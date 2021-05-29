What’s It Like To Visit A Nudist RV Park?

RVers in general are a very accepting group of people. It really doesn’t matter what rig or gear you have, as long as you are having fun. So, what if you are an RVer who doesn’t like to wear any clothes? Where can you go to experience a little skinny dipping without getting an awkward stare or getting arrested?

The American Association For Nude Recreation

If you like to enjoy clothing-optional camping, you are in luck. Along with traditional nudist resorts, there are also RV parks that cater to all types of nudists (aka naturists).

The American Association for Nude Recreation (which is celebrating 90 years in business in 2021) advocates and supports over 180 of these locations. AANR also has over 30,000 members who love to recreate nude and go on what AANR calls Nakation℠ vacations. The vacations not only cater to people who love to camp nude, but also enjoy like-minded people, beautiful locations, and a wide range of amenities.

Nudist resorts and RV parks are located in many areas around the country. Because of its fabulous beaches, Florida has quite a few to choose from. However, these parks and resorts can also be found in northern states during the warmer months as well in Canada and Mexico. In addition, the parks range from mom and pop-owned campgrounds to 4-star resorts with a variety of nudity rules.

“Nude recreation offers the freedom of traveling around the country while not having to pack very much! I also think that nude recreation is reaching a new popularity because people are coming to a point in their lives where they want to try something new. I’ve been told all the time by members that they don’t know why they didn’t try [nude recreation] when they were younger.” Jeff Baldasarre

AANR spokesperson

All the nude RV parks and campgrounds in AANR’s membership have been thoroughly vetted by the organization. In addition, AANR will do a background check on each person before they are allowed to become a member. AANR also prefers to accept family-friendly parks to their organization and checks them for safety and privacy.

Visiting a nudist RV park

So what should you expect if you are heading to a nudist RV park for your first time? Many parks lately have gone to clothing optional, but nude RVers tend to still sunbathe, swim, sleep, and lounge at their campsites in the buff.

With safety on most people’s minds, many nudist RV parks also run security checks on new visitors and don’t allow photography within the resort. In addition, some parks like to keep an even balance between male and female visitors.

“Most people feel fear at first, but once they get out there, they realize that most people are there for one reason: to enjoy the sun and swim in the pool. They also realize that people are not looking at them. This is a condition that we put on ourselves, that people are judging us. This fear lasts about 5 minutes and then they are quickly joining in on the fun.” Jeff Baldasarre

Cypress Cove Nudist Resort

Family owned and operated since 1964, Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, Florida is one of these fun resorts. Located on 300 acres, the resort not only has a private 50-acre freshwater lake with a beach, but 83 full service RV sites. The nudist RV park also has a full resort hotel, three restaurants, boat rentals, and a store and boutique. Many members come back every year or even stay for months at a time.

“People choose nude recreation for many reasons. Sometimes they want something different and oftentimes they are looking for some feeling of freedom. Doing this type of recreation provides you with that sense of freedom and acceptance.” Dan Whicker

Director of Sales & Marketing

Cypress Cove Resort

Security is also very important at the resort. Cypress Cove takes each visitor’s ID at the gate and checks it against the National Sex Offender Registry. The resort and its members also keep an eye on people who may be new to the resort.

The Hanburys travel to multiple nude RV parks in their Mountain Newmar Aire.

For anyone new to the nude scene, take a few tips from long-timer RVers and nudists, Harry and Theresa Hanbury. The retired police officers have been RVing since the 1990s and have been visiting nude RV parks and traveling on nude cruises since their retirement.

The couple travel in their 45-foot Newmar Mountain Aire. They tow their vehicle and have a motor scooter strapped to the rear. Some of their favorite nudist resorts include Cypress Cove, Suwannee Valley Resort and Lake Como in Florida, Lake Bronson Club in Washington, and DeAnza Springs Resort in Southern California.

The Hanburys are drawn to nude recreation because of the people. They also admit they are much happier at a nude resort than at a traditional resort or campground.

“There is a lack of pretension in nudist resorts. Everyone is on the same level and not judged by their Rolex or their car. It’s a level playing field socially. We have friends that are military generals, judges, famous people from TV, and blue collar workers. It doesn’t matter what your walk of life was when you are on vacation at a nudist resort.” Harry Hanbury, RVer and nudist

The Hanburys suggest that even if you are a bit nervous about being nude in public you should just have fun with it. Anyone who keeps their clothes on at a clothing-optional resort is looked at as a little odd. The point is to have the freedom to shed your clothes and forget the bathing suit in the pool and by the lake.

“The word ‘frolic’ is the right word to use. The first time you run into the surf you’ll feel a rush of enjoyment you wouldn’t get otherwise in a bathing suit. Theresa and I are in our 70s now and we still frolic.” Harry Hanbury

