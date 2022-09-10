Visit Mountain River Family Campground In North Carolina

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Mountain River Family Campground In North Carolina

North Carolina has plenty of fantastic campgrounds and resorts that visitors return to time and time again. One of the best camping destinations in the state is the Mountain River Family Campground.

This is a fairly small and cozy campground that combines beautiful scenery with top-notch amenities. It’s located next to a lovely river, so you’re never far away from a lush nature walk or a fishing trip. If you want to enjoy the forests, lakes, and mountains of North Carolina, make a reservation for this park today.

Mountain River Family Campground has been highly rated by guests and critics alike. Let’s explore some of the details that make this campground so exceptional. It may even become a new favorite stop for you and your family!

Mountain River Family Campground

The Mountain River Family Campground is located at 8555 S US 19E Hwy, Newland, NC. It’s right next to the North Toe River, which is a fairly large body of water. If you want to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, this is a great place to do it—especially during the fall!

There aren’t a lot of major cities close to this campground, which is great if you’re looking for a peaceful and secluded place to set up camp. The nearest cities are Spruce Pine, Newland, and Bakersville. A few small towns are scattered nearby, but overall, this campground is pretty isolated.

If you want to stay here, you’ll need to reserve a spot between April 1–November 1 because this park closes down during the winter months.

The Mountain River Family Campground is fairly small for an RV park. It has 62 sites, and all of them have full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). Although you might be able to set up an extra tent at your site, there aren’t any spaces for primitive tent campers here.

Campsite rates

Rates for these sites are mainly determined by location. There are mountainside rates and riverside rates (with the riverside options being more expensive). After all, everyone wants to have a scenic view of the water! In addition, there may be extra fees for special services like pet sitting. The current prices for this campground are as follows:

Riverside sites:

Daily: $62

Weekly: $400

Mountainside sites:

Daily: $56

Weekly: $360

Rates remain fairly steady throughout the year, but they go up a tiny bit during the peak season. The peak season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day and also includes the entire month of October. Luckily, the price increase is usually only a few dollars. In addition, discounts are provided for military, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders.

Campground amenities

The amenities at Mountain River Family Campground are pretty simple, but they’re high-quality and get the job done. This is a no-frills campground that prioritizes natural beauty.

The basic RV necessities are provided by the park. As mentioned above, each site has full hookups, so you don’t need to worry about finding water or powering your vehicle. Most of the sites are paved with gravel, but some include paved sections as well. Everything is nice and level, so it’s easy to get in and out of your space.

Picnic tables and fire pits are included in most sites as well. Guests can also take advantage of the park’s Wi-Fi to stay connected to the internet.

If your RV bathroom isn’t cutting it, restrooms and showers are available to all guests. In addition, there are laundry facilities and a dog park on-site. Large trees provide plenty of shade to the campsites, and the river is never far away.

The activities are all pretty outdoor-focused, but there are plenty of ways to have fun when you camp here. You can visit the rec hall and game room for some indoor fun or go outside to take advantage of the playground and other outdoor sports. The river is one of the main draws of this location. It’s perfect for fishing, swimming, or kayaking.

Most of all, this campground is quiet and relaxed. If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of life, this is a wonderful place to put everything aside.

Nearby activities/attractions

As we mentioned above, this campground isn’t located close to any major cities. As such, it might seem like there’s nothing to do if you stay here. But if you look a little closer, you’ll find that there are plenty of ways to fill your time, even if it’s not in the heart of a big city.

Most of the attractions in this area are outdoors, which shouldn’t be any surprise! Within 10 miles of the Mountain River Family Campground, you’ll have opportunities for hiking, biking, mountain climbing, kayaking, and canoeing. The campground is closed during the winter, but this is also a great area for snowsports during the colder months.

You can take a trip to scenic peaks like Grandfather Mountain, Peak Mountain, and Pixie Mountain. There are miles of trails in this part of North Carolina, so you can always find a new place to visit. If you’re looking for a destination, check out Mile High Swinging Bridge, Beacon Heights Trail, or Sugar Creek Gem Mine.

The nearby town also has some worthwhile attractions. Visit the Avery County Museum, Art Cellar Gallery, or Crossnore Weavers and Gallery. These are all perfect places to check out the local art and history of the area.

Of course, there are also awesome places to grab a bite to eat! Your options are a bit limited due to the size of the town, but the quality is fantastic. Check out restaurants such as:

Fabio’s Restaurant

Mason Jar Cafe

Kaye’s Kitchen

The Patio Grille at Linville Land Harbor

Highland House Ski Shop

Carolina Barbeque

The Tin Trout

Puerta Nuevo

You can always find some delicious home cooking at these restaurants if you get tired of making campfire meals.

Campground reviews

Many campers consider the Mountain River Family Campground to be a hidden gem of North Carolina. The campground has earned great reviews from guests and is a highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Visitors have given this park an average rating of 9.1/10. Scores this high don’t come easily! Mountain River Family Campground has proved that it can impress visitors and critics alike. Take this recent review for example:

“We thoroughly enjoyed our stay here. There is plenty to do on the Blue Ridge Parkway & you can also fish or tube on the North Toe river that runs along the park. The grounds are well maintained as they take pride in the campground’s appearance. The bathhouse is also kept very clean & is in great shape. The sites are gravel with a cement pad. We had several down pours the week we were there and there was no standing water at our campsite. I was also pleased with the gentlemen that not only led us to our site, but also backed us in & aligned our RV up with the cement pad. The only negative we had is that the WiFi is not the fastest, but this was a minor inconvenience. My kids would have loved the arcade if a pool table had been available. We will definitely be back up for another visit. We camped at Mountain River Family Campground in a Travel Trailer.” – Via theengle on RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Find more destinations in North Carolina

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

