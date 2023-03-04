The Best Way To Get Rid Of Mice In An RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Get Rid Of Mice In An RV

Holes chewed in your walls and floors, gnawed-on furniture and food, droppings around the RV, and a musty smell… it can only mean one thing: mice in your RV!

Besides just being a bit gross, a mouse infestation in your RV presents a ton of issues, from damage to the RV to the risk of disease. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to get rid of mice in an RV (and keep them from coming back).

Ways to get rid of mice

Let’s look at the best ways to get rid of mice in your RV, as well as some tips to prevent them from coming back.

When it comes to getting rid of mice in an RV, your best option is to use mouse traps. There are both lethal and non-lethal options available. Let’s take a look at both.

Lethal mouse traps

Lethal mouse traps are highly effective at getting rid of mice in your RV, but they have some caveats.

Rat poison is effective because rats will take the poison back to their nests, meaning it can kill many rats or mice at once. However, if those rats are somewhere you can’t get to, they’ll start to rot and create an awful stink. Even worse, if a wild animal eats a poisoned rat, it’s liable to kill that animal too.

Glue traps are another option. These are sticky sheets that you place around your RV. Any mouse that steps on it will become stuck and eventually die.

While these sticky glue traps are effective at getting rid of mice, they’re also by far the cruelest method. Any mouse caught in a glue trap will die slowly and painfully from starvation and exhaustion. Even if you hate the little critters, it’s inhumane to make them suffer so much for so long. Terrified mice are even known to scream as they are trying to escape.

Instead, if you want to go with kill traps, the best way to get rid of mice is the tried and true snap mouse traps. Bait the trap with cheese or something else, and any mouse lured into the trap will be immediately killed.

Overall, however, we recommend non-lethal mouse traps when possible. These traps avoid causing unnecessary suffering, plus you don’t have to dispose of a dead mouse.

Non-lethal mice traps

Your typical non-lethal mouse trap is some kind of box that automatically shuts once the mouse is inside. Once the mouse is caught, you’ll simply release them elsewhere. Keep in mind that you should release them far enough away from your RV that they don’t just get back in.

Most non-lethal traps are reusable, and you just need to clean them between each use. It’s also fairly easy to make your own DIY non-lethal mouse trap.

The biggest downside to non-lethal traps is that they aren’t the most efficient. If you have more than a few mice in your RV, you’ll likely have to release, clean, and reset your traps several times. If your mouse infestation has gotten serious, it might be smart to call in a professional.

Letting the pros handle it

Not all pest control services will work on RVs, so you’ll need to do a bit of research to find one that does near you. Many pest control services will have both lethal and non-lethal options available. However, in the case of a serious infestation, you may be required to go with the lethal option.

Hiring a pest control service is going to be quite a bit more expensive than DIY options. But if you’re really struggling, it’s definitely the best way to get rid of a mouse infestation.

Mice prevention tips

If you want to make sure mice don’t get back inside your RV, or prevent them from showing up in the first place, there are a few things you can do.

Keep your RV clean. Don’t leave food or crumbs out, and make sure any pet food is tightly sealed. If mice don’t have anything to eat in your RV, they likely won’t stay.

Mice are also very sensitive to smells, and you can use this to your advantage. Placing products with strong smells around your RV, especially near places mice can enter, will help keep them out. Options include:

Cotton balls soaked in peppermint oil

Pine needle spray

Dryer sheets

Mothballs

Scented soaps

WD-40

Seal all points of entry. It’s also smart to keep mice out by sealing up holes and other places they can get in. Applying spray foam or caulk to holes and cracks will keep them out for awhile, but mice can eventually chew through them.

Because of this, one of the best ways to seal up holes is actually using steel wool. Mice can’t and won’t chew through it. Simply stuff the steel wool in, and you’re good to go.

A mouse infestation is no fun – but with a bit of work, you can get rid of mice in your RV. Once you get rid of the mice in your RV, you can easily keep them out by following a few simple tips. The effort is well worth it for the peace of mind of a mouse-free RV.

