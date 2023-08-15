MainStay Cottages & RV Park: A Hidden Gem On The Maine Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Photos via RV LIFE Campgrounds

Visit The Maine Coast: MainStay Cottages & RV park near Winter Harbor

Choosing the perfect RV park can be hard, but you never know when you might discover a true hidden gem. Large, popular parks often catch the attention of travelers, but there are plenty of smaller options as well. If you want a truly unique experience, visit MainStay Cottages & RV Park on the Maine Coast.

MainStay Cottages & RV Park may be small, but you’ll never forget your experience when you stay here. It’s located in a gorgeous area on the Maine Coast, and the cottages have an old-fashioned charm. Everything is expertly managed and well-maintained, which has made this park a favorite among many travelers who pass through.

Where is MainStay Cottages & RV Park?

MainStay Cottages & RV Park is located at 66 Sargent St, Winter Harbor, ME. According to the park website, the cottages here have been open to the public since 1979, and they’re still going strong today!

You might be nervous about the quality of this park because it’s so old. But this little destination has refurbished and reinvented itself over the years in order to provide comfortable amenities to modern guests. Recently, several RV sites have been added to the property as well. This expands the park’s appeal and makes it more accessible to travelers.

However, there are only a couple of places to stay when you camp here. The park has a grand total of 10 RV sites, as well as a handful of rental cabins and cottages. So if you’re looking for a place with a bustling community, this may not be the best fit. But if you want a quiet, calm, and scenic campground, you couldn’t find a better match.

Maine is gorgeous all year round, but it does have cold and snowy winters. That’s why this RV park is only open on a seasonal basis. They open their gates in the middle of May and close halfway through October. During these seasonal closures, the managers repair and refurbish anything that needs attention. So when spring rolls around again, you can rest assured that the park will be better than ever.

Rates

The rates here are reasonable as well. Some small parks charge hefty fees because there’s an element of scarcity/exclusivity. MainStay Cottages & RV Park isn’t the cheapest option in the area, but it’s reasonable for the value that you’ll get in return. Visitors will get a small discount if they stay for 15 days or longer, so extended stays are definitely on the table!

If you stay at one of the cottages, you will usually be required to stay for at least three nights. On the other hand, RV stays can be as long or as short as you wish.

The average nightly rates are as follows:

Boathouse: $140 per night

$140 per night Ledgelawn: $165 per night

$165 per night Little Cranberry: $130 per night

$130 per night Crow’s Nest: $120 per night

$120 per night RV Site: $69 per night

Resort amenities

Although this park is small, its beautiful location on the Maine Coast more than makes up for the difference! It’s a simple, rustic-style property without a lot of bells and whistles. But in many cases, that’s what people like about it. There are plenty of RV parks and resorts with luxurious amenities, but this one emphasizes the natural beauty of its surroundings.

That’s not to say that you’ll have to rough it when you stay here! Full hookups are provided at every RV site, so you’ll have access to water, sewage, and electricity. Wi-Fi is included as well. It’s crucial that you have your own bathroom, though, because this park doesn’t offer bathrooms or shower facilities.

All of the RV sites are 45 feet long, so they can easily accommodate rigs of any size. Additional parking space is also available if you need it.

The rental cabins offer a few additional perks. For starters, all of the properties come with fully functional AC systems. That’s always a bonus, especially during the hot summer months. The rentals come in various shapes and sizes. Some of them have been around for decades and they show off that traditional New England style.

The specific amenities of each property may vary somewhat, but you can generally rely on them to have linens, full bathrooms, laundry facilities, kitchen essentials, decks, landscaping, and some type of furnace/fireplace. Each building also overlooks the lovely Winter Harbor. If nothing else, you can always count on having a gorgeous view.

Nearby activities/attractions

Speaking of the harbor, the MainStay Cottages & RV Park is surrounded by natural beauty. It’s connected to the Acadia National Park, so there are countless trails for hiking, biking, and walking. This is also a good area for beachcombing, kayaking, boating, and a number of other oceanside activities.

Other natural areas are located within 15 minutes of the property as well. These options include Petit Manan’s Federal Wildlife Refuge, Frenchman Bay’s Conservancy Trails, and the State of Maine’s Donnell Pond Public Reserve. Most of these areas are free to visit (or come with a very affordable entrance fee), so you can spend several days exploring the natural beauty of the Maine coastline.

Additional attractions in the area include:

Mount Desert Island

Fort Knox

Roosevelt’s Summer Home

Abbe Museum

Schoodic Point

Dorr Mountain

Hulls Cove Visitor Center

Prospect Harbor Lighthouse

Wildwood Stables

There’s a free bus service to shuttle visitors into Acadia National Park or the nearby town. So, if you want to park your RV at the site and explore the town on foot, you can certainly do so.

Winter Harbor is a small, quaint town that showcases the quiet beauty of New England. It’s not a tourist hotspot by any means, but you’ll be able to take care of your basic shopping needs and peruse a few local shops as well.

Nearby restaurants

There are even a few nice dining options, especially if you like seafood! If you want, you can even catch your own lobster or crabs and cook them fresh. If you’re looking for a nice restaurant during your visit, try some of these local favorites.

The Treehouse Seaside Grill

Island Takeout

Beal’s Lobster Pier

The Pickled Wrinkle

The Gallery Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

JM Gerrish Provisions

The Lobstore

Fisherman’s Galley

The Hot Dog Cart

Winter Harbor Lobster Coop

Chase’s Restaurant

Harbor Market

Downeaster

As you can see, lobster is a major menu staple in these parts! If you love seafood, this is definitely the place for you. Try a few of these dining options, or cook and grill your own fresh seafood. Either way, it will taste amazing.

RV park reviews

Finally, let’s cover some reviews for MainStay Cottages & RV Park. Because it’s such a small park, comparatively few people have visited and reviewed it. However, those who have stayed here only have good things to say.

The park has an average 9.7/10 rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. This makes it a highly favorited park in Maine. Many guests have also expressed that they enjoyed their visit and would gladly stay here again. The park has been open for several years, and it has attracted a small group of die-hard fans.

Visitors complimented the lovely location on the Maine Coast and the efficient hookups. They also said that the hosts were kind and accommodating. Overall, it is a calm, beautiful place to stay, especially if you want to enjoy some peace and quiet. It truly is a hidden gem. Make a reservation today so you can claim one of the limited spots!

According to one recent review,

“This is our 4th time coming here. Park is small, 10 sites, but plenty of room for big rigs (our motorhome is 44ft). Electric (50amp), water and sewer are all good. Also see my 2021 review. We are here for 2 weeks.

Water views are great. Between the the sites and the water is a lovely large sloped grassy area. Community fire pit with seating.

The Schoodic peninsula is called the quiet side of Acadia NP. Do much less traffic. Your host are great and glad to help with local information.

If you want amenities (pool, playgrounds, tennis courts etc) this is not your place, but if you want a beautiful, quiet place this is your place.” – via kgk

If you want to hear more feedback from guests, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds.

Get RV-safe directions

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.