or grated will both work fine). Then layer on your meat of choice and the prepared eggs. Add another layer of cheese, then place the second slice on top.

Flip the sandwich over after it has cooked for about 1 minute. Wait until the cheese has melted, then turn the sandwich out onto a place. Drizzle your sauce on top (or dip the sandwich in it) and enjoy!

If you prefer breakfast burritos, you can substitute a tortilla for the bread and use the same ingredients and preparation.

4. Cinnamon Toast

This is one of my favorite camping recipes from my childhood. We affectionately called it “toast from outer space” but it’s not nearly as alien or difficult to make as that name might imply. It’s just crispy, sweet, and delicious!

Ingredients:

6 slices of bread

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/3 cup sugar

Enough butter/margarine for spreading

Preparation:

Cinnamon toast can be made in 2 different ways. Both are quick and simple, but one may work better than another for you on your next camping trip.

For a more direct cooking method, you can toast the bread in a toaster or frying pan. Toast it on both sides until crispy and brown. Then remove it from the heat, quickly spread butter/margarine over it so it melts, then sprinkle your cinnamon/sugar mixture over the top.

If you have access to an RV oven, you can also make it in there. This is great for making large batches all at once. Butter all the bread slices, and place them (butter side up) on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle the cinnamon/sugar mixture over the slices.

Broil in the oven for 3-4 minutes at 400 degrees F. Watch it carefully to avoid overcooking and take it out if the bread begins to blacken.

Wait until it cools down enough to eat, and enjoy!

5. Peanut butter oatmeal

Oatmeal is a breakfast classic, but it can get a little boring for some people’s tastes. Peanut butter oatmeal is a great way to spice up an old favorite. It’s also very easy to make and will be a warm, delicious, and filling breakfast.

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cup water

1 cup dry oats

2 tablespoons peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)

2 tablespoons honey

Sprinkle of salt

Preparation:

Heat the water and salt until it boils.

Pour in the oats and cook for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and honey. Stir until well mixed, divide into bowls, and eat while it’s still warm.

For more details and variations on this recipe, visit tasteofhome.com.

Find more camping recipes

Good camping recipes can make or break your morning, so start your day on the right foot with these simple and delicious breakfast ideas!

For more easy camping recipes, check out this video from Tasty:

