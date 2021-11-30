Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Top 10 Luxurious RV Resorts In California

When you think of RV resorts in California, what do you imagine? For some, it might be palm trees, exquisite wines, and celebrity sightings. All that screams luxury, does it not?

You probably also think of the gorgeous national and state parks that this state is famous for like Yosemite, Death Valley, and Joshua Tree, to name a few.

What makes an RV resort “luxurious”?

These RV resorts in California are not your run-of-the-mill RV parks. They have all the makings of a five-star resort to ensure your trip is ultra-comfortable. Think high-quality amenities and a flow of activities.

When you think of a luxury RV resort, think of campsite upgrades (concrete patios and shade trees) and resort-like amenities – swimming pools, hot tubs, poolside areas, and cabanas. Plus, they will have upgraded convenience areas, clubhouses, restaurants, and outdoor activities.

10 Luxurious RV Resorts In California

Well, if you’re planning to explore California, but want to do it a little “extra” – here are 10 luxurious RV resorts in California for your next glamping trip.

This RV park has all the offerings of a luxury resort, complete with easy access to multiple wineries! Marina Dunes RV Park is a premier RV beach resort located in Monterey Bay.

Here you can enjoy all the resort’s amenities including a clubhouse, onsite store, fitness center, outdoor activities, and beachfront access to the bay. If you want to get out and explore, this RV resort is close to Fort Ord Dunes State Park where you can enjoy a hike or walk along Marina State Beach. Plus, you are only a short drive from Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, and Carmel-by-the-Sea.





Cava Robles is a peak destination for RV glamping in California. This RV resort is nestled in the Paso Robles wine region near the Pacific Coast.

During your stay, enjoy the five-star amenities including pools, hot tubs, a fitness center, and a dog park. To really amp up the wow-factor, this all-ages resort has a splash pad for the kids and on-site wine tasting for the adults. They also have a restaurant and a walking trail to explore.

Experience a little slice of paradise! Paradise by the Sea RV Resort is Southern California’s only beach RV resort.

This is a perfect location for a summer (or winter) vacation in the sun! While you’re here, explore the nearby coastal towns, take the family to one of the fun-filled amusement parks, or stay at the resort and enjoy the amenities like a heated pool.

If you are looking for a great spot for your RV rental, this is it! Paradise is only 90 miles from LAX, making it a great stop for you to fly in, pick up a local RV rental, and enjoy some glamping.

The Motorcoach Country Club is the ultimate luxury experience in California – they can prove it! This Califonia RV resort was voted #1 Best Luxury RV Resort by USA Today.

This RV resort accommodates Class A motorhomes – 30′ and larger. Guests can enjoy the features and amenities you would expect at a five-star resort. Enjoy a round of golf, a sunset cruise, or enjoy dinner at the private onsite restaurant.

Beachfront RVing is the ultimate form of glamping. Here at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach, you can park your RV and step out onto the soft sand. In fact, these spacious beachfront RV sites helped this resort earn a place on the Top 15 Best Luxury RV Resorts by Campanda Magazine.

This California RV resort offers guests the usual amenities you’d expect plus hydrotherapy pools, waterfront dining, water sports, and access to the largest inflatable water park!

The Springs at Borrego RV Resort is nestled right in the middle of California’s largest state park: Anza-Borrego Desert. Make this your luxury basecamp for hiking and off-roading.

While you’re here, you can expect 300 days of sunshine – no more winter blues. Plus, this is one of the only internationally recognized “Dark Sky” in California. Experience the most spectacular stargazing at Borrego’s top-of-the-line astronomy park.

This boutique RV resort will make your next glamping trip unforgettable. Carmel by the River RV Park is settled in the lush natural surrounding of Carmel Valley.

This pet-friendly RV resort in California is tucked away, but you can enjoy all the Monterey Peninsula has to offer when you stay here.

No, you’re not in Vegas – but you can still enjoy the thrill at Pechanga RV Resort. At this California RV resort, there is a wide range of luxury RV sites to choose from. You can choose your desired level of comfort with a deluxe site or upgrade all the way to a chairman elite site. When you RV and choose an elite site, you get a grass area, built-in BBQ, fire pit, picnic table, and a gazebo!

Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground (formerly known as East Shore RV Park) is located about mid-way between Los Angeles and San Bernardino in Southern California. The highly rated resort offers some of the best lakeside RV camping in L.A. County with over 400 RV sites at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Amenities include two sparkling pools, a beachfront park, outdoor fire pits, rental fishing equipment, and a variety of activities for the whole family. They’re also just a short drive from the many attractions in nearby San Dimas.

Escondido RV Resort is one of California’s premier RV resorts. Tucked away in the Hidden Valley, this RV resort is surrounded by avocado and citrus groves. Avocado toast, anyone?

This RV resort is on 10-acres of sprawling, lush landscaping in a beautiful rural community. While out of town, you can still enjoy everything San Diego has to offer.

Guests of Escondido can enjoy the resort-style amenities including their heated outdoor pool and new dog park.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.