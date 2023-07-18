Add McCloud RV Resort In Northern California To Your Bucket List

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visiting McCloud RV Resort In California

Nestled amidst lush green forests, stunning mountain landscapes, and clear skies, McCloud RV Resort offers more than just a place to park your RV. It’s an immersive experience in nature that satisfies your wanderlust while offering comforts of home. From fishing in the pristine McCloud River to hiking scenic trails teeming with local flora and fauna, there’s never a dull moment at McCloud.

Add in the resort’s well-equipped amenities and friendly staff, and you have the perfect recipe for an unforgettable trip. Start your engine, hit the road, and discover why McCloud RV Resort deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Activities and amenities at McCloud RV Resort

While the resort’s activities might be on the simpler side, what it offers in tranquility and serene landscapes is beyond compare. The standard amenities are well taken care of, featuring clean restrooms, showers, and a convenient laundry facility.

McCloud RV Resort caters to all types of RV setups. They offer spacious pull-thru sites, which are also friendly for larger rigs. Full hookups include 50-amp electric, 30/20/15-amp electric, as well as sewer and water hookups. There’s even a dump station available, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free stay.

Guests can enjoy their private concrete patios and picnic tables, perfect for outdoor meals or simply enjoying the sun. With a choice between shaded and open sites, everyone can find the spot that suits them best. In addition, the resort is beautifully landscaped with a stream that gently meanders through the park, as well as two picturesque ponds adding to the natural charm.

Just across the road, there’s a convenient gas station selling groceries. Plus, the historic Downtown area is just a pleasant walk away, offering guests an easy way to explore the local charm.

Campground reviews

McCloud RV Resort has a great 7.1/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent review,

We met a number of very nice people here Our site was grass/gravel. Easy back in. Park was clean and well maintained. Only stayed overnight but would be back if this is on our route. We camped at McCloud RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel. – via Sharbear2

Things to do nearby

One of the highlights of McCloud RV Resort is its proximity to Mount Shasta and the surrounding lakes.

The resort is conveniently located near the city of Mount Shasta, the majestic mountain bearing the same name, and the serene Lake Siskiyou. Just a stone’s throw away, visitors can explore a host of other attractions like the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Mount Shasta Sisson Museum, Spring Hill Trail, and the enchanting Faery Falls.

Looking for some tranquility? Take a peaceful stroll to Lake Siskiyou Beach. Even during the winter months, the views from the shoreline provide a calming respite. The area also boasts winter-friendly activities like Snowman’s Sledding Hill.

For those who wish to soak in the grandeur of Mount Shasta, it’s possible to drive right up to its base—no hiking necessary. However, for those who seek a bit of an adventure, there are hiking trails for all ages and skill levels.

Hikes near Mount Shasta

Please remember that conditions and accessibility can vary based on weather, time of year, and other factors. It’s always a good idea to check for current conditions before setting out.

Bunny Flat Trailhead to Horse Camp: This is a popular and relatively easy 3.5-mile round-trip hike. It takes you to the Sierra Club’s historic stone cabin at Horse Camp. It’s also the gateway for climbers aiming to summit Mount Shasta. Gray Butte Trail: Starting at Panther Meadow, the Gray Butte Trail is about 3.5 miles round-trip with an elevation gain of 750 feet. You’ll have incredible views of Mount Shasta, the Eddy Range, and Castle Crags. South Gate/Squaw Meadow Trail: This 7-mile round-trip hike from Bunny Flat takes you through lush meadows and a volcanic basin, offering fantastic views of Mount Shasta and the surrounding area. Black Butte Trail: While not technically on Mount Shasta, the Black Butte Trail offers an excellent view of the mountain. It’s a steep 2.5-mile trek to the summit of the dome-shaped Black Butte, with panoramic views of Mount Shasta and much of Northern California. Castle Lake to Heart Lake Trail: Again, not technically on Mount Shasta, but this 2-mile round-trip hike offers one of the best views of the mountain reflected in the waters of Heart Lake. Mount Shasta Summit Ascent: For experienced mountaineers, the Avalanche Gulch route, often starting from Bunny Flat or Horse Camp, is the most popular way to summit Mount Shasta. The climb is around 11 miles round trip with a significant elevation gain of over 7,000 feet. It requires proper mountaineering gear and experience.

The Whiskeytown National Recreation Area is another excellent hiking spot nearby, with trails leading to a large reservoir.

Looking for even more things to see and do in the Mount Shasta area? Visit the McCloud RV Resort’s website to discover a myriad of over 100 local attractions and activities.

Other nearby attractions

In addition to the places mentioned, visitors have an abundance of further options at their disposal. These include Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Lassen Volcanic National Park, the historic Lava Beds National Monument, and McArthur-Burney Falls State Park.

For those passionate about fishing, McCloud offers several attractive options. You could spend the day fly fishing with the experts at McCloud Fly Fishing, cast a line with Jack Trout Fishing, or visit the renowned Ted Fay Fly Shop.

Those who appreciate scenic drives will be spoilt for choice in this region. Birdwatchers will find numerous spots teeming with local bird species. Additional nearby attractions include the mesmerizing Lake Shasta Caverns, the enchanting McCloud River Falls, and the tranquil Lake McCloud.

Get RV-safe directions

