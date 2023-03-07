Don’t Miss New Smyrna Beach RV Park In Florida

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

New Smyrna Beach RV Park and Campground. Photo: RV LIFE Campground Reviews

Visit New Smyrna Beach RV Park On The Central Florida Coast

For more than three decades, the New Smyrna Beach RV Park and Campground has made the perfect basecamp for those wanting to explore the area. Located on the east coast of Florida, this beautiful RV park is in charming and quaint New Smyrna Beach.

Guests return to the campground year after year. In fact, it has become a family tradition for many parents who are now watching their adult children bring their own families to the campground.

You may just fall in love with the park and not want to leave. Well, that won’t be a problem, as long-term rental sites are available too. The staff prides themselves on keeping the grounds immaculate and going above and beyond for every guest.

RV sites

The pet-friendly campground has around 200 RV sites. The pull-through sites can accommodate big rigs, and all sites have 15/20/30/50 amp electric, sewer, and water hookups.

In addition, the sites include Wi-Fi and cable. Onsite, there is a swimming pool, fitness center, and restrooms. There are some great bike trails within a mile of the campground.

Also, a back gate at the campground can be opened so bike riders can access city streets. The location of the campground is perfect if you want to be close to everything but away from the hustle and bustle.

Campground reviews

“Quiet” and “peaceful” are two words often used by guests to describe this campground. For those not traveling by RV, there are eleven cabins available for rent.

The campground has a great 7.2/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent reviewer,

“Most of the sites are pull through, decent spacing, no issues with FHU location within 5 miles of the beach and only a mile from great bike paths, Heated pool, bathrooms are light let dated but very clean. Good value for your money. Mix of short time and seasonal campers.” – via kpotter7

New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Photo via Shutterstock

Explore New Smyrna Beach

Drive for five minutes and you will find the white sand beaches of New Smyrna Beach. There are plenty of places to fish, go scuba diving, or try your hand at surfing. Of course, you can also relax on the beach and soak up the sun.

New Smyrna Beach is perfect for those who love the outdoors. The town is between the Indian River Lagoon and the beach, and there are plenty of trails (both wet and dry) where you can kayak, hike, or ride a bike.

New Smyrna Beach has a wide variety of amazing restaurants and a thriving art scene. In fact, the city was named one of the top 100 Small Art Towns in America by author John Villani. Several art galleries call New Smyrna Beach home, including The Hub on Canal and Arts on Douglas.

Every year, the town hosts IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts. Canal Street has some amazing shops and is home to the New Smyrna Museum of History.

Smyrna Dunes Park

Be sure and visit Smyrna Dunes Park. The park is spread over almost 200 acres along the Ponce de Leon Inlet’s southern shore.

Over two miles of ADA-compliant boardwalk lead to a number of overlooks. These scenic overlooks offer sweeping views of the Indian River, Ponce de Leon Inlet, and the Atlantic Ocean. You can also view the Ponce de Leon Lighthouse that is located across the inlet from New Smyrna Beach.

The park also features a dog-friendly stretch of beach and a handicapped accessible fishing pier that extends out 300 feet. Plenty of picnic tables and restrooms are onsite, so everyone can enjoy an amazing day at the beach.

“Old Florida”

Unspoiled land, especially near the ocean, can be hard to find. However, Turtle Mound National Historic Site provides access to some of the most beautiful undeveloped beaches in the state.

Most people say it reminds of them of “Old Florida” before most of the land was developed. There are plenty of trails to explore; just be mindful that there is a clothing-optional beach near the fifth parking area.

Nearby Daytona Beach

Looking to explore a little further away from the campground? Travel just 15 minutes and you will be in spectacular Daytona Beach. Racing enthusiasts will have a great time visiting Daytona International Speedway, where you will be greeted by a statue of racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

There is a tour where you can take a tram onto the racetrack, see pit row, and stand on the start/finish line. You may also be able to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Head over to the Richard Petty Experience and get your chance to ride shotgun with a trained race car driver or try your hand at driving a few laps on your own.

Of course, nothing beats watching a racing event live from the stands. Time your visit right and you may watch the Daytona 500, Rolex 24, or Coke Zero 500.

Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo via Tammy’s Travel Tales.

Of course, you may be more interested in the roar of the ocean than the roar of the engines. Daytona Beach is famous for its 23 miles of white sand beaches.

During the day, the beaches are open to vehicle traffic. Spend a relaxing day soaking up the sun, splashing around in the refreshing water, fishing from the pier, or even trying your hand at surfing. Enjoy tons of water sports or charter a boat for some offshore fishing. The options are virtually endless.

A wide variety of restaurants and shops can be found along the boardwalk. Daytona Beach is also home to many yearly events, such as Bike Week, Speed Weeks, and Biketoberfest.

Get RV-safe directions

It’s never too early to start planning your next road trip, and we have some amazing tools to help you plan the perfect vacation.

No matter where your destination, or the route you choose to get there, RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan an amazing vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews written by fellow camping and RV enthusiasts. Along with its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences. We will help you take the guesswork out of finding great places to stay, as well as the perfect route to get there.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related stories:

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.