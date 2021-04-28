<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nomadland – RVing Is So Popular It Just Won An Oscar

RVing has dominated the headlines for the last year or so. Already enjoying an upswing in popularity, RVing became a national darling when the pandemic hit and it was the only travel option available.

Now, an industry so popular that supply is far outweighed by demand can add another feather to its cap, an Academy Award.

Nomadland’s timing is impeccable

A movie about RVs and van life winning an Oscar in the pandemic era seems all too convenient, until you remember where the camera is pointing. When you take the most popular activity on the planet and add in the unbelievably talented multiple Oscar winner Frances McDormand, you have the winning recipe for Best Picture Of the Year.

Nomadland is helmed by up-and-arrived Director Chloé Zhao. Winning a total of three Oscars that include Best Director (Chloé Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Nomadland tracks McDormand as she hits the road in a camper van after her town’s only industry shuts down, followed by the death of her husband.

Van life portrayed in Nomadland

Van life is more popular than ever. The popularity of Class B camper vans and van conversions has soared and attracts a younger RVing audience.

Blog sites and Instagram accounts like Vanlifers.com portray the freedom that the van life crowd enjoys. Van life seems appealing. Images of surfboard clad RVs headed to the beach and parked by picturesque lighthouses at sunset reinforce our ideas of freedom and youth. The thought of taking a camper van deep into the unspoiled areas of our national lands and living off the grid is what dreams are made of.

The lead character in Nomadland is Fern, played by McDormand. She portrays a lonely “houseless” RVer hitting the road to find work and a new life. While we won’t spoil the movie for you here, Brian Tallerico’s review is worth reading.

“Hitting the road in search of work as a seasonal employee at an Amazon center, Fern starts living in her van, eventually getting involved with a group of modern nomads, people who sometimes form makeshift communities, but she inevitably ends up alone again, traversing the American landscape. “ Brian Tallerico

RVing is here to stay

With mainstream offerings like The RVers, popular culture has embraced RVing at every level. Shows that depict RV purchases, RV remodels, and flipping RVs are all over digital media and streaming.

As RVers, most of us have enjoyed the antics of Robin Williams and crew in the movie RV, often repeatedly. In Nomadland, the story, acting, cinematography, and score take us to another level.

“It’s a beautiful film just to experience, and it’s not just in “beauty shots.” Everything about the visual language of “Nomadland” is striking—just the way (Joshua James) Richards and Zhao slowly glide their camera with Fern through a community of van-dwellers can feel lyrical while somehow never losing the truth and grit of the moment either.” Brian Tallerico

Conclusion

Whether Nomadland adds fuel to the already raging popularity that is the RV industry, particularly the Class B segment, only time will tell.

What it certainly does add is an Oscar-worthy film you can watch after putting the kids to bed, having experienced Robin William’s poop geyser one more time.

