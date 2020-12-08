6 RV Campgrounds In Texas That Are Open Year-Round

RV travelers know that when the road calls, we must answer that call. Road trips are a great thing, no matter the season. While some RV parks are closed during the winter, these 6 RV campgrounds in Texas welcome you from January through December.

1. La Hacienda RV Resort

A member of the Sun RV Resorts, La Hacienda RV Resort prides itself on being voted one of the top 100 parks in the nation. This Austin-based resort offers a variety of amenities that are just as popular.

Two swimming pools are on hand, ensuring plenty of space for all guests. A dog park will be appreciated by Fido and the kids will equally love the playground. Mini-golf, a 4-hole chip & putt, a fitness center, and a clubhouse are some other amenities that make La Hacienda a great choice for your home away from home.

This year-round, all-ages resort offers plenty of onsite activities to stay busy. However, if being out on the town is desired, the city of Austin has you covered. Known as the “live music capital of the world”, this city offers plenty of nightlife, shopping, dining, and sporting events. The resort is also just minutes away from Lake Travis, where visitors can enjoy a range of water activities such as fishing, boating, and swimming.

2. Spring Creek Park

Spring Creek Park in Harris County, just 40 minutes from Houston, offers free full hook-up RV sites. They currently only offer 8 RV sites and 3 tent camping sites; perfect for those who want lots of peace and quiet.

Complete with water, 30/50 AMP, and sewer, these back-in only sites all accommodate up to 55-foot RVs. There is a shower and restroom facility nearby. The park gates close at 10:00 p.m. nightly.

The 114-acre park features a softball field, a lighted basketball court, and two lighted tennis courts. There are also two BBQ pavilions, a playground, an archery range, and a sand volleyball court.

Reservations are necessary and can be completed online with their online request form Be sure to bring a copy of the reservation confirmation as it may need to be shown to the park ranger if requested.

3. South Padre Island KOA

South Padre Island KOA offers plenty of reasons to drive in and stay for a bit. With a year-round swimming pool, hot tub, free shuttle, fishing, and boat docks, it’s easy to see why this resort has an excellent rating.

Throw in cable TV, a fitness center, an on-site restaurant, a playground for the kids, and a dog park for the fur babies’ playtime, and you’ve got everything needed for a fun and relaxing getaway.

“Well-run RV Park”, said one reviewer. “Excellent support team/staff, excellent utility hookups, located literally near/on the sound side, our site has plenty of room for our 43’ Class A and tow/suv.”

4. Pecan Park Riverside RV Park

Pecan Park Riverside RV Park offers something a bit more unique than most, with an indoor pool and hot tub. Rain, snow, and sleet might stop the post office, but the enclosed pool won’t be bothered by any type of weather.

Another plus is they are truly on the river, allowing easy access to all sorts of water activities such as canoe and kayak trips, snorkeling, swimming, and tubing. For the fishermen, cast a line and hopefully reel in some catfish, perch, or brown bass.

For those who prefer indoors, check out a movie or two from the library. There is small children’s library area as well. Add in free WI-FI and cable and a couple of fenced dog parks and you might be extending your stay for a little while longer.

The location is ideal, too. The quiet community of San Marcos is just south of Austin, (30 miles), and San Antonio is 50 miles in the northbound lane.

5. Fun-n-Sun RV Resort

Located in San Benito, within the Rio Grande Valley, the Fun-n-Sun RV Resort is an all-inclusive destination. This is an age-qualified resort that is open year-round. Check-in online and go straight to your designated site. Whether on the phone or in person, check-in begins at 11 am.

Amenities are plentiful here: a swimming pool, spa, a game room with billiards, Bocce ball, horseshoes, and indoor shuffleboard are just a few options. Spend some time in the library or send some emails from the business center. Other buildings include a clubhouse, fitness center, restroom and shower facilities, laundry room, and an on-site restaurant.

Looking for more activities to stay busy? The friendly staff has you covered. Ice cream socials, a chess club, Bingo/card games, church services, a kite flying area, and arts & crafts are all options.

Another option: Dancing, and plenty of it! They offer ballroom dancing, square dancing, line dancing, and round dancing. all at the dance hall.

There is a small dog park and a dog run for the larger breeds. Outdoor activities range from exercise classes for men and women, co-ed water aerobics, pickleball, water volleyball, softball, woodworking, driving range, table tennis, and volleyball.

With all that can be seen and done at this year-round resort, it’s no wonder why it is such a popular choice.

6. Southern Comfort RV Resort

Social activities and hospitality rule at the friendly Southern Comfort RV Resort. Settled within the Rio Grande Valley, this resort is also Grande on the activities. During your stay, enjoy everything from weekly dances to line dancing, Bingo, weekly potluck meals, sightseeing, and guided tours.

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin