Stargazing From Your RV: Best Locations For Summer Night Skies

Where Are The Best Night Skies For Stargazing?

RVing is a popular way to explore the country and connect with nature. It provides the opportunity for you to travel anywhere you want and stay in a new place every night! Observing the night skies can be one of the most memorable and beautiful parts of this lifestyle.

If you’re lucky, your RV might even have a skylight so you can sleep under the stars in the comfort of your own bed. But unfortunately, light pollution sometimes makes it difficult to see the stars at night. They may be dim in comparison to all the light reflecting off the atmosphere.

Fortunately, the United States is littered with designated Dark Sky Places where light usage is limited. In these locations, you can see gorgeous constellations and a night sky that looks like it’s straight out of a movie. In general, the less populated an area is, the better the night skies will shine. Check out the locations below if you want to take a scenic stargazing trip.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

No list of stargazing destinations would be complete without mentioning Big Bend. This national park has the distinction of being one of the largest International Dark Sky Parks in the world! It consists of over one million acres of light-free wilderness.

The famous McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas is located near this park, so astronomers can enjoy the crystal-clear views. Texas is already a popular destination for RVers, so why not spend a night or two in this area during your next road trip?

Because the sky is such a popular attraction here, you can find fun events to attend as well. The aforementioned University of Texas hosts stargazing parties. You can also enjoy moonlight walks and interesting information from seasoned park rangers.

Camping near Big Bend

Rio Grande Village RV Campground Location: Inside Big Bend National Park.

Features: The only full-hookup RV campground within the park, with 25 sites offering water, electrical, and sewer connections. Amenities include a nearby store, gas station, and coin-operated showers. Maverick Ranch RV Park at Lajitas Golf Resort Location: Lajitas, Texas, just west of Big Bend National Park.

Features: Full-hookup sites, Wi-Fi, swimming pool, fitness center, 18-hole golf course, spa, and restaurants. Stillwell Ranch RV Park Location: North of Big Bend National Park.

Features: Full-hookup and primitive RV sites, a store with supplies, and historical exhibits.

Big Pine Key, Florida

As long as we’re talking about popular RV hotspots, let’s swing over to Florida. Millions of people visit this state all year long to enjoy the beaches and vibrant cities. Because it’s so busy, you might assume that it’s too crowded and bright to see the night skies.

But Florida is a big state, and there’s more than enough room for some clear skies. Big Pine Key is a great destination if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of tourism. There are lots of beaches and parks where you can relax and enjoy the starry view.

If you want to get somewhere even more secluded, you can always head out on the water. Rent a boat, anchor near the reef, or join a nighttime cruise. With the stars reflected in the surrounding water, this will be an unforgettable experience. Plus, the temperature will be warm regardless of the season.

Camping near Big Pine Key

Sunshine Key RV Resort & Marina Location: Close to Big Pine Key, Florida.

Features: Offers full RV amenities in an ocean-adjacent setting, with facilities like a swimming pool, tennis courts, and clubhouses. Bahia Honda State Park Location: Near Big Pine Key, Florida.

Features: RV sites set against beautiful beaches and clear waters. The park includes beachside amenities, kayak rentals, and snorkeling opportunities. Bluewater Key RV Resort Location: Near Big Pine Key, Florida.

Features: A luxury RV resort offering private tropical sites, dog parks, and tiki huts.

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is part of the Superior National Forest in Minnesota. This patch of wilderness has been carefully preserved and maintained over the years, so it’s like a perfect slice of history. You truly feel connected to the people who came before as you stare up at the same stars they would have seen.

Minnesota also has an abundance of lakes to enjoy. It’s easy for you to find a good one to camp close to. Once again, the reflection of the stars on the water is incredible. If you want a different view, you simply need to visit a different lake and enjoy a whole new experience.

Camping here is also wonderful because you’re staying in a huge, quiet forest. Many other destinations are located in the desert. Although these options have their own perks and beauty, it’s hard to beat the wonder of camping in a deep, green forest.

Camping near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Fall Lake Campground Location: Just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Features: RV sites in a scenic setting, boat access to the Boundary Waters, and fishing opportunities. Bear Head Lake State Park Location: A bit further from the Boundary Waters.

Features: RV accessible campsites, fishing, and boating in Bear Head Lake, and nature trails. Fenske Lake Campgrounds Location: Close to the Boundary Waters.

Features: RV camping amidst natural surroundings, with fishing and boating in Fenske Lake.

Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, Idaho

International Dark Sky Reserves exist all over the world. After all, citizens of every country want places where they can observe the night skies without interference. The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve has the distinction of being the first official member of the club in the United States!

Idaho is the perfect destination for those who want to enjoy secluded camping in the mountains. There aren’t a lot of trees to block the sky, and cities are few and far between. This vast stretch of land in central Idaho is the perfect place to pull out a telescope or wander around by the light of the moon and stars.

RVers can also enjoy a host of outdoor activities here. This area is perfect for hiking, biking, and fishing. You can even visit in the winter to participate in snow sports!

Camping near Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve

Smiley Creek Lodge Location: Within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, near Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.

Features: RV sites with beautiful mountain views, an airstrip, and a lodge serving meals. Stanley Lake Campground Location: Near Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.

Features: RV camping sites with mountain and lake views, opportunities for fishing, and access to hiking trails. Torrey’s Burnt Creek Inn Location: Close to the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.

Features: RV parking, hot springs access, and a rustic inn setting.

Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania

Many of the destinations on this list are vast parks that span thousands of acres. However, Cherry Springs State Park is much smaller! At only 82 acres, it’s one of the smallest options on this list. That doesn’t make it any less attractive to stargazers though.

In fact, this is one of the best places in the world to see the Milky Way in all its glory. It was the second International Dark Sky Park to be established in the US (right after the one in Idaho).

The majority of this park’s footprint is located on a mountain, which puts visitors closer to the sky. It’s certainly worth a visit if you want the photo-op of your life.

The park campground provides rustic campsites suitable for tents and small trailers/RVs. Sites are not equipped with utility hookups. There’s limited space for large RVs, so it’s essential to check the size specifications and availability before heading out. It’s advisable for RV campers to reserve a spot in advance, especially during peak stargazing times.

The Astronomy Field is an essential feature of the park. It is located on the top of a hill away from trees, offering an unobstructed view of the sky. While tent campers can set up right on the Astronomy Field, RVs are typically restricted to the designated campground areas. However, RV campers can easily walk or drive to the field for nighttime observation.

Camping near Cherry Springs State Park

Lyman Run State Park Location: A short distance from Cherry Springs State Park.

Features: RV camping sites, lake for fishing and boating, and hiking trails. Potter County Family Campground Location: Near Cherry Springs State Park.

Features: RV-friendly camping, fishing ponds, and family-oriented amenities. Austin Campground Location: Close to Cherry Springs State Park.

Features: RV sites in a natural setting, Wi-Fi, playground, and fishing pond.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Crater Lake is another very famous travel destination for RVers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The lake is gorgeous all year long, with deep blue water and lush greenery on every side. But at night, the park reveals a whole new world.

The night skies are shining in all their glory out here. Crater Lake is fairly isolated, and the park managers work tirelessly to preserve its natural beauty. This means that there isn’t much light pollution to get in the way of stargazers. The lake also reflects the stars in a stunning way, so it’s almost like you’re looking into a mirror.

Camping near Crater Lake

Mazama Village Location: Inside Crater Lake National Park.

Features: RV sites with a size limitation, a general store, and proximity to the lake. Diamond Lake RV Park Location: A short drive from Crater Lake National Park.

Features: RV sites by Diamond Lake, fishing, boating, and bike rentals. Crater Lake Resort Location: Close to Crater Lake National Park.

Features: RV camping, access to the nearby creek, kayak rentals, and fire pits.

Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada

Once again, Death Valley is another location that will inevitably come up if you search for the best stargazing destinations in the world! It has earned a spot on the list many times over. The park is often too hot to enjoy during the day, but it’s perfect for nighttime activities.

This park has some of the darkest night skies in the world, so it’s a gold-standard destination for astronomers and stargazers. There’s even an annual festival here where representatives from NASA will often visit and speak.

The geology in the area provides a stunning backdrop and a wide variety of viewing options. You can stay in the canyons, watch from cliff edges, or wander the sand dunes.

Camping near Death Valley

Furnace Creek Campground Location: Inside Death Valley National Park.

Features: RV spots within the park, access to the visitor center, and proximity to various park attractions. Sunset Campground Location: Inside Death Valley National Park.

Features: RV-friendly sites in a desert environment, close to Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Stovepipe Wells Village Campground Location: Inside Death Valley National Park.

Features: RV-friendly campground with a swimming pool, general store, and restaurant.

Glacier National Park, Montana

Glacier National Park is a massive park that spans across multiple borders. It also covers a fairly unpopulated area, so you don’t have to worry about city lights interfering with your stargazing. The vast skies are an attraction in and of themselves, but you also might have the opportunity to see the Aurora Borealis if you’re lucky!

There are also plenty of outdoor attractions in this area. Visitors love to drive the winding Going-to-the-Sun Road, explore the lush forests, and appreciate the icy blue lakes. There’s no shortage of opportunities for hiking, fishing, rock climbing, biking, and more.

Camping near Glacier National Park

Apgar Campground Location: Inside Glacier National Park.

Features: RV sites in a forested setting, access to Lake McDonald, and a nearby visitor center. Fish Creek Campground Location: Inside Glacier National Park.

Features: RV sites surrounded by nature, proximity to Lake McDonald, and ranger-led programs. West Glacier KOA Resort Location: Close to the entrance of Glacier National Park.

Features: Full-service RV campground with amenities like a swimming pool, Wi-Fi, and hot tubs.

Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Utah

Utah is home to many state and national parks, and almost all of them are ideal for stargazing. The Rainbow Bridge National Monument has some of the darkest skies in the state, plus the area has historical and cultural significance for many groups.

Whether you like to travel rugged or luxurious, this is the place for you. There are plenty of rocky canyons and cliffs, as well as private resorts where you can admire the night skies. It’s the perfect spot for anyone who wants to admire the heavens.

Camping near Rainbow Bridge National Monument

Wahweap Campground Location: On the shores of Lake Powell, near Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

Features: RV sites with lake views, marina access, boat rentals, and restaurants. Bullfrog RV Park & Campground Location: On Lake Powell, close to Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

Features: RV accommodations, marina services, and boat rentals. Lees Ferry Campground Location: Near the Colorado River, and close to Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

Features: RV camping, access to historical sites, and a launch point for Grand Canyon river trips.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.